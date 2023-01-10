Advanced search
    HLBZ   US42309B2043

HELBIZ, INC.

(HLBZ)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-01-09 pm EST
0.1321 USD   +2.96%
01/09Helbiz Launches E-Bike Fleet in Santa Monica; Helbiz launched a fleet of e-bikes to complement the company's existing mobility offering in the city after Wheels' acquisition
AQ
01/09Helbiz Launches E-Bike Fleet in Santa Monica
AQ
01/06Helbiz, Inc. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Helbiz Expands Fleets Across North America Without Raising Costs, Nearing Profitability

01/10/2023 | 09:08am EST
Helbiz expands fleets in Austin, Honolulu and Orlando, without raising costs, with the objectives of boosting market share and nearing profitability

Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ), a leading provider of shared micro-mobility solutions, today announced it has completed significant expansions of its fleet in multiple cities across North America, including Austin, Honolulu, and Orlando. The move is aimed at reaching and providing the company’s electric micro-mobility services to a wider audience of customers, increasing the company's market share in each city, and advancing towards achieving operating profitability in each market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230110005644/en/

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles, e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform with over 65 licenses in cities around the world. The merger with Wheels, a leading player in California, adds an unique sit-down scooter along with long term rental subscriptions for individuals, businesses and universities. Helbiz uses a customized, proprietary fleet management technology, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. (Graphic: Business Wire)

In Austin, the company has increased its fleet size by 63% in the past two weeks, making it easier for residents and visitors alike to access the city's many attractions. In Honolulu, the fleet size was increased by 26% in the past week, providing more options for travelers and residents to explore the island. And in Orlando, the fleet size has increased by over 65% in the last month, making it more convenient for residents and visitors to enjoy the city's various points of interest.

"We are excited to expand our fleet in these cities and offer our customers a wider availability of vehicles for their intra-urban travels,” said Sam Ehsani, Helbiz’s Head of Operations for North America. “Our objective has always been to make it easier for people to get around their cities while enjoying the benefits of sustainable transportation. By increasing the number of vehicles available in each city, we are confident that we will be able to serve a wider range of customers, increasing our market share in each market, and be one step closer to achieving profitability in the near future."

The company announced that the fleet expansion will not result in an increase in operational costs, which is a major achievement as it further improves the company's financial performance and sustainability.

Helbiz is committed to providing a reliable, affordable, and sustainable transportation option for its customers. With the fleet expansion in Austin, Honolulu and Orlando, the company is well-positioned to meet the growing demand for micro-mobility services in these cities and beyond.

About Helbiz

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles, e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform with over 65 licenses in cities around the world. The merger with Wheels, a leading player in California, adds an unique sit-down scooter along with long term rental subscriptions for individuals, businesses and universities. Helbiz uses a customized, proprietary fleet management technology, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 12,8 M - -
Net income 2021 -72,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 22,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,88x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 20,8 M 20,8 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 14,8x
Nbr of Employees 355
Free-Float 30,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Salvatore Palella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Giulio Profumo Chief Financial Officer & Director
Nemanja Stancic Chief Technology Officer
Jonathan Hannestad Chief Operating Officer
Lee D. Stern Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HELBIZ, INC.1.23%21
SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL1.21%10 763
H&R BLOCK, INC.0.47%5 619
HOMESERVE PLC0.08%4 946
DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC.0.00%4 572
BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC.12.19%4 088