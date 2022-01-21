Collaboration between the two companies strengthens Helbiz's global presence, expanding its fleet worldwide

Helbiz (NASDAQ: HLBZ), a global leader in micro-mobility and the first in its sector to be listed on Nasdaq, today announced the expansion of its partnership with Segway, a leader in personal transportation services.

Helbiz Expands Global Partnership with Segway (Photo: Business Wire)

Through this expanded partnership, Segway will supply a wide range of vehicles, from electric scooters to electric bikes, which Helbiz will distribute globally in the cities where it operates. This will enable Helbiz to reach the remarkable milestone of more than 35,000 owned vehicles on the roads around the world during the first half of 2022.

Additionally, a new prototype of the Segway T60 Lite scooter will be introduced and tested for the first time. It will be equipped with a fish-eye camera, an AI-powered system that detects and avoids obstacles, identifies driveable areas and road edges, and recognizes pedestrians. All Segway models are developed with the most advanced IoT technologies.

The initial partnership between Helbiz and Segway began two years ago, stemming from their shared mission of reducing pollution in cities by encouraging the use of sustainable micro-mobility.

"We are excited to continue growing our partnership with Segway, who we selected as our worldwide supplier due to its reliable hardware and software," said Matteo Mammì, CEO of Helbiz EMEA. "Adding these new vehicles to our fleet serves as a fundamental step in our global expansion and supports our commitment to safe and technologically advanced sharing services."

"We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Helbiz while supporting its mission to build increasingly smart and sustainable cities," said Alan Zhao, General Manager of Commercial Mobility Business Division, Segway-Ninebot.

"We are confident that our products, equipped with the most advanced safety technologies, will help Helbiz build a reliable, energy-efficient and smart fleet," added Antonio Rapisarda, EMEA General Manager of Commercial Mobility Business Division, Segway-Ninebot.

About Segway

Segway is the global leader in the products and solutions that power the millions of scooters behind the brands our communities love and depend on. Segway Commercial is part of Segway-Ninebot, a global leader in micro-mobility solutions. Segway Commercial’s goal is to help entrepreneurs, corporations, and universities launch their own micro-mobility operations. No matter the size or location of your scooter fleet, our mission is to make shared micro-mobility simpler and more accessible to all.

About Helbiz

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform with over 40 licenses in cities around the world. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management technology, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Helbiz is expanding its urban lifestyle products and services to include live streaming services, food delivery, financial services and more, all accessible within its mobile app. For additional information, please visit www.helbiz.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: (i) the failure to meet projected development and production targets; (ii) changes in applicable laws or regulations;(iii) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and its current or intended markets; and (iv) other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") by the Company.

