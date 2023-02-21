Helbiz Kitchen Opens First US Location in Santa Monica, Los Angeles

Helbiz Kitchen launches operations in Santa Monica making Los Angeles the first city in the US to host both mobility and food-delivery

Helbiz Kitchen, a Helbiz (NASDAQ: HLBZ) company, is proud to announce the launch of its first kitchen in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, in partnership with Kitchen United. The opening of the second location in Los Angeles is planned for next week and it will be located in the Westwood area.

Helbiz Kitchen is known for its commitment to high-quality products, with an uncompromising focus on taste and flavor. The selection of products available in Los Angeles has not been modified from the menus offered in Milan, ensuring that customers in Los Angeles are able to experience the same authentic taste and quality that our customers in Italy have come to expect from us.

"We are thrilled to bring Helbiz Kitchen to Los Angeles," said Salvatore Palella, CEO of Helbiz. "The launch of these kitchens marks an important step forward for our company as we continue to expand our reach into new markets. We are confident that our focus on quality and flavor, combined with Kitchen United's exceptional platform, will provide a great experience for our customers. Los Angeles is the first city of our expansion plan which will see Helbiz Kitchen openings also in Austin and New York by the end of March.”

The first three brands, Burger & Sons, Pokaii and What the Farm, are available for customers to order via the Kitchen United MIX App, on site kiosks and third partner Apps like UberEats, DoorDash and GrubHub.

About Helbiz

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles, e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform with over 65 licenses in cities around the world. The merger with Wheels, leading player in California, adds an unique sit-down scooter along with long term rental subscriptions for individuals, businesses and universities. Helbiz uses a customized, proprietary fleet management technology, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. For additional information, please visit www.helbiz.com.

About Kitchen United

Founded in 2017, Kitchen United is a leading provider of restaurant hub technology, streamlined logistics and turn-key commercial kitchen space that empowers foodservice operators to tap into the growing off-premise business opportunity and offers consumers a first-of-its-kind multi-restaurant to-go experience. The company offers a value-driven, low-risk way for emerging and established restaurant brands to enter into new markets, grow revenue through off-premise dining and expand delivery areas. Kitchen United currently operates to-go food halls in Los Angeles, Pasadena, San Jose, and Santa Monica, CA, Columbus, OH, Austin, Dallas, Frisco, and Houston, TX, Scottsdale, AZ, New York, NY and Chicago, IL, with more locations opening across the nation. It’s the nation's first "multi-restaurant ordering" to-go experience that allows foodie fans who love variety to order meals from multiple restaurants, all on the same bill. For additional information, please visit: https://www.kitchenunited.com/

