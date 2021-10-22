Follows successful launches in over 35 cities worldwide

Vehicles to be powered by universal charging network, KUHMUTE

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ), a global leader in micro-mobility and the first in its industry to be publicly listed on Nasdaq, today announced that it will deploy a fleet of its innovative e-scooters and e-bikes in Flint, Michigan after securing a two-year permit. The vehicles will be powered by KUHMUTE, a universal micro-mobility charging network based in Flint that increases reliability and improves efficiency among shared electric devices.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211022005240/en/

Helbiz Launches E-Scooters and E-Bikes in Flint, Michigan (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are excited to bring our e-scooters to Michigan, a state that is accelerating the expansion of sustainable, equitable and accessible micro-mobility options for all residents,” said Gian Luca Spriano, Director of International Business Development at Helbiz. “We look forward to working closely with KUHMUTE and the city of Flint as a whole to safely integrate Helbiz into the community and help reduce street congestion.”

KUHMUTE utilizes in-house developed universal vehicle adaptors to ensure its charging network is compatible with every micro-mobility company’s suite of e-scooters and e-bikes, enabling them to charge at the same station. KUHMUTE charging “hubs” will be accessible throughout the city and at the Michigan University-Flint and Kettering University campuses.

“We are very excited to be working with world-class partner Helbiz in our community of Flint, Michigan. Formerly known as ‘Mobility City,’ we hope that together we can achieve the city montra in a way that fosters sustainability and accessibility,” said Peter Deppe, Co-Founder and CEO of KUHMUTE. “Both our team and Helbiz are eager to bring the most innovative mobility options alongside our charging network in the area.”

To demonstrate its commitment to driving awareness and adoption of micro-mobility solutions, Helbiz plans to execute community engagement initiatives across the city throughout the duration of its permit. This will include frequent safety events with Helbiz-branded helmet giveaways and discounted rides for low-income residents through the Helbiz Access Program. In partnership with the University of Michigan-Flint and Kettering University, Helbiz also plans to implement a local Apprenticeship Program to provide career pathway opportunities in the high-demand micro-mobility industry.

Helbiz will open a local office and warehouse to run its operations on the ground, employing a full-time team to ensure its fleet is charged, repaired and well-maintained. The nearest operations team member will be alerted if a device needs maintenance or has a low battery. As part of the company’s ongoing safety guidelines, each device will be cleaned and disinfected regularly.

Users can download the Helbiz mobile app on iOS and Android to instantly geolocate, rent and unlock e-scooters and e-bikes for a flat fee of $1, followed by a $0.35 charge per minute of riding time. Helbiz also offers a subscription plan for $39.99 per month up to 30-minute per day. All pricing options are displayed to customers as soon as the Helbiz app is installed and open.

About Helbiz

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform in 35 cities around the world. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management technology, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Helbiz is expanding its urban lifestyle products and services to include live streaming services, food delivery, financial services and more, all accessible within its mobile app. For additional information, please visit www.helbiz.com.

About KUHMUTE

Started in 2018, KUHMUTE is the only Universal Charging Network for anything smaller than a car, better known as micro-mobility. In the past, KUHMUTE launched a test fleet as an e-scooter rideshare along with the charging network in Flint, MI to understand the problems operators face when running a fleet or shared vehicles. KUHMUTE knows how to maintain a fleet, learn from it, and directly develop new hardware to solve new issues. KUHMUTE now deploys charging networks worldwide to provide reliability and organization to any shared fleet, as well as personally-owned vehicles on our network. For additional information, please visit www.kuhmute.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “estimate”, “plan”, “outlook”, and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, actual results may differ materially from the Company’s expectations or projections. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: (i) the failure to meet projected development and production targets; (ii) changes in applicable laws or regulations;(iii) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and its current or intended markets; and (iv) other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) by the Company. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the Company’s expectations and projections can be found in its periodic filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and amended on May 21, 2021 the Form 10-Q filed on August 23, 2021 and the Prospectus filed on September 30, 2021. The Company’s SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to Helbiz and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Helbiz undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211022005240/en/