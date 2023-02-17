Advanced search
05:40pHelbiz : Purchase Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
05:30pHelbiz, Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:52aHelbiz Partners With Robinhood Unit on New Shareholder Engagement Program
MT
Helbiz : Purchase Agreement - Form 8-K

02/17/2023 | 05:40pm EST
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, DC 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)

of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): February 17, 2023 (February 14, 2023)

Helbiz, Inc.

(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Charters)

Delaware 001-39136 84-3015108
(State or Other Jurisdiction
of Incorporation) 		(Commission File Number) (IRS. Employer
Identification No.)

32 Old Slip, New York, NY10005

(Address of Principal Executive Offices, and Zip Code)

(917)675-7157

Registrant's Telephone Number, Including Area Code

(Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report)

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered
Class A Common Stock, $0.00001 par value HLBZ The NasdaqStock Market LLC
Redeemable warrants, each warrant exercisable for one share of Class A Common Stock HLBZW The NasdaqStock Market LLC

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):

Written communication pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencement communication pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencement communication pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (17 CFR §230.405) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (17 CFR §240.12b-2).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Item 8.01 Other Events.

During the week of February 13, 2023, we conducted three drawdowns off of the Standby Equity Purchase Agreement that we established on with Yorkville dated January 24, 2023. The three drawdowns were for a total of 10,000,000 shares of Class A common stock for gross proceeds of $1,431,600. As a result, our current total outstanding shares of Class A common stock as of February 17, 2023 is 255,581,512.

Item 9.01 Financial Statement and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

Exhibit
Number 		Description of Document
104 Cover page of this Current Report on Form 8-K formatted in Inline XBRL

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Dated: February 17, 2023

HELBIZ, INC.

By: /s/ Salvatore Palella

Name:

Title:

Salvatore Palella
Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

Helbiz Inc. published this content on 17 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2023 22:39:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
