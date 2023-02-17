Helbiz : Purchase Agreement - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): February 17, 2023 (February 14, 2023)

Helbiz, Inc.

Item 8.01 Other Events.

During the week of February 13, 2023, we conducted three drawdowns off of the Standby Equity Purchase Agreement that we established on with Yorkville dated January 24, 2023. The three drawdowns were for a total of 10,000,000 shares of Class A common stock for gross proceeds of $1,431,600. As a result, our current total outstanding shares of Class A common stock as of February 17, 2023 is 255,581,512.

Dated: February 17, 2023