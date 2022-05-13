Helbiz to Announce Q1 2022 Results on May 16, 2022

Helbiz Inc. (“Helbiz”) (NASDAQ: HLBZ), a global leader in micro-mobility and the first company in its industry to be publicly listed on Nasdaq, today announced that it will report first quarter 2022 results after the market closes on May 16, 2022. Prior to the call, Helbiz will issue a press release reporting these results along with additional materials at https://investors.helbiz.com/.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220513005468/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

What: 2022 Q1 Results

When: Monday, May 16, 2022

Time: 4:30 p.m. EST

Where:

PARTICIPANT DIAL IN (TOLL FREE):

1-866-524-3160

PARTICIPANT INTERNATIONAL DIAL IN:

1-412-317-6760

Participants should ask to join into the Helbiz Inc. call. (No passcode or conference ID required)

Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/n7tvmo5k

Replay Available: https://investors.helbiz.com/

About Helbiz

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform with over 40 licenses in cities around the world. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management technology, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Helbiz is expanding its urban lifestyle products and services to include live streaming services, food delivery, financial services and more, all accessible within its mobile app. For additional information, please visit www.helbiz.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220513005468/en/