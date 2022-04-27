Log in
    HLBZ   US42309B2043

HELBIZ, INC.

(HLBZ)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/26 04:00:01 pm EDT
1.500 USD   -11.76%
09:08aHelbiz to Bring Its Mobility Services to Charlotte, NC
BU
04/20Helbiz Adds Aon-Owned Electric Car Rental Service to App; Shares Rise Pre-Bell
MT
04/20Helbiz Expands Transportation Offerings With the Addition of Flee, Electric Car Service of the Aon Mobility Solutions
BU
Helbiz to Bring Its Mobility Services to Charlotte, NC

04/27/2022 | 09:08am EDT
Charlotte further expands Helbiz’s presence in the United States and will be the first city to see Helbiz’s adaptive vehicles

Helbiz (NASDAQ; HLBZ), a global leader in micro-mobility and the first company in its industry to be publicly listed on Nasdaq, today announced that it will be opening operations in Charlotte, NC, next month.

After an open call for proposals by the city, Helbiz has been granted a permit for up to 600 e-scooters. Helbiz will also be the first to bring adaptive vehicles to Charlotte, which will be one of the first cities in the country to offer these devices. These devices - a wheelchair attachment and a sit-down three-wheeled device - will expand the pool of people available to participate in micro-mobility.

“We’re thrilled to bring our e-scooters to Charlotte and further expand our presence in North Carolina,” said Vivian Myrtetus, Helbiz Head of Partnerships & Policy. “We also applaud the city’s focus on equity and accessibility and look forward to moving the industry forward with the introduction of the adaptive devices to allow more people to participate in micro-mobility.”

Helbiz will be hosting a safety event on Thursday, April 28th, at the All American Pub, 200 E Bland St, Charlotte, NC, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. to give scooter safety demos and introduce itself to the local community. At the event, Charlotte residents can:

  • Get a first look at the Helbiz adaptive vehicles (wheelchair attachment and three-wheeled scooter)
  • Learn more about the features of each device
  • Receive a promo code for $5 off their first ride

About Helbiz

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform with over 40 licenses in cities around the world. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management technology, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Helbiz is expanding its urban lifestyle products and services to include live streaming services, food delivery, financial services and more, all accessible within its mobile app. For additional information, please visit www.helbiz.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Managers and Directors
Salvatore Palella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Giulio Profumo Chief Financial Officer & Director
Nemanja Stancic Chief Technology Officer
Jonathan Hannestad Chief Operating Officer
Lee D. Stern Independent Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HELBIZ, INC.-72.68%51
SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL-4.35%10 916
BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC.-2.80%7 253
H&R BLOCK, INC.16.21%4 505
DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC.-22.55%4 362
MISTER CAR WASH, INC.-22.13%4 277