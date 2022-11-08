Advanced search
HELBIZ, INC.

(HLBZ)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:21 2022-11-08 pm EST
0.1960 USD   -6.22%
0.1960 USD   -6.22%
11/08/2022 | 12:02pm EST - Helbiz to Participate at the Credit Suisse 10th Annual Global Industrials Conference
BU
11:40aHelbiz Food Delivery Service Partners With Deliveroo, Glovo in Italy
MT
10:03aHelbiz Kitchen Expands its Food Delivery Business with Glovo and Deliveroo
BU
Helbiz to Participate at the Credit Suisse 10th Annual Global Industrials Conference

11/08/2022 | 12:02pm EST
Helbiz (NASDAQ; HLBZ), a global leader in micro-mobility, today announced that management will participate at the Credit Suisse 10th Annual Global Industrials Conference in Palm Beach, FL on November 30, 2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005921/en/

Credit Suisse 10th Annual Global Industrials Conference. Presentation: Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. US Eastern Time (Photo: Business Wire)

· Credit Suisse 10th Annual Global Industrials Conference
Presentation: Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. US Eastern Time

Management will also participate in one-on-one and group meetings with institutional investors. For more information about the conference or to request a one-on-one meeting, please contact a Credit Suisse sales representative.

About Helbiz

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform with over 50 licenses in cities around the world. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management technology, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Helbiz is expanding its urban lifestyle products and services to include live streaming services, food delivery and more, all accessible within its mobile app. For additional information, please visit www.helbiz.com.


