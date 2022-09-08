Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Helbiz, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HLBZ   US42309B2043

HELBIZ, INC.

(HLBZ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:24 2022-09-08 pm EDT
0.6160 USD   +3.67%
03:01pHelbiz to Participate at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference
BU
09/01Helbiz Media Partners with OneFootball to Extend Serie BKT in the United States
BU
08/24Helbiz to Launch E-Scooters in Spain; Shares Rise in Premarket
MT
Summary 
Summary

Helbiz to Participate at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

09/08/2022 | 03:01pm EDT
Helbiz (NASDAQ: HLBZ), a leader in micro-mobility, today announced that management will virtually participate at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference September 12-14, 2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908006050/en/

H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference Date: September 12-14, 2022 Presentation: Monday, September 12th at 7:00 a.m. US Eastern Time (Photo: Business Wire)

H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference Date: September 12-14, 2022 Presentation: Monday, September 12th at 7:00 a.m. US Eastern Time (Photo: Business Wire)

  • H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference
    Date: September 12-14, 2022
    Presentation: Monday, September 12th at 7:00 a.m. US Eastern Time

The presentation will be available on demand at the H.C. Wainwright Conference Platform for 30 days.

Management will also participate in one-on-one and group meetings with institutional investors. For more information about the conference or to request a one-on-one meeting, please contact a H.C. Wainwright sales representative.

About Helbiz

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform with over 50 licenses in cities around the world. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management technology, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Helbiz is expanding its urban lifestyle products and services to include live streaming services, food delivery and more, all accessible within its mobile app. For additional information, please visit www.helbiz.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 12,8 M - -
Net income 2021 -72,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 22,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,88x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 30,3 M 30,3 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 14,8x
Nbr of Employees 355
Free-Float 37,7%
Chart HELBIZ, INC.
Helbiz, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends HELBIZ, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Salvatore Palella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Giulio Profumo Chief Financial Officer & Director
Nemanja Stancic Chief Technology Officer
Jonathan Hannestad Chief Operating Officer
Lee D. Stern Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HELBIZ, INC.-89.18%30
SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL-11.27%9 932
H&R BLOCK, INC.90.75%7 188
DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC.-1.64%5 538
HOMESERVE PLC35.85%4 588
BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC.-45.96%3 932