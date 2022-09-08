Helbiz to Participate at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

Helbiz (NASDAQ: HLBZ), a leader in micro-mobility, today announced that management will virtually participate at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference September 12-14, 2022.

H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

Date: September 12-14, 2022

Presentation: Monday, September 12th at 7:00 a.m. US Eastern Time

The presentation will be available on demand at the H.C. Wainwright Conference Platform for 30 days.

Management will also participate in one-on-one and group meetings with institutional investors. For more information about the conference or to request a one-on-one meeting, please contact a H.C. Wainwright sales representative.

About Helbiz

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform with over 50 licenses in cities around the world. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management technology, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Helbiz is expanding its urban lifestyle products and services to include live streaming services, food delivery and more, all accessible within its mobile app. For additional information, please visit www.helbiz.com.

