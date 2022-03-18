Helbiz to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Helbiz, Inc. (“Helbiz”) (NASDAQ: HLBZ), a global leader in micro-mobility and the first in its sector to be listed on Nasdaq, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences.

D. A. Davidson Virtual Inaugural EV & Energy Transition Conference

Date: Tuesday, March 22nd, 2022 US Eastern Time (investor meetings only)

Sidoti Spring 2022 Virtual Conference

Date: March 23rd - 24th, 2022

Presentation: Thursday, March 24th, 2022, at 9:15 a.m. US Eastern Time

Webcast link: Available here.

Maxim Group 2022 Virtual Growth Conference

Date: March 28th - 30th, 2022

Presentation: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. US Eastern Time (the presentation will be available on demand over the three days of the conference)

Webcast link: Available here.

Webcast archive of the presentation can be accessed under the Events and Presentations section of the Helbiz’s website at https://investors.helbiz.com.

For each of the conference above, management will participate in one-on-one or group investor meetings with institutional investors. Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request more information about the conference or to request a meeting, please contact their representative at each sponsoring company.

About Helbiz

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform with over 40 licenses in cities around the world. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management technology, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Helbiz is expanding its urban lifestyle products and services to include live streaming services, food delivery, financial services and more, all accessible within its mobile app. For additional information, please visit www.helbiz.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220318005048/en/