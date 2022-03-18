Log in
    HLBZ   US42309B2043

HELBIZ, INC.

(HLBZ)
  Report
03/17 04:00:00 pm EDT
2.92 USD   +0.69%
09:11aHelbiz to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
03/11INSIDER BUY : Helbiz
MT
03/11HELBIZ : Investor Presentation March 2022
PU
Helbiz to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

03/18/2022 | 09:11am EDT
Helbiz, Inc. (“Helbiz”) (NASDAQ: HLBZ), a global leader in micro-mobility and the first in its sector to be listed on Nasdaq, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences.

  • D. A. Davidson Virtual Inaugural EV & Energy Transition Conference
    Date: Tuesday, March 22nd, 2022 US Eastern Time (investor meetings only)
  • Sidoti Spring 2022 Virtual Conference
    Date: March 23rd - 24th, 2022
    Presentation: Thursday, March 24th, 2022, at 9:15 a.m. US Eastern Time
    Webcast link: Available here.
  • Maxim Group 2022 Virtual Growth Conference
    Date: March 28th - 30th, 2022
    Presentation: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. US Eastern Time (the presentation will be available on demand over the three days of the conference)
    Webcast link: Available here.

Webcast archive of the presentation can be accessed under the Events and Presentations section of the Helbiz’s website at https://investors.helbiz.com.

For each of the conference above, management will participate in one-on-one or group investor meetings with institutional investors. Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request more information about the conference or to request a meeting, please contact their representative at each sponsoring company.

About Helbiz

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform with over 40 licenses in cities around the world. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management technology, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Helbiz is expanding its urban lifestyle products and services to include live streaming services, food delivery, financial services and more, all accessible within its mobile app. For additional information, please visit www.helbiz.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 15,4 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 89,1 M 89,1 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,79x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,57x
Nbr of Employees 303
Free-Float 12,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,92 $
Average target price 13,00 $
Spread / Average Target 345%
Managers and Directors
Salvatore Palella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Giulio Profumo Chief Financial Officer & Director
Nemanja Stancic Chief Technology Officer
Jonathan Hannestad Chief Operating Officer
Lee D. Stern Independent Director
