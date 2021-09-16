Helbiz : to Participate in the Benzinga Electric Vehicles Conference

Helbiz Inc. (“Helbiz”) (NASDAQ: HLBZ), a leader in micro-mobility and the first in its industry to be publicly listed on Nasdaq, today announced that management will participate in the Benzinga Electric Vehicles Conference. The conference will be held virtually on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, with a fireside chat available to the public scheduled for 1:15 p.m. Eastern Time as well as a one-on-one meeting format for institutional investors.

The fireside chat will be webcast live from the Investors section of Helbiz’s website at https://investors.helbiz.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available from the Investors section of Helbiz's website after the live stream.

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at the conference. Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting should contact their institutional sales representative at Benzinga.

About Helbiz

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform in 35 cities around the world. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management technology, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Helbiz is expanding its urban lifestyle products and services to include live streaming services, food delivery, financial services and more, all accessible within its mobile app.

