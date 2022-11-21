Advanced search
HELBIZ, INC.

(HLBZ)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:23 2022-11-21 pm EST
0.1740 USD   -2.08%
01:01pHelbiz to Present at the Sequire Technology Conference
BU
10:42aHelbiz to Cut US, Europe Staff by 15%, Seek Partners for Media Business in Cost-Cutting Plan
MT
09:59aHelbiz to Reduce Staff by 15%, Look for Media business Partner and Return Focus to Mobility
BU
Helbiz to Present at the Sequire Technology Conference

11/21/2022 | 01:01pm EST
Helbiz (NASDAQ; HLBZ), a global leader in micro-mobility, today announced that management will virtually present at the Sequire Technology Conference on November 30, 2022.

View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221121005739/en/

Sequire Technology Conference; Presentation: Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. US Eastern Time; Link: https://sequiretech.sequireevents.com/home ; The presentation will be on demand for 4 months after the event. (Photo: Business Wire)

  • Sequire Technology Conference
    Presentation: Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. US Eastern Time
    Link: https://sequiretech.sequireevents.com/home
    The presentation will be on demand for 4 months after the event.

About Helbiz

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles, e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform with over 65 licenses in cities around the world. The merger with Wheels, a leading player in California, adds an unique sit-down scooter along with long term rental subscriptions for individuals, businesses and universities. Helbiz uses a customized, proprietary fleet management technology, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Helbiz is expanding its urban lifestyle products and services to include live streaming services, food delivery and more, all accessible within its mobile app. For additional information, please visit www.helbiz.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 12,8 M - -
Net income 2021 -72,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 22,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,88x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 16,6 M 16,6 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 14,8x
Nbr of Employees 355
Free-Float 43,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Salvatore Palella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Giulio Profumo Chief Financial Officer & Director
Nemanja Stancic Chief Technology Officer
Jonathan Hannestad Chief Operating Officer
Lee D. Stern Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HELBIZ, INC.-96.76%17
SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL-0.93%10 817
H&R BLOCK, INC.81.75%6 657
DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC.-8.36%5 158
HOMESERVE PLC36.19%4 781
BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC.-42.55%4 176