Helbor Empreendimentos S A : Dados Econômico-Financeiros

Independent auditors' review report on the individual and consolidated interim financial information To the Management and Shareholders of Helbor Empreendimentos S.A. São Paulo - SP Introduction We have audited the individual and consolidated interim financial information of Helbor Empreendimentos S.A. ("Company"), contained in the Quarterly Information Form for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, which comprise the balance sheet as at March 31, 2023 and the related income statement, statements of comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the three-month period ended then ended, as well as a summary of the main accounting practices and other explanatory information. The Company's management is responsible for preparing the individual and consolidated interim financial information in accordance with Technical Pronouncement CPC 21(R1) - Interim Financial Reporting and Statement, equivalent to the international standard IAS 34, comprising the understanding expressed by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) through CVM/SNC/SEP Circular Letter 02/2018 on the application of NBC TG 47 (IFRS 15) regarding the aspects related to the transfer of control for the revenue recognition in the purchase and sale agreements of unfinished real estate units, applicable to the real estate development entities in Brazil, as well as the presentation of this information in a manner consistent with the standards rules issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission, applicable to the preparation of the Quarterly Financial Information (QFI). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim financial information based on our review. Scope of the review We conducted our review in accordance with the Brazilian and international standards for the review of interim information (NBC TR 2410 - Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, equivalent to ISRE 2410). A review of interim information consists of inquiries, mainly to those in charge of financial and accounting matters, and the application of analytical procedures and other review procedures. The scope of a review is significantly less than that of an audit conducted in accordance with auditing standards, and, therefore, has not enabled us to obtain assurance that we are aware of all material matters which could be identified in an audit. Therefore, we did not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion on the individual interim financial information Based on our review, we are not aware of any fact that would lead us to believe that the individual interim financial information included in the quarterly financial information referred to above was not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with Technical Pronouncement CPC 21(R1) - Interim Financial Reporting, comprising the understanding expressed by CVM through CVM/SNC/SEP Circular Letter No. 02/2018 on the application of NBC TG 47 (IFRS 15) regarding the aspects related to the transfer of control for revenue recognition in the purchase and sale agreements of unfinished real estate units, as well as the submission of this financial information in a manner consistent with the rules issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission, applicable to the preparation of the Quarterly Financial Information (QFI). Conclusion on the consolidated interim financial information Based on our review, we are not aware of any fact that leads us to believe that the consolidated interim financial information included in the quarterly financial information referred to above were not prepared, in all material aspects, in accordance with Technical Pronouncement CPC 21(R1) - Interim financial statement and with international standard IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, comprising the understanding expressed by CVM through Circular Letter/CVM/SNC/SEP No. 02/2018 on the application of NBC TG 47 (IFRS 15) regarding the aspects related to the transfer of control for the recognition of revenue in the purchase and sale agreements of unfinished real estate units, applicable to the real estate development entities in Brazil, as well as the submission of this financial information in a manner consistent with the rules issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission, applicable to the preparation of the Quarterly financial information (QFI). Emphasis of matter As described in Note 2.1, the individual and consolidated interim financial information was prepared in accordance with CPC 21 (R1) and IAS 34 (in the consolidated information), comprising the understanding expressed by CVM through CVM/SNC/SEP Circular Letter No. 02/2018 on the application of NBC TG 47 (IFRS 15) regarding the aspects related to the transfer of control for the revenue recognition in the purchase and sale agreements of unfinished real estate units, applicable to the real estate development entities in Brazil. Our conclusion is not qualified regarding this matter. 4