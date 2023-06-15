Advanced search
    HBOR3   BRHBORACNOR3

HELBOR EMPREENDIMENTOS S.A.

(HBOR3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  09:38:15 2023-06-15 am EDT
3.450 BRL   -1.43%
09:42aHelbor Empreendimentos S A : Dados Econômico-Financeiros
05/12Transcript : Helbor Empreendimentos S.A., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 12, 2023
05/02HELBOR EMPREENDIMENTOS S.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
Helbor Empreendimentos S A : Dados Econômico-Financeiros

06/15/2023 | 09:42am EDT
Helbor Empreendimentos S.A.

(Free translation from the original issued in Portuguese. In the event of discrepancies, the Portuguese language version prevails.)

Interim financial information

March 31, 2023

with Independent Auditor's Report

FRM/DA/YB

800i/2023

Helbor Empreendimentos S.A.

Interim financial information

Period ended March 31, 2023.

Contents

Independent auditor's report on interim financial information

....................................... 3

Reviewed interim financial information

Quarterly financial information - QFI

6

Notes from Management to the interim financial information

13

2

Rua Castilho, 392 - 3º Andar

Brooklin - São Paulo - SP

CEP 04568-010

São Paulo - Brasil

Tel.: +5511 5102-2510

www.bakertillybr.com.br

(Free translation from the original issued in Portuguese. In the event of discrepancies, the Portuguese language version prevails. See Note 33 to the financial statements.)

Independent auditors' review report on the individual and consolidated interim financial information

To the

Management and Shareholders of

Helbor Empreendimentos S.A.

São Paulo - SP

Introduction

We have audited the individual and consolidated interim financial information of Helbor Empreendimentos S.A. ("Company"), contained in the Quarterly Information Form for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, which comprise the balance sheet as at March 31, 2023 and the related income statement, statements of comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the three-month period ended then ended, as well as a summary of the main accounting practices and other explanatory information.

The Company's management is responsible for preparing the individual and consolidated interim financial information in accordance with Technical Pronouncement CPC 21(R1) - Interim Financial Reporting and Statement, equivalent to the international standard IAS 34, comprising the understanding expressed by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) through CVM/SNC/SEP Circular Letter 02/2018 on the application of NBC TG 47 (IFRS 15) regarding the aspects related to the transfer of control for the revenue recognition in the purchase and sale agreements of unfinished real estate units, applicable to the real estate development entities in Brazil, as well as the presentation of this information in a manner consistent with the standards rules issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission, applicable to the preparation of the Quarterly Financial Information (QFI). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim financial information based on our review.

Scope of the review

We conducted our review in accordance with the Brazilian and international standards for the review of interim information (NBC TR 2410 - Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, equivalent to ISRE 2410). A review of interim information consists of inquiries, mainly to those in charge of financial and accounting matters, and the application of analytical procedures and other review procedures. The scope of a review is significantly less than that of an audit conducted in accordance with auditing standards, and, therefore, has not enabled us to obtain assurance that we are aware of all material matters which could be identified in an audit. Therefore, we did not express an audit opinion.

3

Conclusion on the individual interim financial information

Based on our review, we are not aware of any fact that would lead us to believe that the individual interim financial information included in the quarterly financial information referred to above was not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with Technical Pronouncement CPC 21(R1) - Interim Financial Reporting, comprising the understanding expressed by CVM through CVM/SNC/SEP Circular Letter No. 02/2018 on the application of NBC TG 47 (IFRS 15) regarding the aspects related to the transfer of control for revenue recognition in the purchase and sale agreements of unfinished real estate units, as well as the submission of this financial information in a manner consistent with the rules issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission, applicable to the preparation of the Quarterly Financial Information (QFI).

Conclusion on the consolidated interim financial information

Based on our review, we are not aware of any fact that leads us to believe that the consolidated interim financial information included in the quarterly financial information referred to above were not prepared, in all material aspects, in accordance with Technical Pronouncement CPC 21(R1) - Interim financial statement and with international standard IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, comprising the understanding expressed by CVM through Circular Letter/CVM/SNC/SEP No. 02/2018 on the application of NBC TG 47 (IFRS 15) regarding the aspects related to the transfer of control for the recognition of revenue in the purchase and sale agreements of unfinished real estate units, applicable to the real estate development entities in Brazil, as well as the submission of this financial information in a manner consistent with the rules issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission, applicable to the preparation of the Quarterly financial information (QFI).

Emphasis of matter

As described in Note 2.1, the individual and consolidated interim financial information was prepared in accordance with CPC 21 (R1) and IAS 34 (in the consolidated information), comprising the understanding expressed by CVM through CVM/SNC/SEP Circular Letter No. 02/2018 on the application of NBC TG 47 (IFRS 15) regarding the aspects related to the transfer of control for the revenue recognition in the purchase and sale agreements of unfinished real estate units, applicable to the real estate development entities in Brazil. Our conclusion is not qualified regarding this matter.

4

Other matters

Statement of value added

The aforementioned quarterly information includes the individual and consolidated statement of value added for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023, prepared under the responsibility of Company's Management and presented as supplementary information for IAS 34 purposes. This statement has been subject to review procedures performed along with the review of the quarterly financial information, aiming to determine whether it is reconciled with the interim financial information and with the accounting records, as applicable, and whether its form and content are in accordance with the criteria defined in Technical Pronouncement CPC 09 - "Statement of Value Added". Based on our review, we are not aware of any fact that leads us to believe that the Statement of Value Added was not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the criteria set forth in this Technical Pronouncement and consistently with respect to the individual and the consolidated interim financial information taken as a whole.

São Paulo, May 11, 2023.

Baker Tilly 4Partners Auditores Independentes S.S.

CRC 2SP-031.269/O-1

Fábio Rodrigo Muralo

Accountant CRC 1SP-212.827/O-0

Baker Tilly 4Partners, which operates as Baker Tilly is a member of the global network of Baker Tilly International Ltd., the members of which are separate and independent legal entities.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Helbor Empreendimentos SA published this content on 15 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2023 13:41:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
