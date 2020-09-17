Log in
HELEN OF TROY LIMITED

HELEN OF TROY LIMITED

(HELE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Helen of Troy Limited : Announces Earnings Release Date, Conference Call, and Webcast for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results

09/17/2020 | 04:06pm EDT

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE), designer, developer and worldwide marketer of consumer brand-name housewares, health and home, and beauty products, today announced that it will conduct a conference call to discuss its second quarter fiscal year 2021 results on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A press release detailing the Company’s second quarter fiscal year 2021 results will be issued before the market opens and prior to the call. The conference call will be hosted by Julien R. Mininberg, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Brian Grass, Chief Financial Officer, and Jack Jancin, Senior Vice President of Corporate Business Development.

Institutional investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial (877) 407-3982 approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the call. The conference call will also be webcast live on the Events & Presentations page at: http://investor.helenoftroy.com/. A telephone replay of this call will be available at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on October 8, 2020 until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on October 15, 2020 and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 and entering replay pin number 13708470. A replay of the webcast will remain available on the website for one year.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) is a leading global consumer products company offering creative solutions for its customers through a strong portfolio of well-recognized and widely-trusted brands, including OXO, Hydro Flask, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell, PUR, Hot Tools, and Drybar. We sometimes refer to these brands as our Leadership Brands. All trademarks herein belong to Helen of Troy Limited (or its subsidiaries) and/or are used under license from their respective licensors.

For more information about Helen of Troy, please visit http://investor.helenoftroy.com/


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 812 M - -
Net income 2021 216 M - -
Net Debt 2021 55,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 060 M 5 060 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,82x
EV / Sales 2022 2,72x
Nbr of Employees 1 650
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart HELEN OF TROY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Helen of Troy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HELEN OF TROY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 234,00 $
Last Close Price 199,83 $
Spread / Highest target 21,6%
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Julien R. Mininberg Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy F. Meeker Chairman
Brian Lee Grass Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Harish Ramani Chief Information Officer
Vincent D. Carson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HELEN OF TROY LIMITED11.15%5 060
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.21.20%71 974
HAIER ELECTRONICS GROUP CO., LTD.10.06%9 670
ZHEJIANG SUPOR CO., LTD.5.50%9 640
GROUPE SEB S.A.7.63%8 467
NEWELL BRANDS INC.-6.40%7 633
