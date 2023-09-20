Company to Host Investor Day at Nasdaq Marketsite on October 17, 2023

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE), designer, developer, and worldwide marketer of branded consumer home, outdoor, beauty, and wellness products, today announced that the Company will release its second quarter fiscal 2024 results before the stock market opens on Wednesday, October 4, 2023. The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its second quarter fiscal 2024 results on the same day, Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call will be hosted by Julien R. Mininberg, Chief Executive Officer and Director; Noel Geoffrey, Chief Operating Officer; Brian Grass, interim Chief Financial Officer; and Jack Jancin, Senior Vice President of Corporate Business Development. Institutional investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial (877) 407-3982 approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the call. The conference call will also be webcast live on the Events & Presentations page at: http://investor.helenoftroy.com/. A telephone replay of this call will be available at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on October 4, 2023, until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on October 18, 2023, and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 and entering replay pin number 13741202. A replay of the webcast will remain available on the website for one year.

Investor Day

The Company also announced plans to host an investor day at the Nasdaq Marketsite in New York City, Times Square on October 17, 2023, from 10:30am to 2:30pm ET. The investor day will include presentations from the Company’s leadership team, including a discussion of its long-range strategy followed by a product showcase and Q&A session. The investor day presentation will be webcast live at the Events & Presentations page of the Company’s investor relations website at: http://investor.helenoftroy.com. A replay of the presentation will become available shortly after the conclusion of the investor day.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) is a leading global consumer products company offering creative products and solutions for its customers through a diversified portfolio of well-recognized and widely trusted brands, including OXO, Hydro Flask, Osprey, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell, PUR, Hot Tools and Drybar. The Company sometimes refers to these brands as its Leadership Brands. All trademarks herein belong to Helen of Troy Limited (or its subsidiaries) and/or are used under license from their respective licensors.

