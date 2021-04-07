Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Helen of Troy Limited    HELE   BMG4388N1065

HELEN OF TROY LIMITED

(HELE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Helen of Troy Limited : Announces Earnings Release Date, Conference Call, and Webcast for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results

04/07/2021 | 04:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE), designer, developer and worldwide marketer of consumer brand-name housewares, health and home, and beauty products, today announced that it will conduct a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 results on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A press release detailing the Company’s fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 results will be issued before the market opens and prior to the call. The conference call will be hosted by Julien R. Mininberg, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Brian Grass, Chief Financial Officer, and Jack Jancin, Senior Vice President of Corporate Business Development.

Institutional investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial (877) 407-3982 approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the call. The conference call will also be webcast live on the Events & Presentations page at: http://investor.helenoftroy.com/. A telephone replay of this call will be available at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on April 28, 2021 until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on May 5, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 and entering replay pin number 13718414. A replay of the webcast will remain available on the website for one year.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) is a leading global consumer products company offering creative solutions for its customers through a strong portfolio of well-recognized and widely-trusted brands, including OXO, Hydro Flask, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell, PUR, Hot Tools, and Drybar. We sometimes refer to these brands as our Leadership Brands. All trademarks herein belong to Helen of Troy Limited (or its subsidiaries) and/or are used under license from their respective licensors.

For more information about Helen of Troy, please visit http://investor.helenoftroy.com/


© Business Wire 2021
All news about HELEN OF TROY LIMITED
04:08pHELEN OF TROY LIMITED  : Announces Earnings Release Date, Conference Call, and W..
BU
03/17HELEN OF TROY  : DA Davidson Downgrades Helen of Troy to Neutral From Buy; Price..
MT
02/10HELEN OF TROY  : Investor Presentation Feb 2021
PU
01/28HYDRO FLASK  : announces 2021 Parks for All Giving Program Grant Recipients, boo..
PR
01/28HELEN OF TROY  : Oppenheimer Downgrades Helen of Troy to Perform From Outperform
MT
01/14HELEN OF TROY  : Oppenheimer Adjusts Helen of Troy PT to $255 From $245, Maintai..
MT
01/12HELEN OF TROY  : 23rd Annual ICR Conference Presentation
PU
01/08HELEN OF TROY  : DA Davidson Adjusts Helen of Troy's Price Target to $260 From $..
MT
01/08HELEN OF TROY  : BofA Securities Downgrades Helen of Troy to Neutral From Buy; P..
MT
01/08HELEN OF TROY LIMITED  : Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 084 M - -
Net income 2021 264 M - -
Net Debt 2021 325 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 323 M 5 323 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,71x
EV / Sales 2022 2,70x
Nbr of Employees 1 650
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart HELEN OF TROY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Helen of Troy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HELEN OF TROY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 262,50 $
Last Close Price 218,20 $
Spread / Highest target 37,5%
Spread / Average Target 20,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Julien R. Mininberg Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian Lee Grass Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Timothy F. Meeker Chairman
Harish Ramani Chief Information Officer
Darren Gene Woody Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HELEN OF TROY LIMITED-1.80%5 323
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.-15.97%90 311
NEWELL BRANDS INC.28.21%11 522
GROUPE SEB S.A.11.77%9 895
ZHEJIANG SUPOR CO., LTD.-3.99%9 299
THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION27.92%9 176
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ