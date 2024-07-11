Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Helen of Troy Limited (“Helen of Troy” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HELE) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On July 9, 2024, Helen of Troy released its first quarter fiscal 2025 financial results, reporting that “net sales revenue decreased $57.8 million, or 12.2%, to $416.8 million, compared to $474.7” the year prior. The Company also reported that the decline was partly attributable to “lower replenishment orders from retail customers and the impact of the shipping disruption at the Company's Tennessee distribution facility due to automation startup issues affecting some of the segment's small retail customer and direct-to-consumer orders.”

On this news, Helen of Troy’s stock price fell $24.68, or 27.7%, to close at $64.33 per share on July 9, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

