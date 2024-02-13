EQS-Ad-hoc: Heliad AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

Heliad AG: Heliad publishes preliminary results for 2023 and NAV as of 31.12.2023



13-Feb-2024 / 14:01 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014



Heliad publishes preliminary results for 2023 and NAV as of 31.12.2023

Positive IFRS result of approx. EUR 20.1 Mio., resulting among other things from the merger of Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA and the general partner company Heliad Management GmbH to Heliad AG (formerly FinLab AG) and the positive share price performance of flatexDEGIRO AG.

NAV as of 31.12.2023 in the amount of approx. EUR 157.8 Mio.

Negative HGB result of approx. EUR 15.6 Mio., resulting in particular from write-downs on individual investments in financial assets, including Nextmarkets and Instafreight.



Frankfurt am Main, February 13, 2024 - Heliad AG (ISIN DE0001218063, ticker A7A) has generated a positive annual result of EUR 20.1 Mio. for the financial year 2023 in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) (Pro forma as of 31.12.2022: EUR -48.8 Mio.) and ended the year with a Net Asset Value (NAV) of EUR 157.8 Mio. (As of 30.09.2023: EUR 152.8 Mio.). The NAV per share amounted to EUR 18.76 as of 31.12.2023 (As of 30.09.2023: EUR 18.17).



The positive development according to IFRS is attributable, among other things, to the merger of Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA and the general partner company Heliad Management GmbH to Heliad AG, as the shares originally held in Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA are no longer recognized at the stock market price but at Net Asset Value. The positive net effect resulting from the mergers amounts to EUR 21.8 Mio. In addition, the increase in the share price of flatexDEGIRO AG from EUR 6.33 as of 31.12.2022 to EUR 11.17 as of 31.12.2023 had a positive impact on the IFRS result. The total position in flatexDEGIRO amounted to EUR 57.4 Mio. as of 31.12.2023. Overall, the investment portfolio developed positively, with Raisin, Enpal and, most recently, FINN concluding significant financing rounds.



Offsetting effects mainly result from the write-down of individual unlisted investments in financial assets. These investments primarily include Nextmarkets and Instafreight. Due to the write-downs on financial assets, a negative result of EUR 15.6 Mio. is expected in accordance with German commercial law (HGB) (As of 31.12.2022: EUR +2.0 Mio.).



The figures are preliminary and unaudited. The annual financial report 2023 will be published no later than 30.04.2024 at www.heliad.de in the Investor Relations section.



About Heliad

Heliad (Stock ticker A7A, ISIN DE0001218063) is a listed investment company with a mission to empower both entrepreneurs and investors. The company invests in market leading companies across various verticals and regions to power their next phase of growth. As a listed company and through our strong team and strategic partners, Heliad can support companies pre, at and post IPO and act as a gateway to public equity capital markets. An evergreen structure allows Heliad to act independently of usual fund lifecycles and provides shareholders with unique access to pre-IPO market returns without any restrictions or limitations in terms of investment size and term commitment. Find more information about us under www.heliad.com and follow us on LinkedIn.



Contact

Heliad AGTel: +49 69 719 12 80 00E-Mail: investor-relations@heliad.com