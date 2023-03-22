Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HPBK   DE000A0L1NN5

HELIAD EQUITY PARTNERS GMBH & CO. KGAA

(HPBK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:35:38 2023-03-22 am EDT
4.440 EUR   -0.22%
04:49aDd : Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA: Stefan Müller, Subscription for shares as part of a capital increase
EQ
03/21Heliad Equity Partners Gmbh & Co. Kgaa : Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA successfully completes capital increase.
EQ
03/07HELIAD EQUITY PARTNERS GMBH & CO. KGAA : RIGHTS ISSUE: 4 new shares @ 4.4 EUR for 25 existing shares
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DD: Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA: Stefan Müller, Subscription for shares as part of a capital increase

03/22/2023 | 04:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.03.2023 / 09:46 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Stefan
Last name(s): Müller

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA

b) LEI
391200OC1EXBKXSFTH12 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0L1NN5

b) Nature of the transaction
Subscription for shares as part of a capital increase

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
4.40 EUR 22000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
4.4000 EUR 22000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
21/03/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


22.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA
Ulmenstraße 37-39
60325 Frankfurt/M.
Germany
Internet: www.heliad.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

81871  22.03.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1588523&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about HELIAD EQUITY PARTNERS GMBH & CO. KGAA
04:49aDd : Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA: Stefan Müller, Subscription for shares as par..
EQ
03/21Heliad Equity Partners Gmbh & Co. Kg : Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA successfully..
EQ
03/07HELIAD EQUITY PARTNERS GMBH & CO. KGAA : RIGHTS ISS..
FA
03/02Heliad Equity Partners Gmbh & Co. Kg : Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA resolves cas..
EQ
01/10Heliad Equity Partners Gmbh & Co. Kg : Enpal closes its Series D round with 200 million i..
EQ
01/02Heliad Equity Partners Portfolio Company Razor Group Raises EUR70 Million in Series C F..
MT
01/02Heliad Equity Partners Gmbh & Co. Kg : Razor Group has successfully closed their 70 Milli..
EQ
2022Heliad Equity Partners Gmbh : Portfolio Update as of September 30, 2022
PU
2022Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended..
CI
2022Heliad Equity Partners Gmbh : Interim Financial Report 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -71,0 M -76,4 M -76,4 M
Net Debt 2022 14,0 M 15,1 M 15,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 -0,71x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 49,9 M 53,7 M 53,7 M
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 50
Free-Float 100%
Chart HELIAD EQUITY PARTNERS GMBH & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HELIAD EQUITY PARTNERS GMBH & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 4,45 €
Average target price 8,05 €
Spread / Average Target 80,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Falk Schäfers Co-Managing Director
Julian Kappus Co-Managing Director
Volker Rofalski Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stefan Müller Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Herbert Seuling Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HELIAD EQUITY PARTNERS GMBH & CO. KGAA20.56%54
EQT AB (PUBL)-10.74%23 834
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG-6.15%23 208
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-1.29%2 220
PETERSHILL PARTNERS PLC-7.69%2 160
BRIDGEPOINT GROUP PLC8.08%2 057