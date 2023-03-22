DD: Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA: Stefan Müller, Subscription for shares as part of a capital increase



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



22.03.2023 / 09:46 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Stefan Last name(s): Müller

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA

b) LEI

391200OC1EXBKXSFTH12

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0L1NN5

b) Nature of the transaction

Subscription for shares as part of a capital increase

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 4.40 EUR 22000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 4.4000 EUR 22000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

21/03/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

