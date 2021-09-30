DGAP-Ad-hoc: Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Personnel Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA: Change in management board - Matthias Kröner will terminate his mandate by mutual agreement as of 30 September 2021 30-Sep-2021 / 12:30 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA: Change in management board - Matthias Kröner will terminate his mandate by mutual agreement as of 30 September 2021 Die Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA ("Heliad") based in Frankfurt am Main (ISIN DE000A0L1NN5) announces that management board member Matthias Kröner will end his management board activities by mutual agreement with the supervisory board and the company as of 30 September 2021. From the beginning, the term of office was limited to a maximum of one year. Matthias Kröner has made a significant contribution to the successful change in management in recent months. The Supervisory Board and the company would therefore like to thank Matthias Kröner for his excellent cooperation during this interim period, which was successfully completed faster than originally planned. About Heliad Heliad (ISIN: DE000A0L1NN5 / Ticker: HPBK) is a listed investment company with a mission to empower both entrepreneurs and investors. The company invests in market leading companies across various verticals and regions to power their next phase of growth. As a listed company and through our strong team and strategic partners, Heliad can support companies pre, at and post IPO and act as a gateway to public equity capital markets. An evergreen structure allows Heliad to act independently of usual fund lifecycles and provides shareholders with unique access to pre-IPO market returns without any restrictions or limitations in terms of investment size and term commitment. Further information about Heliad can be found under www.heliad.com follow us on LinkedIn. Kontakt Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA Grüneburgweg 18 60322 Frankfurt am Main Tel.: +49 (0)69 71 91 59 65 0 E-Mail: investor-relations@heliad.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

30-Sep-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA Grüneburgweg 18 60322 Frankfurt/M. Germany Phone: +49-69-719 12 80 - 0 Fax: +49 69 71 91 59 65 11 E-mail: info@heliad.com Internet: www.heliad.com ISIN: DE000A0L1NN5 WKN: A0L1NN Indices: Scale 30 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1237150 End of Announcement DGAP News Service =------------

1237150 30-Sep-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1237150&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 30, 2021 06:30 ET (10:30 GMT)