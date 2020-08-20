DGAP-News: Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Half Year Results

Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA: Heliad publishes final figures for H1 2020



20.08.2020 / 09:00

Positive results according to IFRS due to write-ups of listed investments

NAV at EUR 10.74 per share

Flatex partial exit leads to double-digit earnings contribution for 2nd half year



Frankfurt am Main, den 20. August 2020 - Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A0L1NN5) publishes today its figures for the first half of the 2020 fiscal year.

As of June 30, 2020, Heliad showed a positive result for the period according to IFRS accounting standards of EUR 32.4 million (H1 2019: 0.4million). The net asset value per share as of June 30, 2020 was EUR 10.74 (31/12/2019: EUR 7.39). The equity ratio decreased slightly to 98.8% as of June 30, 2020 (December 31, 2019: 99.2%) but remains at a high level.

In accordance with the German Commercial Code (HGB), Heliad reported net income of EUR -2.2 million for the period under report (H1 2019: EUR -1.9 million). The negative HGB result is mainly due to value adjustments on unlisted shareholdings undertaken as a precautionary measure.

The positive result according to IFRS is mainly due to the development of the investment in the listed flatex AG, which was able to increase to over EUR 40 per share. Heliad was able to benefit from this very positive share price performance, realising a partial exit of flatex shares amounting to more than EUR 20 million immediately after the reporting date in the 1st half of 2020. The resultant double-digit million profit will therefore only be reflected in earnings in accordance with HGB in the 2nd half of the year.

Heliad's half-year report is available at www.heliad.com under Investor Relations.



About Heliad

Heliad (ISIN: DE000A0L1NN5 / Ticker: HPBK) is a German listed company focusing on young and fast-growing non-listed and listed private equity companies in the German-speaking countries. Through its "Evergreen" structure, Heliad can operate without any fixed running time and can support entrepreneurs flexibly, individually and consistently on every stage of growth. In combination with an active, "hands-on" investment approach, Heliad is thus in a position to achieve significant excess returns in relation to other investment companies and equity funds for its shareholders. The Heliad shares thus benefit private and institutional investors from the chances of a diversified portfolio of the most interesting disruptive growth companies in the German-speaking countries by means of a daily liquid dividend stock. Information about Heliad can be found at www.heliad.com.

