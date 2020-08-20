Log in
HELIAD EQUITY PARTNERS GMBH & CO. KGAA

(HPBK)
Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA: Heliad publishes final figures for H1 2020

08/20/2020 | 03:05am EDT

DGAP-News: Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA: Heliad publishes final figures for H1 2020

20.08.2020 / 09:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • Positive results according to IFRS due to write-ups of listed investments
  • NAV at EUR 10.74 per share
  • Flatex partial exit leads to double-digit earnings contribution for 2nd half year


Frankfurt am Main, den 20. August 2020 - Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A0L1NN5) publishes today its figures for the first half of the 2020 fiscal year.

As of June 30, 2020, Heliad showed a positive result for the period according to IFRS accounting standards of EUR 32.4 million (H1 2019: 0.4million). The net asset value per share as of June 30, 2020 was EUR 10.74 (31/12/2019: EUR 7.39). The equity ratio decreased slightly to 98.8% as of June 30, 2020 (December 31, 2019: 99.2%) but remains at a high level.

In accordance with the German Commercial Code (HGB), Heliad reported net income of EUR -2.2 million for the period under report (H1 2019: EUR -1.9 million). The negative HGB result is mainly due to value adjustments on unlisted shareholdings undertaken as a precautionary measure.

The positive result according to IFRS is mainly due to the development of the investment in the listed flatex AG, which was able to increase to over EUR 40 per share. Heliad was able to benefit from this very positive share price performance, realising a partial exit of flatex shares amounting to more than EUR 20 million immediately after the reporting date in the 1st half of 2020. The resultant double-digit million profit will therefore only be reflected in earnings in accordance with HGB in the 2nd half of the year.

Heliad's half-year report is available at www.heliad.com under Investor Relations.


About Heliad

Heliad (ISIN: DE000A0L1NN5 / Ticker: HPBK) is a German listed company focusing on young and fast-growing non-listed and listed private equity companies in the German-speaking countries. Through its "Evergreen" structure, Heliad can operate without any fixed running time and can support entrepreneurs flexibly, individually and consistently on every stage of growth. In combination with an active, "hands-on" investment approach, Heliad is thus in a position to achieve significant excess returns in relation to other investment companies and equity funds for its shareholders. The Heliad shares thus benefit private and institutional investors from the chances of a diversified portfolio of the most interesting disruptive growth companies in the German-speaking countries by means of a daily liquid dividend stock. Information about Heliad can be found at www.heliad.com.

Contact
Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA
Grüneburgweg 18
60322 Frankfurt am Main
Tel.: +49 (0)69 71 91 59 65 0
E-Mail: investor-relations@heliad.com


20.08.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA
Grüneburgweg 18
60322 Frankfurt/M.
Germany
Phone: +49-69-719 12 80 - 0
Fax: +49 69 71 91 59 65 11
E-mail: info@heliad.com
Internet: www.heliad.com
ISIN: DE000A0L1NN5
WKN: A0L1NN
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1120817

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1120817  20.08.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1120817&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
Financials
Sales 2019 24,8 M 29,3 M 29,3 M
Net income 2019 11,3 M 13,4 M 13,4 M
Net cash 2019 1,16 M 1,37 M 1,37 M
P/E ratio 2019 3,59x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 66,1 M 78,7 M 78,3 M
EV / Sales 2018 2,93x
EV / Sales 2019 1,60x
Nbr of Employees 50
Free-Float 54,7%
Chart HELIAD EQUITY PARTNERS GMBH & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HELIAD EQUITY PARTNERS GMBH & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Stefan Schütze Co-Managing Director
Juan Rodriguez Co-Managing Director
Volker Rofalski Chairman-Supervisory Board
Soeren Ploschke Head-Finance
Stefan Müller Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HELIAD EQUITY PARTNERS GMBH & CO. KGAA62.23%79
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG2.98%26 496
EQT AB84.21%22 046
DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG-20.03%565
AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA-58.41%554
MBB SE0.98%507
Categories
