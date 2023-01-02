EQS-News: Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Financing

Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA: Razor Group has successfully closed their €70 Million Series C



02.01.2023 / 13:03 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Razor Group receives €70 Million equity financing in Series C round.

Frankfurt am Main, January 2nd, 2023 – Razor Group ("Razor"), a portfolio company of Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A0L1NN5), has raised €70 million in further equity as part of its Series C financing round. The round was led by US-French consumer-focused private equity investor L Catterton, joining existing investors such as 468 Capital, Presight Capital, Blackrock, GFC and Redalpine. Heliad invested a mid-single-digit million amount in August last year as part of the previous Series B round.

Razor is one of the three most successful of the approximately 100 e-commerce aggregators founded globally over the last 36 months, generating pro forma LTM net revenue of nearly €400 million in the last 12 months despite macroeconomic headwinds. Razor is now using the fresh capital to proactively expand on this leading position. In addition to intensifying organic growth initiatives focused on brand extension and new product development, Razor has announced the acquisition of Valoreo, the leading e-commerce provider in Latin America, as part of the Series C financing round.

“The acquisition of Valoreo immediately allows us to capitalize on the significant e-commerce opportunity and accelerates our global growth and consolidation strategy,” says Ahluwalia, Co-founder and CEO at Razor Group. “Latin America is the fastest growing e-commerce market in the world, with strong secular consumer trends that will continue to drive long-term growth. We’re pleased to welcome Valoreo, its brands as well as its great team to Razor Group as we build on the strong foundation it has established in Mexico, Brazil and Colombia.”

“We are pleased to have received the validation for our strategy from a consumer investor of L Catterton’s caliber,” adds Ahluwalia. “Leveraging our e-commerce and operational expertise to help our brands reach their full potential is a core element of our strategy. This financing round not only provides us with additional capital to support our roll-up engine, but our impressive line-up of new and existing investors gives us an unmatched understanding of global consumers and exceptional operating expertise to help our brands grow and thrive, advancing our position as one of the leading e-commerce aggregator platforms. We’re confident that these partnerships will drive significant value-creation opportunities for Razor as we continue to build a global powerhouse.”

About Razor Group

The Razor Group GmbH (“Razor”) was founded by e-commerce experts and serial founders Tushar Ahluwalia, Christoph Gamon, Shrestha Chowdhury & Dr. Oliver Dlugosch. The Berlin-based company acquires profitable Amazon FBA businesses and other online marketplaces sellers which have consistently demonstrated superior product quality, outstanding customer satisfaction and sharp business acumen. Razor pairs significant growth capital with extensive e-commerce expertise, thereby ensuring that the acquired businesses reach the next stage in their development. Razor defines itself as consumer goods holding with a clear strategic focus on specific product categories, long-term value creation and world-class customer satisfaction. For more information visit www.razor-group.com

About Valoreo

Valoreo is Latin America's next-gen consumer holding. Founded in 2020 by Martin & Stefan Florea, Alexander Grüll, Cedrik Hoffmann, and Miguel Oehling, the team combines expertise in Private Equity, Investment Banking, e-commerce, Startups, and Supply Chain Management. For more information, visit https://www.valoreo.com/.

About L Catterton

L Catterton is a market-leading consumer-focused investment firm, managing more than $30 billion of capital across three multi-product platforms: private equity, credit, and real estate. Leveraging deep category insight, operational excellence, and a broad network of strategic relationships, L Catterton’s team of more than 200 investment and operating professionals across 17 offices partners with management teams to drive differentiated value creation across its portfolio. Founded in 1989, the firm has made over 250 investments in some of the world’s most iconic consumer brands. For more information about L Catterton, please visit lcatterton.com.

About Heliad

Heliad (ISIN: DE000A0L1NN5 / Ticker: HPBK) is a listed investment company with a mission to empower both entrepreneurs and investors. The company invests in market leading companies across various verticals and regions to power their next phase of growth. As a listed company and through our strong team and strategic partners, Heliad can support companies pre, at and post IPO and act as a gateway to public equity capital markets.

An evergreen structure allows Heliad to act independently of usual fund lifecycles and provides shareholders with unique access to pre-IPO market returns without any restrictions or limitations in terms of investment size and term commitment. Further information about Heliad can be found under www.heliad.com follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact

Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA

E-Mail: investor-relations@heliad.com

Phone: +49 69 71 91 59 65 0