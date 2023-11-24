(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers among London Main Market small-caps on Friday.

SMALL-CAP - WINNERS

CT Private Equity Trust PLC, up 1.6% at 465.35 pence, 12-month range 406p-534p. The Edinburghd-based investment trust for private equity assets reports its third-quarter results. Says net asset value per share falls to 696.30p at September 30 from 711.75p a year ago. However, NAV total return is positive 3.3% over the quarter once the dividend of 6.95p is included. Will pay out a dividend of 7.01p in January, matching the payout in October. While the private equity sector has seen an "adjustment phase" this year, the trust cites "robust" business confidence and "healthy" levels of turnover in private companies. "Our dealflow of investable companies is excellent. The exit boom of recent years is now past and we are returning to more 'normal' conditions," it says.

SMALL-CAP - LOSERS

Helical PLC, down 2.7% at 218.92p, 12-month range 182p-399p. The London-focused property investor and developer falls after its stock goes ex-dividend on Thursday. The stock is down 6.8% over the week. On Wednesday, it reported a 16% drop in net asset value over the six-months from March 31 to September 30, as it swung to an interim pretax loss of GBP93.1 million from GBP17.2 million profit a year before.

