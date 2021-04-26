Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Helical plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HLCL   GB00B0FYMT95

HELICAL PLC

(HLCL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HELICAL : LAUNCHES “DESIGNING FOR NET ZERO” GUIDE THAT BUILDS ON THE COMPANY'S SUSTAINABILITY STRATEGY

04/26/2021 | 04:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

As part of Helical's continued focus on sustainability, it is pleased to announce the launch of 'Designing for Net Zero', a guide to aid the Company's professional teams as they collaborate on development projects and aim to meet Helical's ambitions as it transitions to a low carbon business. The guide covers the entire development process from design and construction through to operation and occupation.

A key pillar of its approach to future development is the appointment of a Carbon Champion. The Carbon Champion will help set the carbon agenda and strategy in the form of a Carbon Implementation Plan (CIP). The Carbon Champion will agree the vision with Helical at the outset, brief the team and then support, monitor and document the project's carbon journey.

The design guide sets out 10 steps that should be followed on the journey in trying to achieve a net zero carbon development. Each of the 10 steps details a series of prompts, helping the Carbon Champion ensure that carbon is considered at every stage of a development, from initial planning well into occupancy. The guide highlights that the greatest carbon saving opportunities lie in optimising facades and materials; design; optimising energy systems and monitoring their use; and in tenant engagement.

Helical's latest office development at 33 Charterhouse Street, which achieved the UK's first BREEAM 2018 new construction 'Outstanding' rating for its design, already has a Carbon Champion in place. This role has proven to be an integral resource in ensuring the development is on track to achieve a 20% reduction in embodied carbon, in line with Helical's sustainability targets.

'Designing for Net Zero' builds on Helical's Sustainability Strategy, 'Built for the Future', which launched in June last year and set out the Company's long-term vision encompassing 'Our Environment, Our Communities and Our People' and to enable the business to become truly sustainable. The strategy included several short to medium term targets as the Company transitions into a low carbon business, including ensuring all new developments are net zero carbon in operation by 2025.

Matthew Bonning-Snook, Property Director & Chair of Sustainability Committee at Helical, commented:

'Sustainability is at the heart of what we do at Helical. Last year we announced our Sustainability Strategy, 'Built for the Future', with ambitious low carbon targets and this latest design guide will help us achieve these goals. It is our responsibility, as owners and creators of exciting design-led real estate, that we are developing properties that meet the needs of our occupiers, while minimising their impact on the environment. By introducing a Carbon Champion for all our new developments, we will ensure that carbon is considered at each stage of a project and undergoes a rigorous impact assessment.

'Whilst the property industry is responding to the climate change challenge, not all net zero pledges are equal and there is a lack of regulation in the market for carbon offsetting. By integrating our response at a granular level, we can ensure that our carbon philosophy is ingrained within our business, within our professional teams and within our supply chain as we strive to meet our Sustainability targets.'

The full report is available here: Designing for Net Zero

For further information please contact:

Helical plc
Matthew Bonning Snook Tel: 020 7629 0113
Website: www.helical.co.uk

FTI Consulting
Dido Laurimore / Richard Gotla / Andrew Davis Tel: 020 3727 1000/ schelical@fticonsulting.com

Disclaimer

Helical plc published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2021 08:05:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HELICAL PLC
04:06aHELICAL  : LAUNCHES “DESIGNING FOR NET ZERO” GUIDE THAT BUILDS ON TH..
PU
04/22ACCURAY INCORPORATED  : Wins Regulatory Approval for ClearRT Imaging System in J..
MT
04/07HELICAL  : Business & Trading Update for the Period Since 1 October 2020
PU
03/05HELICAL  : Signs Up TikTok UK at London Office Building
MT
02/12HELICAL  : Peel Hunt Upgrades Helical To Buy From Add, Cuts PT
MT
01/15HELICAL  : JPMorgan Lifts Helical To Overweight From Neutral, Ups Price Target
MT
01/14HELICAL  : Grants Rent Holidays to More Than 3% Of Tenants In December 2020 Quar..
MT
2020HELICAL PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2020HELICAL  : Slumps To Fiscal H1 Loss Amid COVID-19
MT
2020HELICAL  : Earnings Flash (HLCL.L) HELICAL Posts H1 EPS GBX-8.90
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 24,7 M 34,3 M 34,3 M
Net income 2021 5,90 M 8,20 M 8,20 M
Net Debt 2021 199 M 277 M 277 M
P/E ratio 2021 76,7x
Yield 2021 2,10%
Capitalization 519 M 719 M 721 M
EV / Sales 2021 29,1x
EV / Sales 2022 23,6x
Nbr of Employees 29
Free-Float 83,5%
Chart HELICAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Helical plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HELICAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 472,00 GBX
Last Close Price 428,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 16,8%
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gerald Anthony Kaye Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Timothy John Murphy Finance Director & Executive Director
Richard J. Grant Chairman
Richard Robert Cotton Senior Independent Director
Joseph Julian Lister Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HELICAL PLC14.59%719
ENTRA ASA-1.13%4 205
CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG17.07%4 118
HYSAN DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED5.45%4 019
HUFVUDSTADEN AB (PUBL)1.25%3 183
CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP0.57%1 772
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ