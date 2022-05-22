Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Helical plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HLCL   GB00B0FYMT95

HELICAL PLC

(HLCL)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05/20 11:35:22 am EDT
432.50 GBX   -0.46%
06:26aHELICAL : Presentation of helical's 2022 results
PU
04/07Real Estate Group Helical Tops 95% Rent Collection for FY22
MT
04/07Helical plc Announces Board Changes
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Helical : PRESENTATION OF HELICAL'S 2022 RESULTS

05/22/2022 | 06:26am EDT
Helical's results for the year ended 31 March 2022 will be announced at 07.00 on Tuesday 24 May.

Please click the webcast link to view the results presentation which will take place at 08.30 on Tuesday 24 May.

The presentation will be on the Company's website and a conference call facility will be available. The dial-in and webcast details are as follows:

Participants, Local - London, United Kingdom: 0330 165 4012

Participation Code: 5156706

Disclaimer

Helical plc published this content on 22 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2022 10:25:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 32,2 M 40,2 M 40,2 M
Net income 2022 53,8 M 67,0 M 67,0 M
Net Debt 2022 327 M 407 M 407 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,48x
Yield 2022 2,52%
Capitalization 529 M 659 M 659 M
EV / Sales 2022 26,6x
EV / Sales 2023 21,5x
Nbr of Employees 28
Free-Float 85,5%
Managers and Directors
Gerald Anthony Kaye Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Timothy John Murphy Finance Director & Executive Director
Richard J. Grant Chairman
Lois Robertson Operations Manager
Susan V. Clayton Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HELICAL PLC-4.74%659
CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG-10.30%3 145
HYSAN DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED-1.24%3 124
ENTRA ASA-25.82%2 742
HUFVUDSTADEN AB (PUBL)-3.03%2 662
CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP-8.05%1 472