(Alliance News) - Helical PLC on Tuesday said it continued to enjoy sound rent collection.

The London-focused property developer said as at Monday, it had collected nearly 97.7% of December quarter rent, with a further 0.9% expected to be collected via agreed payment plans and the remaining 1.4% under discussion.

Helical shares were up 3.1% to 224.75 pence each on Tuesday morning in London.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News slot editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.