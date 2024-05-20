Item 2.05 Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities.





On May 16, 2024, Heliogen, Inc. (the "Company") made the decision to implement a targeted plan, which includes a workforce reduction, the closing of the Company's manufacturing facility in Long Beach, California, and a reduction in third-party costs. These actions are intended to further reduce structural costs and operating expenses and better align the Company's operating structure for commercialization with a technology-centric and capital light model, as the Company continues to explore and evaluate strategic alternatives with its third-party financial advisor.





The Company expects to decrease overall headcount by approximately 35 employees, resulting in a full-time workforce of approximately 100 employees which is approximately 25% reduced from March 31, 2024 and approximately 50% reduced from March 31, 2023. Impacted employees were notified on May 16, 2024, and workforce reductions are expected to be substantially completed in June 2024. All employees affected by the reduction in workforce will be eligible to receive, among other things, severance payments based on the applicable employee's length of service with the Company and the continuation of benefits for a specified time period post-termination. Each affected employee's eligibility for severance benefits is contingent upon such employee's execution of a separation agreement, which includes a general release of claims against the Company.





At this time, the Company cannot reasonably estimate the costs and charges in connection with these actions . The charges will relate primarily to the facility closure as well as employee transition, severance payments, and employee benefits.





Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements





