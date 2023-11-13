Heliogen, Inc.(OTCPK:HLGN) dropped from S&P TMI Index

Heliogen, Inc. is a renewable energy technology company. The Company is focused on providing robust clean energy solutions that accelerate the transition to renewable energy. The Company's solar energy and thermal storage systems deliver carbon-free heat, steam, power, and green hydrogen at scale to support round-the-clock industrial operations. Its product offering delivers industrial process steam around the clock using thermal energy storage. This steam can also be used to produce green hydrogen when coupled with a solid oxide electrolyzer. The Company's business lines include HelioHeat, HelioPower, and HelioFuel. The HelioHeat is engaged in the production of heat or steam for use in industrial processes. The HelioPower is focused on the baseline system as the foundation, and the addition of a turbine generator system enables power generation. The HelioFuel is focused on the baseline system as the foundation, the addition of an electrolyzer system enables hydrogen fuel production.