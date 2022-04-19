Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Heliogen, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HLGN   US42329E1055

HELIOGEN, INC.

(HLGN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nyse  -  04-13
4.520 USD   -1.95%
07:34aHeliogen, Inc. Schedules Release of First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call
BU
03/31HELIOGEN, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
03/29HELIOGEN : Announces Full Year 2021 Financial and Operational Results - Form 8-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Heliogen, Inc. Schedules Release of First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call

04/19/2022 | 07:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Heliogen, Inc. (“Heliogen”) (NYSE: HLGN), a leading provider of AI-enabled concentrated solar energy, today announced that it will release financial and operating results for the first quarter 2022 after the market close on Monday, May 9, 2022. This release will be followed by a conference call for investors at 8:30 AM EST on Tuesday, May 10. Bill Gross, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Heliogen, and Christie Obiaya, Chief Financial Officer will host the call.

The conference call may be accessed via a live webcast on a listen-only basis in the Investors section of Heliogen’s website at investors.heliogen.com. The call can also be accessed live via telephone by dialing 1-844-825-9789 (1-412-317-5180 for international callers) and referencing Heliogen.

A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call on the Investors section of Heliogen’s website.

About Heliogen

Heliogen is a renewable energy technology company focused on eliminating the need for fossil fuels in heavy industry and powering a sustainable future. The company’s AI-enabled, modular concentrated solar technology aims to cost-effectively deliver near 24/7 carbon-free energy in the form of heat, power, or green hydrogen fuel at scale – for the first time in history. Heliogen was created at Idealab, the leading technology incubator founded by Bill Gross in 1996. For more information about Heliogen, please visit Heliogen.com


© Business Wire 2022
All news about HELIOGEN, INC.
07:34aHeliogen, Inc. Schedules Release of First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Conference..
BU
03/31HELIOGEN, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
03/29HELIOGEN : Announces Full Year 2021 Financial and Operational Results - Form 8-K
PU
03/29Heliogen Full-Year 2021 Loss Widens While Revenue Up; Issues FY2022 Revenue Guidance
MT
03/28HELIOGEN : Earnings Presentation
PU
03/28Heliogen, Inc. Announces Full Year 2021 Financial and Operational Results
BU
03/28Heliogen, Inc. Provides Revenue Guidance for the Full Year 2022
CI
03/28Heliogen, Woodside Energy Plan Solar Energy Facility in California
MT
03/28Heliogen and Woodside Energy Announce Commercial-Scale Demonstration Project and Collab..
BU
03/28Heliogen and Woodside Energy Announce Commercial-Scale Demonstration Project and Collab..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HELIOGEN, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 23,0 M - -
Net income 2022 -73,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -10,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 749 M 749 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 32,5x
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,71x
Nbr of Employees 150
Free-Float 48,0%
Chart HELIOGEN, INC.
Duration : Period :
Heliogen, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 4,04 $
Average target price 12,58 $
Spread / Average Target 211%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bill T. Gross Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christiana Obiaya Chief Financial Officer
Steve Schell Chief Technology Officer & Chief Engineer
Phyllis W. Newhouse Independent Director
Stacey Abrams Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HELIOGEN, INC.-70.88%749
TONGWEI CO.,LTD-10.36%28 493
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.3.88%25 646
JA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-9.73%21 021
TIANJIN ZHONGHUAN SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD.-1.46%20 823
TRINA SOLAR CO., LTD-31.69%17 556