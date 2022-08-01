Log in
    HLGN   US42329E1055

HELIOGEN, INC.

(HLGN)
End-of-day quote Nyse  -  2022-07-28
2.470 USD   +4.66%
Heliogen, Inc. Schedules Release of Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call
BU
07/21HELIOGEN, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
07/01INSIDER SELL : Heliogen
MT
Heliogen, Inc. Schedules Release of Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call

08/01/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
Heliogen, Inc. (“Heliogen”) (NYSE: HLGN), a leading provider of AI-enabled concentrated solar energy, today announced that it will release financial and operating results for the second quarter 2022 after the market close on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. This release will be followed by a conference call for investors at 10:00 AM EDT on Thursday, August 11. Bill Gross, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Heliogen, and Christie Obiaya, Chief Financial Officer will host the call.

The conference call may be accessed via a live webcast on a listen-only basis in the Investors section of Heliogen’s website at investors.heliogen.com. The call can also be accessed live via telephone by dialing 1-877-407-0789 (1-201-689-8562 for international callers) and referencing Heliogen.

A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call on the Investors section of Heliogen’s website.

About Heliogen

Heliogen is a renewable energy technology company focused on eliminating the need for fossil fuels in heavy industry and powering a sustainable future. The company’s AI-enabled, modular concentrated solar energy technology aims to cost-effectively deliver near 24/7 carbon-free energy in the form of heat, power, or green hydrogen fuel at scale – for the first time in history. Heliogen was created at Idealab, the leading technology incubator founded by Bill Gross in 1996. For more information about Heliogen, please visit heliogen.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 24,2 M - -
Net income 2022 -73,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -6,33x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 467 M 467 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 19,3x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,68x
Nbr of Employees 150
Free-Float 74,9%
Managers and Directors
Bill T. Gross Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christiana Obiaya Chief Financial Officer
Steve Schell Chief Technology Officer & Chief Engineer
Phyllis W. Newhouse Independent Director
Stacey Abrams Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HELIOGEN, INC.-84.09%467
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.55.34%38 494
TONGWEI CO.,LTD18.97%35 915
JA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.17.77%27 043
TRINA SOLAR CO., LTD3.68%26 672
TCL ZHONGHUAN RENEWABLE ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.23.93%24 306