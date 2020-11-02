Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Helios Technologies, Inc.    HLIO

HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(HLIO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Helios Technologies : Conference Call Presentation Q3 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/02/2020 | 09:10am EST

Third Quarter 2020 Earnings

November 2, 2020

Josef Matosevic

President & CEO

Tricia Fulton

Chief Financial Officer

Tania Almond

VP, IR and Corp. Comm.

Safe Harbor Statement

This presentation and oral statements made by management in connection herewith that are not historical facts are "forward‐looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward‐looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. They include statements regarding current expectations, estimates, forecasts, projections, our beliefs, and assumptions made by Helios Technologies, Inc. ("Helios" or the "Company"), its directors or its officers about the Company and the industry in which it operates, and assumptions made by management, and include among other items, (i) the Company's strategies regarding growth, including its intention to develop new products and make acquisitions; (ii) the timing of completion of the proposed acquisition of Balboa Water Group (the "Acquisition") and the expected benefits and synergies from the Acquisition; (iii) the Company's financing plans; (iv) trends affecting the Company'sfinancial condition or results of operations; (v) the Company's ability to continue to control costs and to meet its liquidity and other financing needs; (vi) the declaration and payment of dividends; and (vii) the Company's ability to respond to changes in customer demand domestically and internationally, including as a result of standardization. In addition, we may make other written or oral statements, which constitute forward-looking statements, from time to time. Words such as "may," "expects," "projects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Similarly, statements that describe our future plans, objectives or goals also are forward-looking statements. These statements are not guaranteeing future performance and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Our actual results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, (i) conditions in the capital markets, including the interest rate environment and the availability of capital; (ii) the risk that the Acquisition will not be consummated in a timely manner or at all, our failure to realize the benefits expected from the Acquisition, our failure to promptly and effectively integrate the Acquisition and the ability of Helios to retain and hire key personnel, and maintain relationships with suppliers; (iii) changes in the competitive marketplace that could affect the Company's revenue and/or costs, such as increased competition, lack of qualified engineering, marketing, management or other personnel, and increased labor and raw materials costs; and (iv) new product introductions, product sales mix and the geographic mix of sales nationally and internationally. Further information relating to factors that could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated is included but not limited to information under the heading Item 1. "Business", Part I, Item 1A. "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 28, 2019 and Part II, Item 1A. "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 28, 2020.

Helios has presented forward-looking statements regarding non-GAAP cash EPS and Adjusted EBITDA margin. These non-GAAP financial measures are derived by excluding certain amounts, expenses or income from the corresponding financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The determination of the amounts that are excluded from these non-GAAP measures is a matter of management judgment and depends upon, among other factors, the nature of the underlying expense or income recognized in a given period. Helios is unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP cash EPS and Adjusted EBITDA margin to their most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures because such information is not available, and management cannot reliably predict all the necessary components of such GAAP measures without unreasonable effort or expense. In addition, the Company believes that such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or misleading to investors. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on Helios's full year 2020 financial results. These non-GAAP financial measures are preliminary estimates and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, among others, changes in connection with quarter-end and year-end adjustments. Any variation between Helios's actual results and preliminary financial data set forth above may be material.

This presentation includes certain historical non-GAAP financial measures, which the Company believes are useful in evaluating our performance. You should not consider the presentation of this additional information in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company has provided reconciliations of comparable GAAP to non-GAAP measures in tables found in the Supplemental Information portion of this presentation.

Q3 2020 Business Summary

AGILE RESPONSE TO CHANGING MARKET CONDITIONS REFLECTED IN STRONG SEQUENTIAL TOP-LINE RESULTS

OUTSTANDING GROSS MARGIN EXPANSION OF 50 BASIS POINTS TO 38.3% ON LOWER VOLUME

CONTINUED TO DEMONSTRATE SIGNIFICANT CASH GENERATION CAPABILITIES:

$36.7 MILLION CASH FROM OPERATIONS IN THE QUARTER WITH CASH CONVERSION OF 191%

ACQUISITION OF BALBOA WATER GROUP EXPANDING ELECTRONICS SEGMENT TECHNOLOGY OFFERING INTO NEW AND ADJACENT END MARKETS

Balboa Water: Provider of Complimentary Proprietary Controls Technology Adding Scale and Diversification

Global provider of leading control solutions complemented by a full suite of integrated components

Utilizing a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility with a low-cost footprint

3 Robust historical organic growth of 4%+

Electronic Controls Provides Foundation for an End-to-End OEM Solution

Circulation

Air Controls

  • Proven product design to enable lower price point offerings for new applications

  • Pipeline of innovative new products

Select End Markets

Wind Energy

HVAC

Commercial Food Service Equipment

Note: our acquisition of BWG Holdings Group I is referred to as "Balboa Water Group" throughout.

Adj. EPS expected to be accretive day one onward

Cash ROIC > Helios's WACC in year one

($ in millions, except per share data)

Q3 2020 Financial Results Highlights

  • (1) See supplemental slide for Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation and other important information regarding Helios's use of Adjusted EBITDA

  • (2) See supplemental slide for Non-GAAP Cash Net Income reconciliation and other important information regarding Helios's use of Non-GAAP Cash Net Income and EPS

Note: YoY = year-over-year | QoQ = quarter-over-quarter

($ in millions, except per share data)

Q3 - Consolidated Results

Sales

Gross Margin

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Hydraulics

Q2 2020

Electronics

Q3 2020

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1)

Non-GAAP Cash EPS(2)

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

EFFECTIVE EXECUTION OF STRATEGY DEMONSTRATED BY STRONG SEQUENTIAL RESULTS

  • (1) See supplemental slide for Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation and other important information regarding Helios's use of Adjusted EBITDA

  • (2) See supplemental slide for Non-GAAP Cash Net Income reconciliation and other important information regarding Helios's use of Non-GAAP Cash Net Income and EPS

Q3 2020 Sales by Region

Q3 - Hydraulics Segment

Gross Profit

($ in millions)Sales

$110.1

$39.1

$35.5

35.5%

36.1%

Operating Income

$17.9

$18.9

16.3%

19.2%

Third Quarter Highlights

Sales Drivers

End market softness and reduced order taking reflects

continued COVID-19 pandemic impact

$1.9 million of favorable changes in FX

Gross Margin Drivers

60 basis point expansion due to favorable mix,

effectiveness of the CVT factory consolidation and

cost containment efforts

Operating Margin Improvement

290 basis point improvement driven by some one-time expenses in the year-ago period related to restructuring and disposal of an intangible asset

Effective cost management efforts and production efficiencies in the current quarter

Q3 2020 Sales by Region

Q3 - Electronics Segment

($ in millions)Sales

$28.0

Gross Profit

$13.0

Operating Income

$6.0

Third Quarter Highlights

Sales Drivers

  • $7.2 million or 42% sequential growth

  • Year-over-year demand significantly impacted by COVID-19 pandemic

  • Runoff impact from intentional customer shift

  • Certain end markets including recreation doing very well as a result of pandemic buying shifts

Gross Margin Drivers

Improvement of 40 basis points as a result of favorable mix and cost management initiatives

Operating Margin Drivers

Lower sales volume and leverage partially offset

by cost containment efforts

($ in millions)

Three Months Ended

YTD

9/26/20

9/28/19

9/26/20

Net cash provided by operating activities

36.7

25.5

77.0

CapEx

(1.9)

(4.2)

(7.2)

Free cash flow (FCF)

$34.8

$21.3

$69.9

Note: Components may not add to totals due to rounding

Outstanding cash generation in Q3 2020

  • Agile response to preserve and generate cash

  • 2020 CapEx focused on high priority and critical projects

  • Improved free cash flow benefited from reduction in capital expenditures

2017

Cash Flow

Free Cash Flow(1)

2018

2019

Q3 2020

TTM

SIGNIFICANT FREE CASH FLOW GENERATION PROVIDES FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY

(1) Free cash flow is defined as cash provided by operating activities minus capital expenditures; free cash flow conversion is defined as free cash flow divided by net income; adjusted for $10.7m contingent liability that impacted operating cash flow instead of financing in 2019 and goodwill impairment of $31.9m in Q1 2020

($ in millions)

Capitalization

9/26/20

12/28/19

Cash and cash equivalents

$32.4

$22.1

Total debt

260.4

300.4

Total net debt

227.9

278.3

Shareholders' equity

587.8

577.6

Total capitalization

$848.2

$878.0

Debt/total capitalization

30.7%

34.2%

Net debt/net total capitalization

27.9%

32.5%

Note: Components may not add to totals due to rounding

Financial flexibility

3Q Capital Structure

  • Generated $37 million of cash in the quarter which was 44% more than the prior year

  • Reduced total debt by $27 million and net debt by $23 million in Q3 2020

  • Reduced net debt by over $50 million year-to-date

  • Net debt/Adjusted EBITDA of 2.0x(1) at 9/26/2020

  • Total liquidity of $266 million at quarter end

  • Consistent dividend payer over the last twenty-four years

STRONG CAPITAL STRUCTURE ENABLED BALBOA WATER GROUP ACQUISITION

(1) Based on adjusted EBITDA on a trailing twelve months basis. See supplemental slide for net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation and other important information regarding Helios's use of net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA Note: All data prior to Balboa acquisition

Amended Credit Facility

  • Revolver remains the same = $400M

  • Term loan increased, ↑ from $100M = $200M

  • Accordion expanded, ↑from $200M = $300M (1)

  • Debt capacity increased, ↑ from $700M = $900M

Note: Debt capacity subject to certain pro forma covenants related to leverage and interest coverage ratio

New Available Debt Capacity

Updated Terms

  • 5-year tenor extends duration through 2025

  • Increased leverage to 3.75x, with an additional 0.50x step-up to 4.25x for material acquisitions

  • Provides covenant cushion for operational flexibility and future M&A under acquisition fly-wheel concept

  • Strong demand for Helios credit

  • Est. net debt to adjusted EBITDA 3.4x at year end

STRONG CREDIT PROFILE TRANSLATES INTO OUTSTANDING BANKING SUPPORT

(1) Subject to lender approval

Strategic Direction

Near-term outlook

  • COVID-19 pandemic impact on demand shifting expected trough timing from 3Q to 4Q

  • Full year expectations for fiscal 2020; revenue range between $485 to $495 million and Adj. EBITDA margin of approximately 22%, excluding Balboa Water Group acquisition (as of Nov. 2, 2020)

Driving Vision 2025 Strategy with recent Balboa Water Group acquisition announcement

  • Further end market and geographic diversification

  • Leverage existing strengths and capabilities

Continued confidence in successful execution of strategy

POSITIONING FOR GROWTH AND MARKET EXPANSION

Supplemental Information

($ in millions, except per share data)

YTD - Consolidated Results

Sales

Gross Margin

$428.7

YTD 2019

Hydraulics

YTD 2020

Electronics

38.5%

38.6%

YTD 2019

YTD 2020

Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1)

Non-GAAP Cash EPS(2)

$1.89

YTD 2019

YTD 2020

YTD 2019

YTD 2020

SOLID PROFITABILITY DUE TO PRODUCTIVITY IMPROVEMENTS AND DISCIPLINED COST MANAGEMENT

  • (1) See supplemental slide for Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation and other important information regarding Helios's use of Adjusted EBITDA

  • (2) See supplemental slide for Non-GAAP Cash Net Income reconciliation and other important information regarding Helios's use of Non-GAAP Cash Net Income and EPS

YTD - Segment Results

Hydraulics

($ in millions)

Sales

$340.3

YTD 2019 YTD 2020

Gross Profit

YTD 2019 YTD 2020

Operating Income

$65.8

$62.4

19.3%

20.5%

YTD 2019 YTD 2020

($ in millions)

Sales

$88.5

YTD 2019 YTD 2020

Electronics

Gross Profit

$40.7

YTD 2019 YTD 2020

Operating Income

$19.0

YTD 2019 YTD 2020

Sales volume adversely impacted by temporary factory closures and softer end market demand as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic

Gross margin expansion of 60 bps and operating margin expansion of 120 bps

  • Consolidation-related production efficiencies

  • Rapid cost alignment with changed environment

  • Some restructuring and other expenses last year

Drivers of sales volume:

  • Impact of COVID-19

  • Soft oil and gas markets

  • Intentional shift in customer base

Gross and operating margin reduction resulting from lower sales volume, partially offset by cost management initiatives

Segment Data

($ in thousands)

Three Months Ended September 26, September 28, 2020 2019

Nine Months Ended September 26, September 28, 2020 2019

Sales:

Hydraulics

$

98,206

$

110,089

$

304,113

$

340,262

Electronics

24,439

27,956

67,309

88,476

Consolidated

$

122,645

$

138,045

$

371,422

$

428,738

Gross profit and margin:

Hydraulics

$

35,547

$

39,112

$

112,695

$

124,153

36.2%

35.5%

37.1%

36.5%

Electronics

11,396

13,007

30,817

40,701

46.8%

46.4%

45.7%

46.0%

Consolidated

$

46,943

$

52,119

$

143,512

$

164,854

38.3%

37.8%

38.6%

38.5%

Operating income and margin:

Hydraulics

$

18,942

$

17,867

$

62,413

$

65,752

19.2%

16.3%

20.5%

19.3%

Electronics

4,683

5,977

10,400

18,977

19.2%

21.4%

15.5%

21.5%

Corporate and other

(5,282)

(4,706)

(47,801)

(13,387)

Consolidated

$

18,343

$

19,138

$

25,012

$

71,342

14.9%

13.8%

6.7%

16.6%

(Unaudited)

Sales by Geographic Region & Segment

2020 Sales by Geographic Region and Segment ($ in millions)

Q1

% Change y/yQ2

% Change y/yQ3

% Change YTD 2020 % Change y/y y/y

2019 Sales by Geographic Region and Segment ($ in millions)

Q1

% Change y/yQ2

% Change y/yQ3

% Change YTD 2019 % Change y/y y/y

EMEA:

Hydraulics

EMEA:

Electronics

33.5

2.5 36.0

(20%) 0%

31.2 1.9

(15%) 6%

32.1 1.5

1% (29%)

96.7 5.9

Consol. EMEA % of total APAC:

(12%) (8%)

  • (19%) 33.1 28%

28%

  • (14%) 33.6 27%

  • (1%) 102.6

    (12%)

    28%

Total

$ 129.5

  • (12%) $ 119.3

  • (17%) $ 122.6

  • (11%) $ 371.4

Hydraulics Electronics Consol. EMEA % of total

41.8

2.5 44.3

113% (7%) 99%

36.8

1.8 38.6

(9%) (33%)

31.9 (8%) 110.5 17% 2.1 (22%) 6.4 (21%)

  • (11%) 34.0

    (9%) 116.9 14%

    30%

    27%

    25% 27%

    (13%)

Adjusted Operating Income Reconciliation

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

(Unaudited)

($ in thousands)

GAAP operating income

$

  • 18,343 $

  • 19,138 $

25,012 $ 71,342

September 26,

September 28,

September 26,

September 28,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Acquisition-related amortization of intangible assets Acquisition and financing-related expenses Restructuring charges

4,558

4,458

13,323 13,403

101

-

176

11

64

CEO and officer transition costs Loss on disposal of intangible asset Goodwill impairment

Other

622 - - -

1,724 -

361

2,713 -

2,431 -

1,724 -

127

31,871 -

2,713 -

127

Non-GAAP adjusted operating income

$

$

$

73,174

$

89,320

GAAP operating margin

Non-GAAP Adjusted operating margin

19.7% 20.8%

23,688 14.9% 19.3%

28,160 13.8% 20.4%

6.7% 16.6%

Non-GAAP Financial Measure:

Adjusted operating margin is adjusted operating income divided by sales. Adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin are not measures determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, commonly known as GAAP. Nevertheless, Helios believes that providing non-GAAP information such as adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin are important for investors and other readers of Helios's financial statements, as they are used as analytical indicators by Helios's management to better understand operating performance. Because adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin are non-GAAP measures and are thus susceptible to varying calculations, adjusted operating income and adjusted operating income margin, as presented, may not be directly comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Non-GAAP Cash Net Income Reconciliation

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

($ in thousands)

Net income

$

  • 12,982 $

$

8,667 $ 46,460

September 26,

September 28,

September 26,

September 28,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Amortization of intangible assets Acquisition and financing-related expenses Restructuring charges

4,558

101

64

CEO and officer transition costs Goodwill impairment

622 -

(13)

(47) 703

Change in fair value of contingent consideration Loss on disposal of intangible asset

12,791 4,478 - 1,724 - - (72)

13,323 13,544

176 361 2,431 31,871

11 1,724 - -

Other

127 - 127

- -2,713 - 2,713

Tax effect of above

(1,333)

(2,243)

(4,061)

(4,706)

Non-GAAP cash net income

Non-GAAP cash net income per diluted share

$ $

16,981 0.53

$ $

19,518 0.61

$ $

52,721 1.64

$ $

60,576 1.89

Non-GAAP Financial Measure:

Adjusted net income per diluted share is adjusted net income divided by diluted weighted average common shares outstanding. Cash net income per share is cash net income divided by diluted weighted average common shares outstanding. Adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, cash net income and cash net income per diluted share are not measures determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, commonly known as GAAP. Nevertheless, Helios believes that providing non-GAAP information such as adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, cash net income and cash net income per diluted share is important for investors and other readers of Helios' s financial statements, as they are used as analytical indicators by Helios's management to better understand operating performance. Because adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, cash net income and cash net income per diluted share are non-GAAP measures and are thus susceptible to varying calculations, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, cash net income, and cash net income per diluted share, as presented, may not be directly comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

(Unaudited)

Twelve Months

($ in thousands)

Ended

September 26,

September 28,

September 26,

September 28,

September 26,

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended

Net income

$

  • 12,982 $

  • 12,791 $

  • 8,667 $

46,460 $ 22,476

3,380

2,671

8,224

11,986 11,276

27,876

51,268

96,675 80,502

Interest expense, net Income tax provision Depreciation and amortization EBITDA

2,730

3,790

8,572

12,223 11,736

8,784

8,811

25,805

26,006 35,014

64

361

1,724 362

Acquisition and financing-related expenses Restructuring charges

101

28,063 -

176

11 175

31,871 - 31,871

CEO and officer transition costs Goodwill impairment

Loss on disposal of intangible asset Other

622 - - -

1,724 - -2,431 - 2,431

2,713

127

Change in fair value of contingent consideration Adjusted EBITDA

(13)

(72)

- - (47)

2,713 127 703

$

Adjusted EBITDA margin

28,650 23.4%

$

32,555 23.6%

$

86,060 23.2%

$

101,953 23.8%

$

- - (98) 115,243 23.2%

Non-GAAP Financial Measure:

Adjusted EBITDA margin is Adjusted EBITDA divided by sales. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are not measures determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, commonly known as GAAP. Nevertheless, Helios believes that providing non-GAAP information such as Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are important for investors and other readers of Helios's financial statements, as they are used as analytical indicators by Helios's management to better understand operating performance. Because Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP measures and are thus susceptible to varying calculations, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, as presented, may not be directly comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Free Cash Flow Reconciliation

(Unaudited)

($ in thousands)

2017

2018

2019

Q3 2020 TTM

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

$

$

101,211 116,610

Contingent consideration payment in excess of acquisition date fair value Adjusted net cash provided by operating activities

Capital expenditures

49,382 - 49,382 22,205

77,450 - 77,450 28,380

  • 90,480 $ 10,731

116,610 -

25,025 12,596

Adjusted free cash flow

$

  • 27,177 $

  • 49,070 $

76,186 $ 104,014

Net Income

60,268 22,476

Goodwill Impairment

31,558 -46,730 -

- 31,871

$

$

$

60,268

$ 54,347

Net income, less goodwill impairment Free cash flow conversion

31,558 86%

46,730 105%

126% 191%

Non-GAAP Financial Measure:

Adjusted net cash provided by operating activities is net cash provided by operating activities less contingent consideration payment in excess of acquisition date fair value. Free cash flow is net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. Adjusted free cash flow is adjusted net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. Each of these measures has not been determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, commonly known as GAAP. Nevertheless, Helios believes that providing this non-GAAP information is important for investors and other readers of Helios's financial statements, as they are used as analytical indicators by Helios's management to better understand our liquidity. Because these are non-GAAP measures, they are susceptible to varying calculations, and as presented, may not be directly comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Net Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

(Unaudited)

($ in thousands)

As of

September 26,

2020

Current portion of long-term non-revolving debt, net

$

11,808

Revolving lines of credit

168,398

Long-term non-revolving debt, net

80,149

Total debt

260,355

Less: Cash and cash equivalents

32,444

Net debt

$

227,911

Adjusted EBITDA, TTM ended September 26, 2020

$

115,243

Ratio of net debt to TTM adjusted EBITDA

2.0

Non-GAAP Financial Measure:

Net debt is total debt minus cash and cash equivalents. Net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA is net debt divided by Adjusted EBITDA. Net debt and net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA are not measures determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, commonly known as GAAP. Nevertheless, Helios believes that providing non-GAAP information such as net debt and net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA are important for investors and other readers of Helios's financial statements, as they are used as analytical indicators by Helios's management to better understand operating performance. Because net debt and net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures and are thus susceptible to varying calculations, net debt and net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA, as presented, may not be directly comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Third Quarter 2020 Earnings

November 2, 2020

Disclaimer

Helios Technologies Inc. published this content on 02 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2020 14:09:02 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
09:10aHELIOS TECHNOLOGIES : Conference Call Presentation Q3 2020
PU
06:16aHELIOS TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Finan..
AQ
06:13aSUN HYDRAULICS : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:01aHELIOS TECHNOLOGIES : Reports Sequential Sales Growth and Strong Margins for Thi..
BU
10/30HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financia..
AQ
10/30HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES : Upsizes Credit Facilities to $900M
BU
10/19HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES : To Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results on November 2
BU
10/13HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financia..
AQ
10/12HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES : Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Balboa Water Group
BU
10/02HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 486 M - -
Net income 2020 15,9 M - -
Net Debt 2020 209 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 77,5x
Yield 2020 0,86%
Capitalization 1 343 M 1 343 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,19x
EV / Sales 2021 2,83x
Nbr of Employees 1 960
Free-Float 90,9%
Chart HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Helios Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 47,00 $
Last Close Price 41,84 $
Spread / Highest target 31,5%
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Josef Matosevic President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Philippe Lemaitre Chairman
Tricia L. Fulton Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Marc Bertoneche Independent Director
Alexander Schuetz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-9.50%1 343
ATLAS COPCO AB5.17%51 487
FANUC CORPORATION8.46%40 445
SMC CORPORATION9.96%35 174
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION1.23%26 836
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.0.28%26 629
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group