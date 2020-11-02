Helios Technologies : Conference Call Presentation Q3 2020

Third Quarter 2020 Earnings
November 2, 2020
Safe Harbor Statement
This presentation and oral statements made by management in connection herewith that are not historical facts are "forward‐looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward‐looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. They include statements regarding current expectations, estimates, forecasts, projections, our beliefs, and assumptions made by Helios Technologies, Inc. ("Helios" or the "Company"), its directors or its officers about the Company and the industry in which it operates, and assumptions made by management, and include among other items, (i) the Company's strategies regarding growth, including its intention to develop new products and make acquisitions; (ii) the timing of completion of the proposed acquisition of Balboa Water Group (the "Acquisition") and the expected benefits and synergies from the Acquisition; (iii) the Company's financing plans; (iv) trends affecting the Company'sfinancial condition or results of operations; (v) the Company's ability to continue to control costs and to meet its liquidity and other financing needs; (vi) the declaration and payment of dividends; and (vii) the Company's ability to respond to changes in customer demand domestically and internationally, including as a result of standardization. In addition, we may make other written or oral statements, which constitute forward-looking statements, from time to time. Words such as "may," "expects," "projects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Similarly, statements that describe our future plans, objectives or goals also are forward-looking statements. These statements are not guaranteeing future performance and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Our actual results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, (i) conditions in the capital markets, including the interest rate environment and the availability of capital; (ii) the risk that the Acquisition will not be consummated in a timely manner or at all, our failure to realize the benefits expected from the Acquisition, our failure to promptly and effectively integrate the Acquisition and the ability of Helios to retain and hire key personnel, and maintain relationships with suppliers; (iii) changes in the competitive marketplace that could affect the Company's revenue and/or costs, such as increased competition, lack of qualified engineering, marketing, management or other personnel, and increased labor and raw materials costs; and (iv) new product introductions, product sales mix and the geographic mix of sales nationally and internationally. Further information relating to factors that could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated is included but not limited to information under the heading Item 1. "Business", Part I, Item 1A. "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 28, 2019 and Part II, Item 1A. "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 28, 2020.
Helios has presented forward-looking statements regarding non-GAAP cash EPS and Adjusted EBITDA margin. These non-GAAP financial measures are derived by excluding certain amounts, expenses or income from the corresponding financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The determination of the amounts that are excluded from these non-GAAP measures is a matter of management judgment and depends upon, among other factors, the nature of the underlying expense or income recognized in a given period. Helios is unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP cash EPS and Adjusted EBITDA margin to their most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures because such information is not available, and management cannot reliably predict all the necessary components of such GAAP measures without unreasonable effort or expense. In addition, the Company believes that such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or misleading to investors. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on Helios's full year 2020 financial results. These non-GAAP financial measures are preliminary estimates and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, among others, changes in connection with quarter-end and year-end adjustments. Any variation between Helios's actual results and preliminary financial data set forth above may be material.
This presentation includes certain historical non-GAAP financial measures, which the Company believes are useful in evaluating our performance. You should not consider the presentation of this additional information in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company has provided reconciliations of comparable GAAP to non-GAAP measures in tables found in the Supplemental Information portion of this presentation.
Q3 2020 Business Summary
AGILE RESPONSE TO CHANGING MARKET CONDITIONS REFLECTED IN STRONG SEQUENTIAL TOP-LINE RESULTS
OUTSTANDING GROSS MARGIN EXPANSION OF 50 BASIS POINTS TO 38.3% ON LOWER VOLUME
CONTINUED TO DEMONSTRATE SIGNIFICANT CASH GENERATION CAPABILITIES:
$36.7 MILLION CASH FROM OPERATIONS IN THE QUARTER WITH CASH CONVERSION OF 191%
ACQUISITION OF BALBOA WATER GROUP EXPANDING ELECTRONICS SEGMENT TECHNOLOGY OFFERING INTO NEW AND ADJACENT END MARKETS
Balboa Water: Provider of Complimentary Proprietary Controls Technology Adding Scale and Diversification
Global provider of leading control solutions complemented by a full suite of integrated components
Utilizing a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility with a low-cost footprint
3 Robust historical organic growth of 4%+
Electronic Controls Provides Foundation for an End-to-End OEM Solution
Circulation
Commercial Food Service Equipment
Note: our acquisition of BWG Holdings Group I is referred to as "Balboa Water Group" throughout.
Adj. EPS expected to be accretive day one onward
✓ Cash ROIC > Helios's WACC in year one
($ in millions, except per share data)
Q3 2020 Financial Results Highlights
-
(1) See supplemental slide for Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation and other important information regarding Helios's use of Adjusted EBITDA
-
(2) See supplemental slide for Non-GAAP Cash Net Income reconciliation and other important information regarding Helios's use of Non-GAAP Cash Net Income and EPS
Note: YoY = year-over-year | QoQ = quarter-over-quarter
($ in millions, except per share data)
Q3 - Consolidated Results
Sales
Gross Margin
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Hydraulics
Q2 2020
Electronics
Q3 2020
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Q3 2020
Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1)
Non-GAAP Cash EPS(2)
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Q3 2020
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Q3 2020
EFFECTIVE EXECUTION OF STRATEGY DEMONSTRATED BY STRONG SEQUENTIAL RESULTS
-
(1) See supplemental slide for Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation and other important information regarding Helios's use of Adjusted EBITDA
-
(2) See supplemental slide for Non-GAAP Cash Net Income reconciliation and other important information regarding Helios's use of Non-GAAP Cash Net Income and EPS
Q3 2020 Sales by Region
Q3 - Hydraulics Segment
($ in millions)Sales
$110.1
$39.1
$35.5
Operating Income
$17.9
$18.9
Third Quarter Highlights
Sales Drivers
➢ End market softness and reduced order taking reflects
continued COVID-19 pandemic impact
➢
$1.9 million of favorable changes in FX
Gross Margin Drivers
➢ 60 basis point expansion due to favorable mix,
effectiveness of the CVT factory consolidation and
cost containment efforts
Operating Margin Improvement
➢ 290 basis point improvement driven by some one-time expenses in the year-ago period related to restructuring and disposal of an intangible asset
➢
Effective cost management efforts and production efficiencies in the current quarter
Q3 2020 Sales by Region
Q3 - Electronics Segment
($ in millions)Sales
$28.0
$13.0
Operating Income
$6.0
Third Quarter Highlights
Sales Drivers
-
➢ $7.2 million or 42% sequential growth
-
➢ Year-over-year demand significantly impacted by COVID-19 pandemic
-
➢ Runoff impact from intentional customer shift
-
➢ Certain end markets including recreation doing very well as a result of pandemic buying shifts
Gross Margin Drivers
➢ Improvement of 40 basis points as a result of favorable mix and cost management initiatives
Operating Margin Drivers
➢ Lower sales volume and leverage partially offset
by cost containment efforts
|
Three Months Ended
|
YTD
|
9/26/20
|
9/28/19
|
9/26/20
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
36.7
|
25.5
|
77.0
|
CapEx
|
(1.9)
|
(4.2)
|
(7.2)
|
Free cash flow (FCF)
|
$34.8
|
$21.3
|
$69.9
Note: Components may not add to totals due to rounding
Outstanding cash generation in Q3 2020
-
• Agile response to preserve and generate cash
-
• 2020 CapEx focused on high priority and critical projects
-
• Improved free cash flow benefited from reduction in capital expenditures
Cash Flow
Free Cash Flow(1)
2018
2019
Q3 2020
TTM
SIGNIFICANT FREE CASH FLOW GENERATION PROVIDES FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY
(1) Free cash flow is defined as cash provided by operating activities minus capital expenditures; free cash flow conversion is defined as free cash flow divided by net income; adjusted for $10.7m contingent liability that impacted operating cash flow instead of financing in 2019 and goodwill impairment of $31.9m in Q1 2020
|
Capitalization
|
9/26/20
|
12/28/19
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$32.4
|
$22.1
|
Total debt
|
260.4
|
300.4
|
Total net debt
|
227.9
|
278.3
|
Shareholders' equity
|
587.8
|
577.6
|
Total capitalization
|
$848.2
|
$878.0
|
Debt/total capitalization
|
30.7%
|
34.2%
|
Net debt/net total capitalization
|
27.9%
|
32.5%
Note: Components may not add to totals due to rounding
Financial flexibility
3Q Capital Structure
-
• Generated $37 million of cash in the quarter which was 44% more than the prior year
-
• Reduced total debt by $27 million and net debt by $23 million in Q3 2020
-
• Reduced net debt by over $50 million year-to-date
-
• Net debt/Adjusted EBITDA of 2.0x(1) at 9/26/2020
-
• Total liquidity of $266 million at quarter end
-
• Consistent dividend payer over the last twenty-four years
STRONG CAPITAL STRUCTURE ENABLED BALBOA WATER GROUP ACQUISITION
(1) Based on adjusted EBITDA on a trailing twelve months basis. See supplemental slide for net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation and other important information regarding Helios's use of net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA Note: All data prior to Balboa acquisition
Amended Credit Facility
-
➢ Revolver remains the same = $400M
-
➢ Term loan increased, ↑ from $100M = $200M
-
➢ Accordion expanded, ↑from $200M = $300M (1)
-
➢ Debt capacity increased, ↑ from $700M = $900M
➢
Note: Debt capacity subject to certain pro forma covenants related to leverage and interest coverage ratio
New Available Debt Capacity
-
➢ 5-year tenor extends duration through 2025
-
➢ Increased leverage to 3.75x, with an additional 0.50x step-up to 4.25x for material acquisitions
-
➢ Provides covenant cushion for operational flexibility and future M&A under acquisition fly-wheel concept
-
➢ Strong demand for Helios credit
-
➢ Est. net debt to adjusted EBITDA 3.4x at year end
STRONG CREDIT PROFILE TRANSLATES INTO OUTSTANDING BANKING SUPPORT
(1) Subject to lender approval
Strategic Direction
Near-term outlook
✓
-
▪ COVID-19 pandemic impact on demand shifting expected trough timing from 3Q to 4Q
-
▪ Full year expectations for fiscal 2020; revenue range between $485 to $495 million and Adj. EBITDA margin of approximately 22%, excluding Balboa Water Group acquisition (as of Nov. 2, 2020)
Driving Vision 2025 Strategy with recent Balboa Water Group acquisition announcement
✓
Continued confidence in successful execution of strategy
✓
POSITIONING FOR GROWTH AND MARKET EXPANSION
Supplemental Information
($ in millions, except per share data)
YTD - Consolidated Results
Sales
Gross Margin
YTD 2019
Hydraulics
YTD 2020
Electronics
38.5%
38.6%
YTD 2019
YTD 2020
Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1)
Non-GAAP Cash EPS(2)
YTD 2019
YTD 2020
YTD 2019
YTD 2020
SOLID PROFITABILITY DUE TO PRODUCTIVITY IMPROVEMENTS AND DISCIPLINED COST MANAGEMENT
-
(1) See supplemental slide for Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation and other important information regarding Helios's use of Adjusted EBITDA
-
(2) See supplemental slide for Non-GAAP Cash Net Income reconciliation and other important information regarding Helios's use of Non-GAAP Cash Net Income and EPS
YTD - Segment Results
Hydraulics
($ in millions)
Sales
$340.3
YTD 2019 YTD 2020
Gross Profit
YTD 2019 YTD 2020
Operating Income
$65.8
$62.4
YTD 2019 YTD 2020
($ in millions)
Sales
$88.5
YTD 2019 YTD 2020
Electronics
Gross Profit
$40.7
YTD 2019 YTD 2020
Operating Income
$19.0
YTD 2019 YTD 2020
➢ Sales volume adversely impacted by temporary factory closures and softer end market demand as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic
➢ Gross margin expansion of 60 bps and operating margin expansion of 120 bps
-
• Consolidation-related production efficiencies
-
• Rapid cost alignment with changed environment
-
• Some restructuring and other expenses last year
➢ Drivers of sales volume:
➢ Gross and operating margin reduction resulting from lower sales volume, partially offset by cost management initiatives
Segment Data
($ in thousands)
|
Three Months Ended September 26, September 28, 2020 2019
Nine Months Ended September 26, September 28, 2020 2019
Sales:
|
Hydraulics
$
98,206
$
110,089
$
304,113
$
340,262
|
Electronics
24,439
27,956
67,309
88,476
|
Consolidated
$
122,645
$
138,045
$
371,422
$
428,738
|
|
Gross profit and margin:
|
Hydraulics
$
35,547
$
39,112
$
112,695
$
124,153
|
36.2%
35.5%
37.1%
36.5%
|
Electronics
11,396
13,007
30,817
40,701
|
46.8%
46.4%
45.7%
46.0%
|
Consolidated
$
46,943
$
52,119
$
143,512
$
164,854
|
38.3%
37.8%
38.6%
38.5%
|
|
Operating income and margin:
|
Hydraulics
$
18,942
$
17,867
$
62,413
$
65,752
|
19.2%
16.3%
20.5%
19.3%
|
Electronics
4,683
5,977
10,400
18,977
|
19.2%
21.4%
15.5%
21.5%
|
Corporate and other
(5,282)
(4,706)
(47,801)
(13,387)
|
Consolidated
$
18,343
$
19,138
$
25,012
$
71,342
|
14.9%
13.8%
6.7%
16.6%
Sales by Geographic Region & Segment
2020 Sales by Geographic Region and Segment ($ in millions)
Q1
% Change y/yQ2
% Change y/yQ3
% Change YTD 2020 % Change y/y y/y
2019 Sales by Geographic Region and Segment ($ in millions)
Q1
% Change y/yQ2
% Change y/yQ3
% Change YTD 2019 % Change y/y y/y
Hydraulics
EMEA:
Electronics
33.5
2.5 36.0
(20%) 0%
31.2 1.9
(15%) 6%
32.1 1.5
1% (29%)
96.7 5.9
Consol. EMEA % of total APAC:
(12%) (8%)
28%
Total
$ 129.5
Hydraulics Electronics Consol. EMEA % of total
41.8
2.5 44.3
113% (7%) 99%
36.8
1.8 38.6
(9%) (33%)
31.9 (8%) 110.5 17% 2.1 (22%) 6.4 (21%)
-
(11%) 34.0
(9%) 116.9 14%
30%
27%
25% 27%
(13%)
Adjusted Operating Income Reconciliation
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
(Unaudited)
($ in thousands)
GAAP operating income
$
25,012 $ 71,342
|
September 26,
|
September 28,
|
September 26,
|
September 28,
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
Acquisition-related amortization of intangible assets Acquisition and financing-related expenses Restructuring charges
4,558
4,458
13,323 13,403
101
-
176
11
64
CEO and officer transition costs Loss on disposal of intangible asset Goodwill impairment
Other
622 - - -
1,724 -
361
2,713 -
2,431 -
1,724 -
127
31,871 -
2,713 -
127
Non-GAAP adjusted operating income
$
$
$
73,174
$
89,320
GAAP operating margin
Non-GAAP Adjusted operating margin
19.7% 20.8%
23,688 14.9% 19.3%
28,160 13.8% 20.4%
6.7% 16.6%
Non-GAAP Financial Measure:
Adjusted operating margin is adjusted operating income divided by sales. Adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin are not measures determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, commonly known as GAAP. Nevertheless, Helios believes that providing non-GAAP information such as adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin are important for investors and other readers of Helios's financial statements, as they are used as analytical indicators by Helios's management to better understand operating performance. Because adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin are non-GAAP measures and are thus susceptible to varying calculations, adjusted operating income and adjusted operating income margin, as presented, may not be directly comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies.
Non-GAAP Cash Net Income Reconciliation
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
($ in thousands)
Net income
$
$
8,667 $ 46,460
|
September 26,
|
September 28,
|
September 26,
|
September 28,
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
Amortization of intangible assets Acquisition and financing-related expenses Restructuring charges
4,558
101
64
CEO and officer transition costs Goodwill impairment
622 -
Change in fair value of contingent consideration Loss on disposal of intangible asset
12,791 4,478 - 1,724 - - (72)
13,323 13,544
176 361 2,431 31,871
11 1,724 - -
- -2,713 - 2,713
Tax effect of above
(1,333)
(2,243)
(4,061)
(4,706)
Non-GAAP cash net income per diluted share
$ $
16,981 0.53
$ $
19,518 0.61
$ $
52,721 1.64
$ $
60,576 1.89
Non-GAAP Financial Measure:
Adjusted net income per diluted share is adjusted net income divided by diluted weighted average common shares outstanding. Cash net income per share is cash net income divided by diluted weighted average common shares outstanding. Adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, cash net income and cash net income per diluted share are not measures determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, commonly known as GAAP. Nevertheless, Helios believes that providing non-GAAP information such as adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, cash net income and cash net income per diluted share is important for investors and other readers of Helios' s financial statements, as they are used as analytical indicators by Helios's management to better understand operating performance. Because adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, cash net income and cash net income per diluted share are non-GAAP measures and are thus susceptible to varying calculations, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, cash net income, and cash net income per diluted share, as presented, may not be directly comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies.
Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
(Unaudited)
Twelve Months
($ in thousands)
|
Ended
|
September 26,
|
September 28,
|
September 26,
|
September 28,
|
September 26,
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
Net income
$
46,460 $ 22,476
3,380
2,671
8,224
11,986 11,276
27,876
51,268
96,675 80,502
Interest expense, net Income tax provision Depreciation and amortization EBITDA
2,730
3,790
8,572
12,223 11,736
8,784
8,811
25,805
26,006 35,014
Acquisition and financing-related expenses Restructuring charges
101
28,063 -
176
11 175
CEO and officer transition costs Goodwill impairment
Loss on disposal of intangible asset Other
622 - - -
1,724 - -2,431 - 2,431
2,713
127
Change in fair value of contingent consideration Adjusted EBITDA
(13)
(72)
- - (47)
2,713 127 703
$
Adjusted EBITDA margin
28,650 23.4%
$
32,555 23.6%
$
86,060 23.2%
$
101,953 23.8%
$
- - (98) 115,243 23.2%
Non-GAAP Financial Measure:
Adjusted EBITDA margin is Adjusted EBITDA divided by sales. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are not measures determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, commonly known as GAAP. Nevertheless, Helios believes that providing non-GAAP information such as Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are important for investors and other readers of Helios's financial statements, as they are used as analytical indicators by Helios's management to better understand operating performance. Because Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP measures and are thus susceptible to varying calculations, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, as presented, may not be directly comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies.
Free Cash Flow Reconciliation
(Unaudited)
($ in thousands)
2017
2018
2019
Q3 2020 TTM
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
$
$
Contingent consideration payment in excess of acquisition date fair value Adjusted net cash provided by operating activities
Capital expenditures
49,382 - 49,382 22,205
77,450 - 77,450 28,380
116,610 -
25,025 12,596
Adjusted free cash flow
$
76,186 $ 104,014
Goodwill Impairment
31,558 -46,730 -
- 31,871
Net income, less goodwill impairment Free cash flow conversion
31,558 86%
46,730 105%
126% 191%
Non-GAAP Financial Measure:
Adjusted net cash provided by operating activities is net cash provided by operating activities less contingent consideration payment in excess of acquisition date fair value. Free cash flow is net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. Adjusted free cash flow is adjusted net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. Each of these measures has not been determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, commonly known as GAAP. Nevertheless, Helios believes that providing this non-GAAP information is important for investors and other readers of Helios's financial statements, as they are used as analytical indicators by Helios's management to better understand our liquidity. Because these are non-GAAP measures, they are susceptible to varying calculations, and as presented, may not be directly comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies.
Net Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
(Unaudited)
($ in thousands)
As of
September 26,
2020
|
Current portion of long-term non-revolving debt, net
|
$
|
11,808
|
Revolving lines of credit
|
168,398
|
Long-term non-revolving debt, net
|
80,149
|
Total debt
|
260,355
|
Less: Cash and cash equivalents
|
32,444
|
Net debt
|
$
|
227,911
|
Adjusted EBITDA, TTM ended September 26, 2020
|
$
|
115,243
|
Ratio of net debt to TTM adjusted EBITDA
|
2.0
|
Non-GAAP Financial Measure:
Net debt is total debt minus cash and cash equivalents. Net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA is net debt divided by Adjusted EBITDA. Net debt and net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA are not measures determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, commonly known as GAAP. Nevertheless, Helios believes that providing non-GAAP information such as net debt and net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA are important for investors and other readers of Helios's financial statements, as they are used as analytical indicators by Helios's management to better understand operating performance. Because net debt and net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures and are thus susceptible to varying calculations, net debt and net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA, as presented, may not be directly comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies.
