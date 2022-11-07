Helios Technologies : Conference Call Presentation Q3 2022

This presentation and oral statements made by management in connection herewith that are not historical facts are "forward‐looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward‐looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. They
include statements regarding current expectations, estimates, forecasts, projections, our beliefs, and assumptions made by Helios Technologies, Inc. ("Helios" or the "Company"), its directors or its officers about the Company and the industry in which it operates, and assumptions made by management, and include among other items, (i) the Company's strategies regarding growth, including its intention to develop new products and make acquisitions; (ii) the effectiveness of creating the Center of Engineering Excellence; (iii) the Company's financing plans; (iv) trends affecting the Company's financial condition or results of operations; (v) the Company's ability to continue to control costs and to meet its liquidity and other financing needs; (vi) the declaration and payment of dividends; and (vii) the Company's ability to respond to changes in customer demand domestically and internationally, including as a result of standardization. In addition, we may make other written or oral statements, which constitute forward-looking statements, from time to time. Words such as "may," "expects," "projects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Similarly, statements that describe our future plans, objectives or goals also are forward-looking statements. These statements are not guaranteeing future performance and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Our actual results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward‐looking statements include, but are not limited to, (i) supply chain disruption and the potential inability to procure goods; (ii) conditions in the capital markets, including the interest rate environment and the availability of capital; (iii) inflation (including hyperinflation) or recession; (iv) changes in the competitive marketplace that could affect the Company's revenue and/or cost bases, such as increased competition, lack of qualified engineering, marketing, management or other personnel, and increased labor and raw materials costs; (v) risks related to health epidemics, pandemics and similar outbreaks, including, without limitation, the current COVID-19 pandemic, which may among other things, adversely affect our supply chain, material costs, and work force and may have material adverse effects on our business, financial position, results of operations and/or cash flows; (vi) risks related to our international operations, including the potential impact of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine; (vii) our failure to realize the benefits expected from acquisitions, our failure to promptly and effectively integrate acquisitions and the ability of Helios to retain and hire key personnel, and maintain relationships with suppliers. Further information relating to factors that could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated is included but not limited to
information under the heading Item 1. "Business" and Item 1A. "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended January 1, 2022.
Helios has presented forward-looking statements regarding non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are derived by excluding certain amounts, expenses or income from the corresponding financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The determination of the amounts that are excluded from these non-GAAP measures is a matter of management judgment and depends upon, among other factors, the nature of the underlying expense or income recognized in a given period. Helios is unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of forward-lookingnon-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures because such information is not available, and management cannot reliably predict all the necessary components of such GAAP measures without unreasonable effort or expense. In addition, the Company believes that such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or misleading to investors. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on Helios' full year 2022 financial results. These non-GAAP financial measures are preliminary estimates and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, among others, changes in connection with quarter-end and year-end adjustments. Any variation between Helios' actual results and preliminary financial data set forth above may be material.
This presentation includes certain historical non-GAAP financial measures, which the Company believes are useful in evaluating our performance. You should not consider the presentation of this additional information in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company has provided reconciliations of comparable GAAP to non-GAAP measures in tables found in the Supplemental Information portion of this presentation.
Helios Technologies // Investor Presentation 2
Q3 2022 Business Summary
HELIOS TEAM united to OVERCOME MACRO IMPACTS to deliver TOP-TIER MARGINS in the
quarter; driving innovation, capturing share and diversifying customers, markets and geographies
EXECUTING TO LONG TERM GROWTH PLAN with manufacturing and operating strategy and
new product innovations working to PROTECT MARGINS, EARNINGS, AND CASH FLOW
NAVIGATING HEADWINDS of hurricane, FX, prolonged war in Europe and restricted economy in
China to produce GAAP YTD revenue up 6%; QUARTERLY REVENUE RELATIVELY UNCHANGED
YoY when adjusted for constant currency(1) and temporary shut down from hurricane(2) in Sarasota, FL
FINANCIAL STRENGTH WITH COMPETITIVE MOAT investing in augmented strategy through all market conditions; financial strength with NET DEBT TO ADJ. EBITDA leverage ratio at 1.90x(3)
Line of sight to $1B REVENUE MILESTONE by YE2023 supported by DEMONSTRATED MARKET LEADERSHIP combined with ACTIVE, ACTIONABLE PIPELINE OF OPPORTUNITIES
Constant currency is a non-GAAP financial measure; calculated as Net Sales including the impact of foreign currency translation, (translating current period activity at average prior period exchange rates).
See supplemental slide for reconciliation of estimated Hurricane Ian impacts and other important information regarding Helios' use of non-GAAP financial measures.
(3) On a pro-forma basis Taimi and Daman Products; reflects non-GAAP measure; see supplemental slide for a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure. Helios Technologies// Investor Presentation3
Latest M&A Flywheel Acquisition Strategy At Work
Daman Products Company
recognized leader in complex manifold design and manufacturing for precision
hydraulic manifolds and related fluid conveyance products
Founded 1976 - headquartered in Mishawaka, Indiana
HISTORICAL COLLABORATION: Sun Hydraulics and Daman have collaborated for years on solutions that address fluid power challenges
EXTENDING DIVERSIFIED END MARKETS: Daman products are used in numerous hydraulics applications for industrial and mobile markets including applications in the oil and gas, railroad, construction, agriculture, forestry, mining, material handling, machine tool, robotics, and entertainment industries
STRONG BRAND RECOGNITION: highly recognized brand with a quality reputation, has leading market share in the standard manifold niche market segment, as well as in custom designed integrated solutions
BOLT ON TO HELIOS' HYDRAULICS PLATFORM: enhances product offering and enables horizontal product line integration for more sophisticated system solutions; complements engineering capabilities, talent and expertise
Closed in the third quarter of 2022, expect to grow this closer to a $100 million business over the next five years
Product Examples
Integrated Manifold
Assemblies
Helios Technologies // Investor Presentation 4
Q3 2022 Financial Results Highlights
($ in millions, except per share data)
$207.2
7%
YoY
Sales
Sales
• Revenue in quarter reflected rapid change in FX ($8.2M) and
($8.2)+($5.3)
estimated sales unable to ship ($5.3M) related to hurricane; up
against strong comparable quarter in prior-year period
Impact of FX + Hurricane
YoY
• Strength in industrial, mobile and recreational partially offset
$220.7
1%
weakness in health & wellness
adjusted
Adjusted for FX + Hurricane (1)
33.4%
Gross Profit & Margin
280 bps
YoY
• Gross profit and margin reflect FX, closure of Sarasota operations
Gross Margin
due to the hurricane and under absorption from decline in volume
for Health & Wellness market; all was somewhat offset by price
33.7%
250 bps
adjusted
improvements
YoY
• FX and the hurricane had a $2.1 million and estimated $2.3
Adjusted for Hurricane (1)
million negative impact on gross profit, respectively
Reflects a non-GAAP financial measure; see supplemental slide for reconciliation of estimated Hurricane Ian impacts and other important information regarding Helios' use of non-GAAP financial measures.
Helios Technologies Inc. published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2022 11:13:28 UTC.