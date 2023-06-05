Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Helios Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HLIO   US42328H1095

HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(HLIO)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-02 pm EDT
55.65 USD   +7.81%
09:05aHelios Technologies Continues Long History of Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
06/02Helios Technologies, Inc. : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/30Helios Technologies Closes Acquisition of i3 Product Development
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Helios Technologies Continues Long History of Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend

06/05/2023 | 09:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: HLIO) (“Helios” or the “Company”), a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per common share. Helios has declared consecutive quarterly dividends to its stockholders for more than 26 years.

The dividend will be payable on July 20, 2023 to stockholders of record as of July 5, 2023. Helios Technologies has approximately 33.0 million shares of common stock outstanding.

About Helios Technologies
Helios Technologies is a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine and health and wellness. Helios sells its products to customers in over 90 countries around the world. Its strategy for growth is to be the leading provider in niche markets, with premier products and solutions through innovative product development and acquisition. The Company has paid a cash dividend to its shareholders every quarter since becoming a public company in 1997. For more information please visit: www.heliostechnologies.com and follow us on LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
09:05aHelios Technologies Continues Long History of Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
06/02Helios Technologies, Inc. : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Submission of Matters ..
AQ
05/30Helios Technologies Closes Acquisition of i3 Product Development
BU
05/30Helios Technologies, Inc. completed the acquisition of i3 Product Development, Inc.
CI
05/24Helios Technologies to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
05/17Helios Technologies, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Dire..
AQ
05/17Helios Technologies, Inc. Expands Financial Capacity with Oversubscribed $150 Million T..
CI
05/17Helios Technologies Expands Financial Capacity With Oversubscribed $150 Million Term Lo..
BU
05/14Helios Technologies : Investor Presentation – May 2023
PU
05/10Baird Adjusts Price Target on Helios Technologies to $73 From $82, Maintains Outperform..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 916 M - -
Net income 2023 91,4 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 19,7x
Yield 2023 0,65%
Capitalization 1 817 M 1 817 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,98x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 2 400
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Helios Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 55,65 $
Average target price 72,80 $
Spread / Average Target 30,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Josef Matosevic President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tricia L. Fulton Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice-President
Philippe Lemaitre Chairman
Douglas Conyers Vice President-Engineering Excellence
Alexander Schuetz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.2.22%1 817
ZHEJIANG SANHUA INTELLIGENT CONTROLS CO.,LTD19.46%12 833
VAT GROUP AG48.38%12 398
WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.15.02%5 612
CRANE COMPANY0.00%4 369
NEWAY VALVE (SUZHOU) CO., LTD.24.59%1 463
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer