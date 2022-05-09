Helios Technologies First Quarter 2022 Diluted Earnings per Share Grew 34% on a 17% Increase in Revenue Driven by Strong Execution
05/09/2022 | 04:24pm EDT
Providing best in class lead times through execution of manufacturing and operations strategy along with focused inventory investments resulted in strong revenue growth of 17% in the quarter and 14% organic growth; achieved $241 million in revenue
Operational efficiencies and strong operating leverage enabled net income of $30.5 million, up 35% over the prior-year period
Innovation empowered new customer wins, market share gains and stronger brand value
Achieved diluted EPS of $0.94 in the quarter; Diluted Non-GAAP Cash EPS of $1.18 up 19%
Strong financial flexibility with net debt to adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio to 1.79x1
2022 outlook reaffirmed including revenue between $930 million to $950 million, approximately 8% growth at the midpoint of range based on macroenvironment; on path to achieve strategic goal of at least $1 billion in revenue by 2023
Helios Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: HLIO) (“Helios” or the “Company”), a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended April 2, 2022. Results include the assets of BJN Technologies, LLC (“BJN”) on January 21, 2021, NEM S.r.l. (“NEM”) on July 9, 2021 and Shenzhen Joyonway Electronics & Technology Co., Ltd (“Joyonway”) on October 11, 2021.
Josef Matosevic, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We delivered another quarter of outperformance as the Helios team continues to execute well in challenging conditions. We are providing our customers with industry leading delivery schedules, innovating to create higher value hence stickier solutions to garner customer loyalty, and our sales and engineering teams are highly engaged with customers to enable their success. Of note, our 34% earnings growth validates the significant operating leverage inherent in the business. With our solid cash generation and strong balance sheet, we have the financial strength to execute our augmented strategy to deliver accelerated growth both organically and through acquisitions while also being very well positioned to weather challenges presented from the global macroenvironment.
On a run rate basis, we are well on our way of meeting our goal to reach at least $1 billion in revenue by 2023. We reaffirm our guidance for the full year both top and bottom line, despite the continued macroeconomic headwinds and tougher visibility in the second half of the year.”
He concluded, “Our recent announcement about another flywheel acquisition of Taimi R&D, Inc. is a clear demonstration of the continued success we are having finding high-quality bolt-on businesses that enhance our already leading technical expertise and fill in portfolio areas with proprietary scalable technology solutions.”
1 On a pro-forma basis for NEM and Joyonway
First Quarter 2022 Consolidated Results
($ in millions, except per share data)
Q1 2022
Q1 2021
Change
% Change
Net sales
$
240.5
$
204.8
$
35.7
17
%
Gross profit
$
83.6
$
75.4
$
8.2
11
%
Gross margin
34.8
%
36.8
%
(200
)
bps
Operating income
$
42.9
$
34.6
$
8.3
24
%
Operating margin
17.8
%
16.9
%
90
bps
Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin
21.8
%
22.8
%
(100
)
bps
Net income
$
30.5
$
22.6
$
7.9
35
%
Diluted EPS
$
0.94
$
0.70
$
0.24
34
%
Non-GAAP cash net income
$
38.3
$
31.7
$
6.6
21
%
Diluted Non-GAAP cash EPS
$
1.18
$
0.99
$
0.19
19
%
Adjusted EBITDA
$
59.0
$
51.3
$
7.7
15
%
Adjusted EBITDA margin
24.5
%
25.1
%
(60
)
bps
See the attached tables for additional important disclosures regarding Helios’s use of non-GAAP adjusted operating income, non-GAAP adjusted operating margin, non-GAAP cash net income, non-GAAP cash earnings per share, adjusted EBITDA (earnings before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization) and adjusted EBITDA margin (adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of sales) as well as reconciliations of GAAP operating income to non-GAAP adjusted operating income and non-GAAP adjusted operating margin and GAAP net income to non-GAAP cash net income, non-GAAP cash earnings per share, adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin. Helios believes that, when used in conjunction with measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, the non-GAAP measures described above help improve the understanding of its operating performance.
Sales
Sales reflected strong demand across most of our markets with our mobile equipment and health and wellness end markets leading the growth. Responsive manufacturing processes was an enabler of growth allowing us to deliver products and solutions to customers in a timely manner amidst supply chain constraints. Sales included $7.2 million in revenue from acquisitions. Organic growth in the quarter was 14%. (See the table in this release that provides acquired revenue by segment by quarter).
Strength in demand across the Americas and EMEA, with moderate growth in APAC.
Foreign currency translation adjustment on sales: $4.7 million unfavorable.
Profits and margins
Gross profit and margin drivers: gross profit benefitted from increased volume during the quarter while gross margin declined by 200 basis points compared with the prior-year period, due to increases in logistics, raw material and labor costs.
Selling, engineering and administrative expenses: as a percentage of sales, decreased 90 basis points to 14.0% compared with the 2021 first quarter, reflecting both the benefit of fixed cost leverage on higher sales partially offset by higher operating expenses.
Amortization of intangible assets: $7.0 million down from $10.2 million in the prior year reflecting timing related to the Company’s acquisitions.
Non-operating items
Net interest expense: $3.8 million in the quarter, down $1.0 million compared with the prior-year period due to lower debt balances.
Effective tax rate: 22.4% compared with 23.2% in the prior-year period reflecting levels of income in varying tax jurisdictions.
Net income, earnings per share, non-GAAP cash earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA
GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share: $30.5 million and $0.94 per share, up 34%.
Diluted Non-GAAP cash earnings per share: $1.18 compared with $0.99 last year, up 19% due to higher sales, operational efficiencies, and strong operating leverage.
Adjusted EBITDA margin: 60 basis point impact to 24.5% compared with the prior-year period as higher volume was offset by increases in logistics expenses related to supply chain challenges, material inflation and labor costs.
Hydraulics Segment Review
(Refer to sales by geographic region and segment data in accompanying tables)
($ in millions)
Hydraulics
Three Months Ended
Q1 2022
Q1 2021
Change
% Change
Net Sales
Americas
$
43.1
$
34.3
$
8.8
26
%
EMEA
52.9
43.3
9.6
22
%
APAC
41.1
41.5
(0.4
)
(1
%)
Total Segment Sales
$
137.1
$
119.1
$
18.0
15
%
Gross Profit
$
50.8
$
45.4
$
5.4
12
%
Gross Margin
37.1
%
38.1
%
(100
)
bps
SEA Expenses
$
19.2
$
17.3
$
1.9
11
%
Operating Income
$
31.6
$
28.1
$
3.5
13
%
Operating Margin
23.1
%
23.6
%
(50
)
bps
First Quarter Hydraulics Segment Review
Higher sales were driven by improved demand in the Americas and EMEA regions, as well as many of our end markets driven by the mobile and industrial equipment markets; foreign currency exchange rates had a $4.5 million unfavorable adjustment on sales.
Gross profit and margin drivers: gross profit increased $5.4 million, or 12%, compared with the same quarter of the prior year primarily due to higher sales volume partially offset by unfavorable foreign exchange. Gross margin reflects price increases and fixed cost leverage on the higher sales that were more than offset by increases in raw material, logistics and labor costs and the unfavorable impacts from exchange rates.
Operating income increased $3.5 million, or 13%, while operating margin of 23.1% reflects flow through of gross margin offset by fixed cost leverage on higher sales and disciplined cost management.
Electronics Segment Review
(Refer to sales by geographic region and segment data in accompanying tables)
($ in millions)
Electronics
Three Months Ended
Q1 2022
Q1 2021
Change
% Change
Net Sales
Americas
$
77.7
$
65.0
$
12.7
20
%
EMEA
11.8
9.3
2.5
27
%
APAC
13.9
11.4
2.5
22
%
Total Segment Sales
$
103.4
$
85.7
$
17.7
21
%
Gross Profit
$
32.8
$
30.0
$
2.8
9
%
Gross Margin
31.7
%
35.0
%
(330
)
bps
SEA Expenses
$
12.3
$
11.7
$
0.6
5
%
Operating Income
$
20.5
$
18.3
$
2.2
12
%
Operating Margin
19.8
%
21.4
%
(160
)
bps
First Quarter Electronics Segment Review
Higher sales were driven by improved demand in our health and wellness and recreational end markets, as well as successful capacity improvement initiatives, partially offset by supply chain constraints.
Gross profit and margin drivers: gross profit increased $2.8 million compared with the first quarter of the prior year, primarily due to the increased sales volume. Gross margin reflects price increases and fixed cost leverage on higher sales that were more than offset by increases in raw material, freight, logistics and labor costs.
Operating income increased $2.2 million, or 12%, while operating margin of 19.8% reflects flow through of gross margin offset by fixed cost leverage on higher sales and disciplined cost management.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Review
Total debt at quarter-end was $438.1 million compared with $445.0 million at January 2, 2022, reflecting repayments, net of borrowings, on our credit facilities of $4.3 million in the quarter.
Cash and cash equivalents at April 2, 2022 were $33.0 million, up $4.5 million from the end of 2021.
Inventory increased $14.7 million, or 8.9%, from the end of 2021 driven by the macro issues in the supply chain. These issues include the Company purchasing parts ahead of material shortages, holding some inventory for past due orders where one or two components have been delayed in the supply chain, along with customers changing shipping schedules once the Company has already manufactured the products.
Pro-forma net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA improved to 1.79x at the end of the first quarter of 2022 (pro-forma for NEM and Joyonway) compared with 1.89x (pro-forma for the NEM and Balboa acquisitions) at the end of 2021, further demonstrating the Company’s ability to de-lever the balance sheet following an acquisition. At the end of 2022 first quarter, the Company had $159.4 million available on its revolving lines of credit.
Net cash provided by operations was $14.7 million in the first quarter 2022 compared with $15.1 million in the prior-year period.
Capital expenditures were $5.6 million, or approximately 2% of sales. The Company expects to spend between 3% to 5% of sales in capital investments in 2022.
Paid 101st sequential quarterly cash dividend on April 20, 2022.
2022 Outlook
The Company reaffirms its expectations for 2022. This assumes constant currency, using quarter end rates, is based on organic growth only, and that markets served are not further impacted by the global pandemic or the geo-political environment.
2021 Actual
2022 Outlook
Consolidated revenue
$869.2 million
$930 - $950 million
Adjusted EBITDA
$214.1 million
$219 - $238 million
Adjusted EBITDA margin
24.6%
23.5% - 25.0%
Interest expense
$16.9 million
$14 - $15 million
Effective tax rate
20.3%
21% - 23%
Depreciation
$21.4 million
$24.5 - $26.5 million
Amortization
$33.0 million
$28 - $29 million
Capital expenditures % total revenue
3%
3% - 5% of sales
Diluted Non-GAAP Cash EPS
$4.25
$4.35 - $4.60
About Helios Technologies
Helios Technologies is a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine and health and wellness. Helios sells its products to customers in over 90 countries around the world. Its strategy for growth is to be the leading provider in niche markets, with premier products and solutions through innovative product development and acquisition. The Company has paid a cash dividend to its shareholders every quarter since becoming a public company in 1997. For more information please visit: www.heliostechnologies.com.
Financial Tables Follow:
HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
April 2, 2022
April 3, 2021
% Change
Net sales
$
240,547
$
204,844
17
%
Cost of sales
156,904
129,477
21
%
Gross profit
83,643
75,367
11
%
Gross margin
34.8
%
36.8
%
Selling, engineering and administrative expenses
33,776
30,561
11
%
Amortization of intangible assets
6,980
10,198
(32
)%
Operating income
42,887
34,608
24
%
Operating margin
17.8
%
16.9
%
Interest expense, net
3,809
4,751
(20
)%
Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss, net
(924
)
464
(299
)%
Other non-operating expense (income), net
750
(1
)
NM
Income before income taxes
39,252
29,394
34
%
Income tax provision
8,774
6,807
29
%
Net income
$
30,478
$
22,587
35
%
Net income per share:
Basic
$
0.94
$
0.70
34
%
Diluted
$
0.94
$
0.70
34
%
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
32,439
32,193
Diluted
32,565
32,345
Dividends declared per share
$
0.09
$
0.09
NM = Not meaningful
HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except per share data)
April 2, 2022
January 1, 2022
(Unaudited)
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
33,019
$
28,540
Restricted cash
39
41
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for
credit losses of $1,119 and $1,212
151,350
134,561
Inventories, net
180,290
165,629
Income taxes receivable
1,796
2,762
Other current assets
21,871
20,101
Total current assets
388,365
351,634
Property, plant and equipment, net
170,411
174,210
Deferred income taxes
4,183
2,934
Goodwill
452,654
459,936
Other intangible assets, net
399,946
412,759
Other assets
19,322
13,873
Total assets
$
1,434,881
$
1,415,346
Liabilities and shareholders’ equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
89,117
$
85,301
Accrued compensation and benefits
18,636
28,595
Other accrued expenses and current liabilities
29,863
28,254
Current portion of long-term non-revolving debt, net
18,141
18,125
Dividends payable
2,924
2,917
Income taxes payable
14,362
6,328
Total current liabilities
173,043
169,520
Revolving line of credit
238,932
242,312
Long-term non-revolving debt, net
179,864
183,897
Deferred income taxes
70,144
71,836
Other noncurrent liabilities
37,262
38,818
Total liabilities
699,245
706,383
Commitments and contingencies
-
-
Shareholders’ equity:
Preferred stock, par value $0.001, 2,000 shares authorized,
no shares issued or outstanding
-
-
Common stock, par value $0.001, 100,000 shares authorized,
32,478 and 32,407 issued and outstanding
32
32
Capital in excess of par value
395,873
394,641
Retained earnings
390,831
363,279
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(51,100
)
(48,989
)
Total shareholders’ equity
735,636
708,963
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
1,434,881
$
1,415,346
HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
April 2, 2022
April 3, 2021
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
30,478
$
22,587
Adjustments to reconcile net income to
net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
12,554
15,237
Stock-based compensation expense
2,494
2,107
Amortization of debt issuance costs
125
125
Benefit for deferred income taxes
(1,082
)
(906
)
Forward contract gains, net
(1,577
)
(2,402
)
Other, net
696
32
(Increase) decrease in operating assets:
Accounts receivable
(17,418
)
(28,051
)
Inventories
(15,471
)
(10,809
)
Income taxes receivable
938
565
Other current assets
(2,403
)
(2,614
)
Other assets
2,202
2,139
Increase (decrease) in operating liabilities:
Accounts payable
4,136
13,912
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
(8,053
)
(2,147
)
Income taxes payable
8,177
6,126
Other noncurrent liabilities
(1,108
)
(819
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
14,688
15,082
Cash flows from investing activities:
Acquisition of a business, net of cash acquired
1,271
(1,000
)
Amounts paid for net assets acquired
-
(2,400
)
Capital expenditures
(5,630
)
(5,036
)
Proceeds from dispositions of equipment
1,837
35
Cash settlement of forward contracts
707
1,544
Software development costs
(874
)
(623
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(2,689
)
(7,480
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Borrowings on revolving credit facilities
23,548
6,602
Repayment of borrowings on revolving credit facilities
(23,605
)
(8,500
)
Repayment of borrowings on long-term non-revolving debt
(4,201
)
(4,029
)
Proceeds from stock issued
600
333
Dividends to shareholders
(2,917
)
(2,891
)
Other financing activities
(2,259
)
(974
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(8,834
)
(9,459
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
1,312
2,565
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
4,477
708
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
28,581
25,257
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$
33,058
$
25,965
HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES
SEGMENT DATA
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
April 2, 2022
April 3, 2021
Sales:
Hydraulics
$
137,106
$
119,106
Electronics
103,441
85,738
Consolidated
$
240,547
$
204,844
Gross profit and margin:
Hydraulics
$
50,838
$
45,409
37.1
%
38.1
%
Electronics
32,805
29,958
31.7
%
35.0
%
Consolidated
$
83,643
$
75,367
34.8
%
36.8
%
Operating income (loss) and margin:
Hydraulics
$
31,633
$
28,073
23.1
%
23.6
%
Electronics
20,523
18,280
19.8
%
21.4
%
Corporate and other
(9,269
)
(11,745
)
Consolidated
$
42,887
$
34,608
17.8
%
16.9
%
ORGANIC AND ACQUIRED REVENUE
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Full Year Ended
Three Months Ended
April 3,
July 3,
October 2,
January 1,
January 1,
April 2,
2021
2021
2021
2022
2022
2022
Hydraulics
Organic
$
119,106
$
133,039
$
128,672
$
125,200
$
506,017
$
130,691
Acquisition
-
-
4,732
5,700
10,432
6,415
Total
$
119,106
$
133,039
$
133,404
$
130,900
$
516,449
$
137,106
Electronics
Organic
$
29,459
$
30,191
$
30,808
$
66,107
$
156,565
$
102,663
Acquisition
56,279
60,183
59,029
20,680
196,171
778
Total
$
85,738
$
90,374
$
89,837
$
86,787
$
352,736
$
103,441
Consolidated
Organic
$
148,565
$
163,230
$
159,480
$
191,307
$
662,582
$
233,354
Acquisition
56,279
60,183
63,761
26,380
206,603
7,193
Total
$
204,844
$
223,413
$
223,241
$
217,687
$
869,185
$
240,547
HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
2022 Sales by Geographic Region and Segment
($ in millions)
Q1
% Change y/y
Americas:
Hydraulics
$
43.1
26
%
Electronics
77.7
20
%
Consol. Americas
120.8
22
%
% of total
50
%
EMEA:
Hydraulics
$
52.9
22
%
Electronics
11.8
27
%
Consol. EMEA
64.7
23
%
% of total
27
%
APAC:
Hydraulics
$
41.1
(1
%)
Electronics
13.9
22
%
Consol. APAC
55.0
4
%
% of total
23
%
Total
$
240.5
17
%
2021 Sales by Geographic Region and Segment
($ in millions)
Q1
% Change y/y
Q2
% Change y/y
Q3
% Change y/y
Q4
% Change y/y
Americas:
Hydraulics
$
34.3
(8
%)
$
41.7
22
%
$
45.2
63
%
$
46.5
49
%
Electronics
65.0
201
%
64.1
378
%
64.2
200
%
$
64.5
72
%
Consol. Americas
99.3
69
%
105.8
122
%
109.4
123
%
111.0
61
%
% of total
48
%
47
%
49
%
51
%
EMEA:
Hydraulics
$
43.3
29
%
$
46.6
49
%
$
44.8
40
%
$
45.3
32
%
Electronics
9.3
272
%
11.0
479
%
11.1
640
%
$
10.6
116
%
Consol. EMEA
52.6
46
%
57.6
74
%
55.9
66
%
55.9
42
%
% of total
26
%
26
%
25
%
26
%
APAC:
Hydraulics
$
41.5
26
%
$
44.7
22
%
$
43.4
13
%
$
39.1
5
%
Electronics
11.4
613
%
15.3
705
%
14.5
867
%
$
11.7
92
%
Consol. APAC
52.9
53
%
60.0
55
%
57.9
45
%
50.8
17
%
% of total
26
%
27
%
26
%
23
%
Total
$
204.8
58
%
$
223.4
87
%
$
223.2
82
%
$
217.7
44
%
HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES
Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income RECONCILIATION
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
April 2, 2022
April 3, 2021
GAAP operating income
$
42,887
$
34,608
Acquisition-related amortization of intangible assets
6,980
10,198
Acquisition and financing-related expenses
859
922
Restructuring charges
268
418
Officer transition costs
302
-
Acquisition integration costs
1,119
594
Non-GAAP adjusted operating income
$
52,415
$
46,740
GAAP operating margin
17.8
%
16.9
%
Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin
21.8
%
22.8
%
Adjusted EBITDA RECONCILIATION
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
April 2, 2022
April 3, 2021
April 2, 2022
Net income
$
30,478
$
22,587
$
112,487
Interest expense, net
3,809
4,751
15,929
Income tax provision
8,774
6,807
28,550
Depreciation and amortization
12,554
15,237
51,718
EBITDA
55,615
49,382
208,684
Acquisition and financing-related expenses
859
922
5,678
Restructuring charges
268
418
323
Officer transition costs
302
-
619
Inventory step-up amortization
-
-
558
Acquisition integration costs
1,119
594
3,374
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
836
-
1,886
Other
-
-
626
Adjusted EBITDA
$
58,999
$
51,316
$
221,748
Adjusted EBITDA margin
24.5
%
25.1
%
24.5
%
Pre-acquisition adjusted EBITDA, NEM and Joyonway
4,334
TTM Pro forma adjusted EBITDA
$
226,082
HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES
Non-GAAP Cash Net Income RECONCILIATION
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
April 2, 2022
April 3, 2021
Net income
$
30,478
$
22,587
Amortization of intangible assets
7,105
10,231
Acquisition and financing-related expenses
859
922
Restructuring charges
268
418
Officer transition costs
302
-
Acquisition integration costs
1,119
594
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
836
-
Tax effect of above
(2,622
)
(3,041
)
Non-GAAP cash net income
$
38,345
$
31,711
Non-GAAP cash net income per diluted share
$
1.18
$
0.99
Net Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA RECONCILIATION
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
As of
April 2, 2022
Current portion of long-term non-revolving debt, net
$
18,141
Revolving lines of credit
240,086
Long-term non-revolving debt, net
179,864
Total debt
438,091
Less: Cash and cash equivalents
33,019
Net debt
$
405,072
TTM Pro forma adjusted EBITDA*
$
226,082
Ratio of net debt to TTM pro forma adjusted EBITDA
1.79
*On a pro-forma basis for NEM and Joyonway
Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Non-GAAP Forward-looking Financial Measures:
Adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA, cash net income and cash net income per diluted share are not measures determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, commonly known as GAAP. Nevertheless, Helios believes that providing non-GAAP information such as adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA, cash net income and cash net income per diluted share are important for investors and other readers of Helios’s financial statements, as they are used as analytical indicators by Helios’s management to better understand operating performance. Because adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA, cash net income and cash net income per diluted share are non-GAAP measures and are thus susceptible to varying calculations, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA, cash net income and cash net income per diluted share, as presented, may not be directly comparable with other similarly titled measures used by other companies.
The Company does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and cash net income and cash net income per diluted share disclosed above in our 2022 Outlook, to their comparable GAAP financial measures because it could not do so without unreasonable effort due to the unavailability of the information needed to calculate reconciling items and due to the variability, complexity and limited visibility of the adjusting items that would be excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures in future periods.