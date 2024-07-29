Helios Technologies (NYSE: HLIO) (“Helios” or the “Company”), a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology, today announced that it has completed the previously announced investigation and determined that Josef Matosevic violated Company policy and demonstrated behavior that was inconsistent with the Company’s shared values and Code of Business Conduct and Ethics, which included a consensual personal relationship between Mr. Matosevic and an employee. The violation of Company policy did not involve financial misconduct, or the integrity of the Company’s financial systems or controls. The Board has terminated Mr. Matosevic as President, Chief Executive Officer and Board member without severance for cause and is initiating a comprehensive search process to identify a permanent successor. The process will include internal and external candidates.

Sean Bagan had previously been appointed to serve as Interim President and Chief Executive Officer in addition to his role as Chief Financial Officer, and Philippe Lemaitre as Executive Chairman in addition to his role as Chairman. Both will continue in these roles while the search is underway.

“The Board does not tolerate any actions that are inconsistent with our Company’s values and code of conduct and upon notification of the allegations, took swift and decisive action to initiate a thorough investigation leveraging independent outside legal counsel,” said Mr. Lemaitre. “The Board is initiating a comprehensive search process to identify a permanent successor who will execute on our strategic priorities and help Helios capture the significant growth opportunities ahead. Importantly, we are focused on identifying a leader that believes in our purpose and embodies our shared values.”

“It has been impressive to observe the ongoing commitment of the Helios global team as they remain focused on delivering the quality of products and level of service our customers expect,” said Mr. Bagan. “I am committed to leading the ongoing execution of our strategy while building upon the positive momentum we are generating throughout our organization to create long term value for all our stakeholders.”

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies is a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine and health and wellness. Helios sells its products to customers in over 90 countries around the world. Its strategy for growth is to be the leading provider in niche markets, with premier products and solutions through innovative product development and acquisition. The Company has paid a cash dividend to its shareholders every quarter since becoming a public company in 1997. For more information please visit: www.heliostechnologies.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

