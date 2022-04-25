Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Helios Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HLIO   US42328H1095

HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(HLIO)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/22 04:00:02 pm EDT
72.06 USD   -1.92%
04/04HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/31Helios Technologies to Continue to Take Market Share, Has Dynamics to Achieve Multiple Expansions, Barrington Research Says
MT
03/31Barrington Research Initiates Helios Technologies at Outperform, Sets Price Target at $107
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Helios Technologies Schedules First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Release and Conference Call

04/25/2022 | 08:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Helios Technologies (NYSE: HLIO), a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, announced today that it will release its first quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Monday, May 9, 2022.

Josef Matosevic, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Tricia Fulton, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and webcast the following day to review the Company’s financial and operating results, and discuss its corporate strategies and outlook.

First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call:

Tuesday, May 10, 2022
9:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Phone: (201) 689-8573
Internet webcast and accompanying slide presentation: www.heliostechnologies.com.

A telephonic replay will be available from approximately 12:00 p.m. ET on the day of the call through Tuesday, May 17, 2022. To listen to the archived call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter conference ID number 13728206. The webcast replay will be available in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.heliostechnologies.com, where a transcript will also be posted once available.

About Helios Technologies
Helios Technologies is a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. Helios sells its products to customers in over 90 countries around the world. Its strategy for growth is to be the leading provider in niche markets, with premier products and solutions through innovative product development and acquisition. The Company has paid a cash dividend to its shareholders every quarter since becoming a public company in 1997. For more information please visit: www.heliostechnologies.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
04/04HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/31Helios Technologies to Continue to Take Market Share, Has Dynamics to Achieve Multiple ..
MT
03/31Barrington Research Initiates Helios Technologies at Outperform, Sets Price Target at $..
MT
03/22Stifel Lifts Helios Technologies to Buy From Hold, Price Target to $95 From $85
MT
03/14Helios Technologies' Shares Rise After KeyBanc Upgrade
MT
03/14CORRECTING and REPLACING PHOTO Helios Technologies Nominates Diana Sacchi to Board of D..
BU
03/14HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES : Nominates Diana Sacchi to Board of Directors - Form 8-K
PU
03/14HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statement..
AQ
03/14Helios Technologies, Inc. Announces Retirement of Marc Bertoneche as Member of Board of..
CI
03/14KeyBanc Upgrades Helios Technologies to Overweight From Sector Weight, Assigns $90 Pric..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 941 M - -
Net income 2022 121 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,4x
Yield 2022 0,50%
Capitalization 2 335 M 2 335 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,48x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,37x
Nbr of Employees 2 350
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Helios Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 72,06 $
Average target price 100,75 $
Spread / Average Target 39,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Josef Matosevic President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tricia L. Fulton Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Philippe Lemaitre Chairman
Marc Bertoneche Independent Director
Alexander Schuetz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-31.48%2 335
VAT GROUP AG-29.71%9 996
ZHEJIANG SANHUA INTELLIGENT CONTROLS CO.,LTD-42.17%8 033
WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-30.58%4 510
JIANGSU SHENTONG VALVE CO., LTD.-31.55%1 096
WUXI LONGSHENG TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-38.46%596