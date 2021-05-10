Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Helios Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HLIO   US42328H1095

HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(HLIO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Helios Technologies : Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire the Assets of Joyonway to Further Expand Electronic Controls Platform

05/10/2021 | 04:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Enables competitive and scalable capabilities “in the region, for the region”

Helios Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HLIO) (“Helios” or the “Company”), a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire assets related to the electronic control systems and parts business of Shenzhen Joyonway Electronics & Technology Co., Ltd and its related entities (collectively “Joyonway”). A fast-growing developer of control panels, software, systems and accessories for the health and wellness industry, Joyonway operates in two cities, Shenzhen and Dongguan, which are in the hub of electronics and software development in China.

Josef Matosevic, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “This is an excellent demonstration of our flywheel acquisition strategy. With the addition of Joyonway, we cost effectively expand our electronic controls platform with more capabilities, strengthen our supply chain through broader geographic reach, increase our manufacturing capacity to meet growing global demand with the opportunity to improve our margins over time. Joyonway has validated its expertise with the development of intelligent products for the health and wellness market along with the respect and positive feedback from customers. We are excited about our future opportunities and look forward to welcoming the Joyonway team to the Helios family.”

The acquisition is subject to certain preclosing requirements and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021 or as soon as practicable. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies is a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. Helios sells its products to customers in over 85 countries around the world. Its strategy for growth is to be the leading provider in niche markets, with premier products and solutions through innovative product development and acquisition. The Company has paid a cash dividend to its shareholders every quarter since becoming a public company in 1997. For more information please visit: www.heliostechnologies.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
04:30pHELIOS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fina..
AQ
04:21pHELIOS TECHNOLOGIES  : Earnings Flash (HLIO) HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES Posts Q1 EPS $0..
MT
04:20pHELIOS TECHNOLOGIES  : Earnings Flash (HLIO) HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES Reports Q1 Reve..
MT
04:20pHELIOS TECHNOLOGIES  : First Quarter 2021 Revenue Grew 58% Reflecting Strong Mar..
BU
04:19pHELIOS TECHNOLOGIES  : Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire the Assets of Joyon..
BU
04/30HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financia..
AQ
04/30HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES  : Appoints New Managing Director for Enovation Controls
BU
04/26HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES  : Schedules First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Release an..
BU
04/06HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES  : Appoints New Chief Commercial Officer
BU
04/01HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 700 M - -
Net income 2021 74,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 367 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 33,1x
Yield 2021 0,49%
Capitalization 2 448 M 2 448 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,02x
EV / Sales 2022 3,64x
Nbr of Employees 2 000
Free-Float 90,5%
Chart HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Helios Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 79,00 $
Last Close Price 75,95 $
Spread / Highest target 10,6%
Spread / Average Target 4,02%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Josef Matosevic President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tricia L. Fulton Chief Financial Officer
Philippe Lemaitre Chairman
Melanie M. Nealis Secretary, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Marc Bertoneche Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.42.52%2 408
ZHEJIANG SANHUA INTELLIGENT CONTROLS CO.,LTD-14.97%11 582
VAT GROUP AG18.12%8 668
WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.12.03%4 529
JIANGSU SHENTONG VALVE CO., LTD.-4.42%963
KITZ CORPORATION12.76%584