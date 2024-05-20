Helios Towers PLC - London-headquartered telecom tower company - Launches offer to purchase all outstanding 7.0% senior notes due 2025 at a purchase price of USD1,000. The offer will expire on May 30, unless extended or terminated earlier, and will be for all USD650.0 million of outstanding senior notes. Helios Towers says the offer will be funded using proceeds from a new offering by its subsidiary HTA Group Ltd of fixed rate senior notes.

Current stock price: 127.39 pence per share, up 2.1% in London on Monday morning

12-month change: up 34%

By Hugh Cameron, Alliance News reporter

