    HTWS   GB00BJVQC708

HELIOS TOWERS PLC

(HTWS)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-12-08 am EST
111.80 GBX    0.00%
11:52aTRADING UPDATES: Helios Towers seals deal; Ixico client cancels trial
AN
10:26aHelios Towers Closes Omantel Assets Deal
MT
12/05LONDON BROKER RATINGS: Jefferies cuts Persimmon; BoA cuts GSK
AN
TRADING UPDATES: Helios Towers seals deal; Ixico client cancels trial

12/08/2022 | 11:52am EST
(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Thursday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

---------

Helios Towers PLC - London-based, Africa-focused telecommunications infrastructure company - Closed acquisition of Omantel's passive infrastructure assets, adding 2,519 sites for consideration of USD495 million. Was previously going to acquire 2,890 sites. Revenue and adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation adjusted downwards to reflect reduced number of sites. Group continues to target acquisition of the 227 further sites from Omantel. Chief Executive Officer Tom Greenwood said: "We are delighted to close the acquisition of Omantel's tower assets. The transaction represents our first in the Middle East, and we enter one of the fastest growing markets for mobile infrastructure in the region with our valued local partner, Rakiza."

---------

Ixico PLC - London-based AI data analytics company - Says client decides to discontinue phase two trial previously announced by company. Expects to suffer reduction in anticipated revenue of GBP100,000 for 2023. Total reduction in order book GBP600,000. Says market guidance will not be impacted.

---------

Borders & Southern Petroleum PLC - Independent oil and gas explorer focused on the Falkland Islands - Extends its production licenses PL018, PL019 and PL020, including the Darwin Discovery Area. Licenses were due to expire on December 31. Receives confirmation from Falkland Islands government that revised expiry date will be December 31 2024.

---------

Guanajuato Silver Co Ltd - Vancouver based mining company with operations near the city of Guanajuato, Mexico - Agrees new USD5 million revolving credit facility with Ocean Partners for operating and working capital purposes. New facility is in addition to existing USD5.0 million credit facility advanced by Ocean Partners in August 2022. A portion of the facility will be used to extinguish approximately USD750,000 of existing debt. Chair & Chief Executive Officer James Anderson said: "Ocean Partners has consistently demonstrated their resolute support for Guanajuato Silver and our vision to build the next mid-tier silver producer in Mexico. This debt facility will strengthen our balance sheet and provide us with additional flexibility as we continue to ramp up precious metals production at our four producing mines."

---------

By Chris Dorrell, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

