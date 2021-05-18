Log in
Hardman & Co Investor Forum research : Helios Underwriting (HUW): Timing its growth with the insurance cycle

05/18/2021 | 09:31am EDT
Hardman & Co Research 
Hardman & Co Investor Forum research: Helios Underwriting (HUW): Timing its growth with the insurance cycle 
18-May-2021 / 14:30 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
May 2021 Hardman & Co Investor Forum company research: 
Helios Underwriting (HUW) 
On 12 May we were delighted to host our fourth virtual Investor Forum. At the live event, Helios took time to answer 
questions on their valuation methods, growth plans, outlook on premium rate cycles, and the current dynamic given the 
amount of capital flowing into the market - and how this affects their investment with the LLVs. 
We would like to share with you the research note & slide pack, along with the recording of the presentation: 
Read Helios research note | Download Helios slide pack | 
Watch Helios forum recording 
If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking here. 
To contact us: 
Hardman & Co                       Contact: 
1 Frederick's Place 
                                   Brian Moretta 
London                                              bm@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE 
                                   +44 20 3693 7075 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: For the past 25 years Hardman has been producing specialist research designed to improve investors' understanding of companies, sectors, industries and investment securities. Our analysts are highly experienced in their sectors, and have often been highly rated by professional investors for their knowledge. Our focus is to raise companies' profiles across the UK and abroad with outstanding research, investor engagement programmes and advisory services. Some of our notes have been commissioned by the company which is the subject of the note; this is clearly stated in the disclaimer where this is the case.

Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259.

Our research is provided for the use of the professional investment community, market counterparties and sophisticated and high net worth investors as defined in the rules of the regulatory bodies. It is not intended to be made available to unsophisticated retail investors. Anyone who is unsure of their categorisation should consult their professional advisors. This research is neither an offer, nor a solicitation, to buy or sell any security. Please read the note for the full disclaimer. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1197967 18-May-2021

 
