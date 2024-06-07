Helios Underwriting PLC - investment vehicle, which provides shareholders with participation in the Lloyd's insurance market - Chief Executive Officer Martin Reith resigns to pursue other opportunities. The company promotes Non-Executive Chair Michael Wade to the role of executive chair with immediate effect, as the company searches for a successor for Reith. Further, Executive Deputy Chair Nigel Hanbury is moved to non-executive deputy chair. Executive Chair Michael Wade says: "Martin has made a significant contribution to Helios and has been instrumental in developing the Helios spread syndicate portfolio."
Current stock price: 186.00 pence each
12-month change: up 8.1%
By Tom Budszus, Alliance News slot editor
