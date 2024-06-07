Helios Underwriting plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Companyâs principal activity is to provide a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloydâs insurance market. The Company and its subsidiaries participate in the Lloydâs insurance market through its participation in a portfolio of Lloydâs syndicates. It operates through three segments: syndicate participation, investment management, and other corporate activities. It participates in the insurance business as an underwriting member at Lloydâs through its subsidiary undertakings. It builds a portfolio of capacity of syndicates at Lloydâs and acquires Limited Liability Vehicles (LLVs). It provides a limited liability direct investment into the Lloyd's insurance market. The Company's portfolio provides a spread of business being concentrated in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance.

Sector Reinsurance