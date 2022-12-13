Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Helios Underwriting plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HUW   GB00B23XLS45

HELIOS UNDERWRITING PLC

(HUW)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-12-13 am EST
157.50 GBX    0.00%
02:35pHelios Underwriting : Final Proxy Results December 2022
PU
12/12UK Investment Group Helios Underwriting Closes Open Offer of Shares
MT
11/29Helios Underwriting : Articles of Association.
PU
Helios Underwriting : Final Proxy Results December 2022

12/13/2022 | 02:35pm EST
Helios Underwriting PLC

Final Results for Proxy Appointments Received for the GM to be held at 10:00 AM on 13 December 2022

Chairman of the meeting

Chairman of the meeting

Chairman of the meeting

FOR

AGAINST

DISCRETION

ABSTAIN

Cards

Votes

Cards

Votes

Cards

Votes

Cards

Votes

Ordinary Resolution 1

26

39,466,904

*1

520

0

0

0

0

Special Resolution 2

25

39,327,074

*1

100,340

0

0

1

40,010

Proxy appointments below are included in the above scores.

1 proxy from UPPERTON HOLDINGS LIMITED appointing Arthur Manners and Martin Reith or the Chairman to vote 4,507,247 shares in favour on all resolutions. 1 proxy from The Duke of Norfolk appointing Martha Bruce or the Chairman to vote 343,333 shares in favour on all resolutions.

Please note that voting instructions may be changed at any time until the vote takes place.

SHARES HELD IN TREASURY: 419,169

MAXIMUM VOTES WHICH MAY BE CAST: 68,886,212

*Company law requires that a proxy must vote in accordance with any instructions given by the member by whom the proxy is appointed: this means that on a vote on a show of hands, the Chairman of the meeting should raise his hand to record the vote against and should count that vote against when deciding whether or not the resolution has been passed on a show of hands by the necessary majority

NEVILLE REGISTRARS LIMITED

NEVILLE HOUSE, STEELPARK ROAD, HALESOWEN, B62 8HD

TEL: 0121 585 1131 FAX: 0121 585 1132 EMAIL: info@nevilleregistrars.co.uk

Disclaimer

Helios Underwriting plc published this content on 13 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2022 12:54:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
