Helios Underwriting : Final Proxy Results December 2022

Helios Underwriting PLC

Final Results for Proxy Appointments Received for the GM to be held at 10:00 AM on 13 December 2022

Chairman of the meeting Chairman of the meeting Chairman of the meeting FOR AGAINST DISCRETION ABSTAIN Cards Votes Cards Votes Cards Votes Cards Votes Ordinary Resolution 1 26 39,466,904 *1 520 0 0 0 0 Special Resolution 2 25 39,327,074 *1 100,340 0 0 1 40,010

Proxy appointments below are included in the above scores.

1 proxy from UPPERTON HOLDINGS LIMITED appointing Arthur Manners and Martin Reith or the Chairman to vote 4,507,247 shares in favour on all resolutions. 1 proxy from The Duke of Norfolk appointing Martha Bruce or the Chairman to vote 343,333 shares in favour on all resolutions.

Please note that voting instructions may be changed at any time until the vote takes place.

SHARES HELD IN TREASURY: 419,169

MAXIMUM VOTES WHICH MAY BE CAST: 68,886,212

*Company law requires that a proxy must vote in accordance with any instructions given by the member by whom the proxy is appointed: this means that on a vote on a show of hands, the Chairman of the meeting should raise his hand to record the vote against and should count that vote against when deciding whether or not the resolution has been passed on a show of hands by the necessary majority

NEVILLE REGISTRARS LIMITED

NEVILLE HOUSE, STEELPARK ROAD, HALESOWEN, B62 8HD

TEL: 0121 585 1131 FAX: 0121 585 1132 EMAIL: info@nevilleregistrars.co.uk