Helios Underwriting PLC - London-based limited liability vehicles investment company - Acquires entire issued capital of Chorlton Underwriting Ltd for GBP2.0 million, including GBP200,000 via the issue of 123,457 shares at a price GBP1.62 per share. The rest is payable in cash. Helios Underwriting's issued share capital will comprise 77.5 million shares with voting rights and no restrictions following the acquisition.

Chorlton Underwriting is a specialist underwriter of niche and non-standard risks.

Current trading share: untraded at 162.50 pence, last traded at 155.00p on Thursday morning

12-month change: up 0.9%

