Helios Underwriting : Modern Slavery Statement

HELIOS UNDERWRITING PLC

MODERN SLAVERY STATEMENT

This statement has been published in accordance with the Modern Slavery Act 2015 ('MSA'). It sets out the steps taken by Helios Underwriting Plc and its subsidiary companies (together referred to as 'HUW') to prevent modern slavery, human rights violations and trafficking in its business and supply chains during the year ended 31 December 2020. This is the third statement prepared by HUW and we aim to progress and develop our work in this area as appropriate over the coming years.

Our Business

The principal activity of HUW is to provide a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market and HUW participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through its participation in a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

Commitment

As a UK business listed on AIM, we accept we have a responsibility and are committed to upholding human rights and will do our utmost to ensure there is no slavery, servitude, forced or compulsory human labour, abuse of power over vulnerable individuals, human trafficking or any other form of exploitation contemplated by the MSA in any part of our business.

Our Principles and Policies

HUW adheres to a high standard of ethics, values and corporate social responsibility and these principles underpin our governance procedures and the strategic and management decisions that we make.

The Board is committed to ensuring the Company's business remains sustainable, not only from the shareholders' perspective, but also for the environment, customers, suppliers and others affected by the Company's activities. The Company has in place a payment policy which is observed and annually reviewed.

Through its subsidiaries the Company owns a portfolio of underwriting capacity interests at Lloyd's and, whilst it has no direct responsibility for the management of those businesses, they are managed by highly regulated managing agents that in turn have responsibility for managing the businesses, their staff and employment policies, and their environmental impact. Therefore, the Board does not consider it appropriate to monitor or report any performance indicators in relation to corporate, social or environmental matters.