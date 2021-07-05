Helios Underwriting : Section 172 Statement

HELIOS UNDERWRITING PLC

('the Company')

The following statement is an extract from pages 18 & 19 of the Company's Annual

Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2020

Section 172(1) Statement

The Directors have complied with their responsibilities under Section 172 of the Companies Act 2006 which requires them to act in the way they consider, in good faith, would be most likely to promote the success of the Company for the benefit of its members as a whole.

In doing so, the Directors have had regard to the interests of stakeholders affected by the Company's activities and to the likely consequences of decisions in the long term. The Board has set a number of key strategic priorities for 2021, as detailed earlier in this report [for the purposes of this extract referencing pages 1-11of the Company's Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2020]. These priorities reflect the need to consider the interests of our staff and the need to keep pace with market initiatives and technological changes so the business is appropriately positioned to take best advantage of market conditions. The strategic priorities are cascaded down by the Executive Directors through direct communication with those responsible for putting measures in place and taking action to achieve them.

The Board is committed to ensuring the Company's business remains sustainable, not only from the shareholders' perspective, but also for the environment, customers, suppliers and others affected by our activities. In so doing, the Board has regard to the following matters:

Interests of the Company's employees

Engaged, enabled and empowered employees who contribute to the best of their potential are fundamental to the long-term success of the business. We have three employees, including the Chief Executive and the Finance Director, and we actively seek to understand their values and what motivates them and to take this into account in the way we operate. In all instances, two-way communication is actively sought and encouraged. Oversight of performance is maintained through an annual performance and development review process conducted by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and we seek to offer appropriate levels of remuneration and incentives, drawing on comparator benchmark surveys as appropriate.

Fostering business relationships with customers, suppliers and others

The Company's business model and strategy, as detailed earlier [for the purposes of this extract referencing pages 1-11of the Company's Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2020], is to build a portfolio of underwriting capacity at Lloyd's through the purchase of corporate members and to engage leading managing agents at Lloyd's to manage those businesses. The Lloyd's managing agents are in turn responsible for managing their staff and employment policies and dealing with customers, suppliers and others involved in their supply chain.