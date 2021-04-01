Heliospectra : Board Nominates Ljubo Mrnjavac and Bonny Heeren as New Members of the Board

(Gothenburg, Sweden, 1 April 2021) - Heliospectra AB (publ) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: HELIO, and North American ADR OTCQB: HLSPY), a leading innovator of intelligent lighting technology for greenhouse and controlled plant growth environments, announces the nomination of two new board members, Ljubo Mrnjavac and Bonny Heeren. They are set to replace Staffan Hillberg and Martin Skoglund. The nomination committee will officially present the nominations at the Annual General Meeting on May 20[th], 2021. The two nominees will bring leadership experience and a global perspective to Heliospectra and support expansion in Europe.

