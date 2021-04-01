Log in
Heliospectra AB (publ)    HELIO   SE0005933082

HELIOSPECTRA AB (PUBL)

(HELIO)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Heliospectra : Board Nominates Ljubo Mrnjavac and Bonny Heeren as New Members of the Board

04/01/2021 | 04:51am EDT
Heliospectra's Board Nominates Ljubo Mrnjavac and Bonny Heeren as New Members of the Board
(Gothenburg, Sweden, 1 April 2021) - Heliospectra AB (publ) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: HELIO, and North American ADR OTCQB: HLSPY), a leading innovator of intelligent lighting technology for greenhouse and controlled plant growth environments, announces the nomination of two new board members, Ljubo Mrnjavac and Bonny Heeren. They are set to replace Staffan Hillberg and Martin Skoglund. The nomination committee will officially present the nominations at the Annual General Meeting on May 20[th], 2021. The two nominees will bring leadership experience and a global perspective to Heliospectra and support expansion in Europe.

Disclaimer

Heliospectra AB published this content on 01 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2021 08:50:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 38,6 M 4,43 M 4,43 M
Net income 2020 -40,2 M -4,61 M -4,61 M
Net cash 2020 55,5 M 6,36 M 6,36 M
P/E ratio 2020 -3,36x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 314 M 36,0 M 36,0 M
EV / Sales 2019 14,2x
EV / Sales 2020 3,22x
Nbr of Employees 35
Free-Float 81,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ali Ahmadian Chief Executive Officer
Hans Naess Chief Financial Officer
Per Andreas Gunnarsson Chairman
Peter Nyberg Head-Technology
Hanna Rüdel Vice President-Technical Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HELIOSPECTRA AB (PUBL)74.25%36
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED10.75%534 262
NVIDIA CORPORATION2.25%319 219
INTEL CORPORATION28.00%259 693
BROADCOM INC.5.89%186 251
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS13.29%171 624
