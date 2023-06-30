These securities have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any of the securities laws of any state of the United States, and may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons or persons in the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act and all applicable U.S. state securities laws or in compliance with exemptions therefrom. This Offering Document does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any of these securities to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons or persons in the United States. "United States" and "U.S. person" have the meanings ascribed to them in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act.

HELIOSTAR METALS LTD.

(the "Issuer")

SUMMARY OF OFFERING

WHAT ARE WE OFFERING?

OFFERING

‍Units ("Units") of the Issuer, with each Unit being comprised of one common share of the Issuer (each, a "Common Share") and one- half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will be exercisable to purchase one Common Share for a period of 18 months following the Closing Date (as defined below), at an exercise price of $0.50 for the six month period following the Closing Date, after which time the exercise price will increase to $0.70 for the remaining term of the Warrants.

Each Common Share carries one vote at all meetings of shareholders, is entitled to receive dividends as and when declared by the board of directors of the Issuer and is entitled to participate in the remaining property and assets of the Issuer upon dissolution or winding-up. The Common Shares do not carry any pre-emptive, subscription, redemption or conversion rights.

Additional terms and conditions of the Warrants will be set out in a warrant indenture to be dated on or about the Closing Date, in form and substance to be agreed to by the Issuer and the Agents (as defined herein), a copy of which will be made available on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") at www.sedar.com under the Issuer's profile.

OFFERING PRICE

‍$0.37 per Unit.



OFFERING AMOUNT

‍There is no minimum amount. The Issuer is offering, on a "best efforts" private placement basis, a maximum of 14,324,324 Units for maximum gross proceeds of approximately $5,300,000 (the "Offering").

CLOSING DATE

‍The Offering is expected to close on or about July 11, 2023 (the "Closing Date").

EXCHANGES

‍The Common Shares are listed and posted for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") under the symbol "HSTR", on the OTCQX® by OTC Markets Group (the "OTCQX") under the symbol "HSTXF" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FRA") under the symbol "RGG1".

LAST CLOSING PRICE

The closing price of the Common Shares on the TSXV, OTCQX and FRA on June 29, 2023 was $0.35, US$0.27 and €0.26, respectively.



No securities regulatory authority or regulator has assessed the merits of these securities or reviewed this document. Any representation to the contrary is an offence. This Offering may not be suitable for you and you should only invest in it if you are willing to risk the loss of your entire investment. In making this investment decision, you should seek the advice of a registered dealer.

The Issuer is conducting a listed issuer financing under section 5A.2 of National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus Exemptions. In connection with the Offering, the Issuer represents the following is true:

The Issuer has active operations and its principal asset is not cash, cash equivalents or its exchange listing.

The Issuer has filed all periodic and timely disclosure documents that it is required to have filed.

The total dollar amount of the Offering, in combination with the dollar amount of all other offerings made under the listed issuer financing exemption in the 12 months immediately before the date of this Offering Document, will not exceed $5,300,000.

The Issuer will not close the Offering unless the Issuer reasonably believes it has raised sufficient funds to meet its business objectives and liquidity requirements for a period of 12 months following the distribution.

The Issuer will not allocate the available funds from this Offering to an acquisition that is a significant acquisition or restructuring transaction under securities law or to any other transaction for which the Issuer seeks security holder approval.

ABOUT THIS OFFERING DOCUMENT

Readers should rely only on the information contained in this Offering Document in respect of the Issuer. We have not authorized any other person to provide additional or different information. If



anyone provides additional or different or inconsistent information, including information or statements in media articles about the Issuer, prospective purchasers should not rely on it.

MEANING OF CERTAIN REFERENCES

Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise shall state, the "Issuer", "we", "us", and "our" refers to Heliostar Metals Ltd.

References to "management" in this Offering Document refer to the management of the Issuer. Any statements in this Offering Document made by or on behalf of management are made in such persons' capacities as officers of the Issuer, and not in their personal capacities.

Words importing the singular number include the plural, and vice versa, and words importing any gender include all genders.

All currency amounts in this Offering Document are expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This Offering Document contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (referred to herein as "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information includes statements that use forward-looking terminology such as "may", "could", "would", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "expect", "budget", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "potential" or the negative or grammatical variation thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements with respect to the expected closing date of the Offering and the Concurrent Private Placement (as defined below), the availability of the proceeds from the Offering and the Concurrent Private Placement, the intended use of the proceeds from the Offering and the Concurrent Private Placement and the allocation and anticipated timing thereof, raising the maximum proceeds of the Offering and the Concurrent Private Placement, and the Issuer's plans with respect to exploration and development of the Ana Paula Project.

Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management, in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, as of the date of this Offering Document including, without limitation, assumptions about: favourable equity and debt capital markets; the ability to raise any necessary capital on reasonable terms to advance the development of the Ana Paula Project and pursue planned exploration; expectations about the ability to acquire resources and/or reserves through acquisition and/or development; future prices of gold and other metals; the timing and results of exploration and drilling programs; the accuracy of budgeted exploration and development costs and expenditures; expectations regarding inflation; future currency exchange rates and interest rates; operating conditions being favourable, including whereby the Issuer is able to operate in a safe, efficient and effective manner; political and regulatory stability; the receipt of governmental and third party approvals, licences and permits on favourable terms; obtaining required renewals for existing approvals, licences and permits and obtaining all other required approvals, licences and permits on favourable terms; sustained labour stability; stability in financial and capital goods markets; the absence of any material adverse effects arising as a result of terrorism, sabotage, natural disasters, public health concerns, equipment failures or adverse changes in government legislation or the socio-economic conditions in Mexico and the surrounding area with respect to the Ana Paula Project and operations; and the availability of drilling and other mining equipment, energy and supplies. While the Issuer considers these assumptions to be reasonable, the assumptions are inherently subject to significant business, social, economic, political, regulatory, competitive and other risks and uncertainties, contingencies and other factors that could cause actual actions, events, conditions, results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those projected in the forward-looking information. Many assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Issuer and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct.

Furthermore, such forward-looking information involves a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements of the Issuer to be materially different from any future plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward- looking information. Such risks include, without limitation: general business, social, economic, political, regulatory and competitive uncertainties; differences in size, grade, continuity, geometry or location of mineralization from that predicted by geological modelling and the subjective and interpretative nature of the geological modelling process; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, including the risk of diminishing quantities or grades of mineralization; fluctuations in the spot and forward price of gold; inflationary pressures; a failure to achieve commercial viability, despite an acceptable gold price, or the presence of cost overruns which render the Ana Paula Project uneconomic; geological, hydrological and climatic events which may adversely affect infrastructure, operations and development plans, and the inability to effectively mitigate or predict with certainty the occurrence of such events; risks associated with costs and administration of reclamation; the Issuer's limited operating history; the Issuer's history of losses and expectation of future losses; credit and liquidity risks associated with the Issuer's financing activities, including constraints on the Issuer's ability to raise and expend funds; delays in the performance of the obligations of the Issuer's contractors and consultants, the receipt of governmental and third party approvals, licences and permits in a timely manner or to complete and successfully operate mining and processing components; the Issuer's failure to accurately model and budget future capital and operating costs associated with the further development and operation of the Ana Paula Project; adverse fluctuations in the market prices and availability of commodities and equipment affecting the Issuer's business and operations; title defects to the Issuer's mineral properties; the Issuer's management being unable to successfully apply their skills and experience to attract and retain highly skilled personnel; the Issuer's dependence on certain key executives and outside consultants; the cyclical nature of the mining industry and increasing prices and competition for resources and personnel during mining cycle peaks; the Issuer's failure to comply with laws and regulations or other regulatory requirements; the Issuer's failure to comply with existing approvals, licences and permits, and the Issuer's inability to renew existing approvals, licences and permits or obtain required new approvals, licences and permits on timelines required to support development plans; the risks related to equipment shortages, road and water access restrictions and inadequate infrastructure; the Issuer's failure to comply with environmental regulations, the tendency of such regulations to become more strict over time, and the costs associated with maintaining and monitoring compliance with such regulations; changes to mining laws and regulations; the adverse influence of third party stakeholders including social and environmental non-governmental organizations; risks related to natural disasters, terrorism, civil unrest, public health concerns (including health epidemics or pandemics or outbreaks of communicable diseases) and other geopolitical uncertainties; satisfactory labour relations and the risk of labour disruptions or changes in legislation relating to labour; changes in national and local government legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and other political or economic developments in the jurisdictions in which the Issuer operates; risks of violence and other criminal activities in Mexico; limits of insurance coverage and uninsurable risk; the adverse effect of currency fluctuations on the Issuer's financial performance; difficulties associated with enforcing judgments against directors residing outside of Canada; conflicts of interest; reduction in the price of Common Shares as a result of sales of Common Shares by existing shareholders; the dilutive effect of future acquisitions or financing activities and the failure of future acquisitions to deliver the benefits anticipated; trading and volatility risks associated with equity securities and equity markets in general; the Issuer's not paying dividends in the foreseeable future or ever; failure of the Issuer's information technology systems or the security measures protecting such systems; the costs associated with legal proceedings should the Issuer become the subject of litigation or regulatory proceedings; volatility of global capital markets; costs associated with complying with public company regulatory reporting requirements; the ongoing military conflict in Ukraine; and other risks involved in the exploration and development business generally, including, without limitation, environmental risks and hazards, cave-ins, flooding, rock bursts and other acts of God or natural disasters or unfavourable operating conditions; and those risk factors discussed in the Issuer's current annual information form, annual management's discussion and analysis and interim management's discussion and analysis, which readers are advised to carefully review and consider. Although the Issuer has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, conditions, results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events, conditions, results, performance or achievements to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.

The Issuer cautions that the foregoing lists of important assumptions and factors are not exhaustive. Other events or circumstances could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated or projected and expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking information contained herein. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this Offering Document and the Issuer disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as and to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

SUMMARY DESCRIPTION OF BUSINESS WHAT IS OUR BUSINESS?

The Issuer is a growth-focused gold exploration and development company. The Issuer's principal focus is currently on the exploration and development of its wholly-owned Ana Paula project, which is located in the north central part of the State of Guerrero in southern Mexico (the "Ana Paula Project").

Further information regarding the Ana Paula Project and the business and operations of the Issuer can be found in the Issuer's current annual information form dated April 28, 2023.

RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

On August 2, 2022, the Issuer announced that it had closed a previously announced non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of $3,005,000 (the "2022 Private Placement").



On December 5, 2022, the Issuer announced it had entered into a binding share purchase agreement dated December 5, 2022, with Argonaut Gold Inc. ("Argonaut") for the acquisition (the "Ana Paula Transaction") of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Aurea Mining Inc. ("Aurea"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Argonaut, which through Aurea's wholly owned subsidiary, Minera Aurea SA de CV, holds a 100% indirect interest in and to the Ana Paula Project, and had also entered into a binding option agreement with Argonaut and its wholly owned subsidiary, Compania Minera Pitalla SA de CV, pursuant to which the Issuer was granted an option to acquire a 100% interest in the San Antonio gold project.

On January 17, 2023, the Issuer announced a non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $16,280,000 (the "2023 Private Placement").

On February 2, 2023, the Issuer announced the adoption of an equity incentive plan, which has a 10% rolling stock option component and fixed restricted share unit, performance share unit and deferred share unit components reserving an aggregate of 4,403,707 Common Shares for issuance.

On March 3, 2023, the Issuer announced that it had increased the size of the 2023 Private Placement for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $20,400,000.

On March 17, 2023, the Issuer announced that it had closed the 2023 Private Placement for gross proceeds of approximately $20,400,000.

On March 22, 2023, the Issuer announced that the Common Shares would resume trading on the TSXV effective March 22, 2023.

On March 27, 2023, the Issuer announced the grant of 8,651,250 stock options at an exercise price of $0.30 and 2,218,750 restricted share units to directors, officers, employees and consultants.

On March 28, 2023, the Issuer announced it had closed the Ana Paula Transaction.

On April 3, 2023, the Issuer announced a detailed plan for the re-scoping of the Ana Paula Project to focus on the high-grade panel at the core of the Ana Paula Project and targeting improved financial outcomes, increases in reserves and resources, and incorporation of underground mining and simplification of the mill flowsheet.

On April 6, 2023, the Issuer announced the filing of a technical report on the Ana Paula Project. On April 19, 2023, the Issuer announced it had commenced drilling at the Ana Paula Project.

On May 18, 2023, the Issuer announced the appointment of Samuel Anderson as Vice President of Projects, that it had retained the services of Swiss Resource Capital AG to undertake European-focused investor relations activities on behalf of the Issuer and provided a drilling updated on the Ana Paula Project.

On May 23, 2023, the Issuer announced results from the first two holes drilled at the Ana Paula Project as part of the on-going drill program targeting the high grade panel at the core of the Ana Paula Project, that it had intersected 101.12 metres at 8.35 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold including

53.2 metres at 11.0 g/t in drill hole AP-23-292, and that it had intersected 118.55 metres at 5.4 g/t gold including 44.5 metres at 11.0 g/t at drill hole AP-23-291.



On May 23, 2023, the Issuer announced its reinstatement to the OTCQX market under the symbol "HSTXF".

On June 12, 2023, the Issuer announced results from a further four holes drilled at the Ana Paula Project, and specifically that assay results for AP-23-293 showed 46 metres at 13.4 g/t gold within

129.2 metres at 6.0 g/t gold, which represented a 139% increase over the resource modeled grades and widths at a 5 g/t gold cut-off grade. At its lower priority drill holes, the Issuer announced that it had intersected 13.95 metres at 6.4 g/t gold within 67.2 metres at 2.1 g/t gold in drill hole AP-23-294, that drill hole AP-23-295 contained 5.5 metres at 4.9 g/t gold within 41.5 metres at

2.6 g/t gold, and that drill hole AP-23-296 returned 2.0 metres grading 13.6 g/t gold.

On June 14, 2023, the Issuer clarified certain of its previous technical disclosure regarding the Ana Paula Project.

MATERIAL FACTS

There are no material facts about the securities being distributed that have not been disclosed in this Offering Document or in any other document filed by the Issuer in the 12 months preceding the date of this Offering Document.

In addition to the securities being offered under the Offering, the Issuer will also be offering for sale by way of non-brokered private placement up to 4,594,594 Units (the "Concurrent Private Placement") under applicable prospectus exemptions in accordance with National Instrument 45- 106 - Prospectus Exemptions for additional gross proceeds to the Issuer of up to $1,700,000. The Concurrent Private Placement is being made on the same pricing terms and conditions as the Offering. The Concurrent Private Placement is expected to close concurrently with the Offering.

WHAT ARE THE BUSINESS OBJECTIVES THAT WE EXPECT TO ACCOMPLISH USING THE AVAILABLE FUNDS?

The Issuer intends to use the proceeds raised from the Offering for exploration and development of the Ana Paula Project and for general corporate and working capital purposes. With the funds available to the Issuer upon closing of the Offering, the Issuer expects to change the Ana Paula Project mine plan from an open pit to a high grade, underground gold mine, deliver re-scoping milestones (drilling results, mine sequencing, metallurgy and resource upgrade) and continue exploration and development of the Ana Paula Project.

USE OF AVAILABLE FUNDS

WHAT WILL OUR AVAILABLE FUNDS BE UPON THE CLOSING OF THE OFFERING?

Note: (1)The Issuer will also be offering additional Units for sale under the Concurrent Private Placement. The Issuer expects gross proceeds of the Concurrent Private Placement to be approximately $1,700,000. See "Material Facts".

HOW WILL WE USE THE AVAILABLE FUNDS?

The above-noted allocation and anticipated timing represents the Issuer's current intentions with respect to its use of proceeds based on current knowledge, planning and expectations of management of the Issuer. Although the Issuer intends to expend the proceeds from the Offering as set forth above, there may be circumstances where, for sound business reasons, a reallocation of funds may be deemed prudent or necessary and may vary materially from that set forth above, as the amounts actually allocated and spent will depend on a number of factors, including the Issuer's ability to execute on its business plan.



The most recent audited annual financial statements and interim financial report of the Issuer included a going-concern note. The Issuer is still in the exploration stage and the Issuer has not yet generated positive cash flows from its operating activities, which may cast doubt on the Issuer's ability to continue as a going concern. The Offering, together with the Concurrent Private Placement, is intended to permit the Issuer to continue to explore and develop the Ana Paula Project, and is not expected to affect the decision to include a going concern note in the next annual financial statements of the Issuer.

HOW HAVE WE USED THE OTHER FUNDS WE HAVE RAISED IN THE PAST 12 MONTHS?

Note: (1)Variance relates to expenditures used in exploration activities, corporate development and general working capital purposes used from previous working capital. The Issuer does not expect this variance to impact its ability to achieve its business objectives and milestones.

FEES AND COMMISSIONS

WHO ARE THE DEALERS OR FINDERS THAT WE HAVE ENGAGED IN CONNECTION WITH THIS OFFERING, IF ANY, AND WHAT ARE THEIR FEES?

Clarus Securities Inc. will act as lead agent and bookrunner and shall be entitled to invite one or more investment dealers including PI Financial Corp. and Roth Canada, Inc. to form a syndicate of agents (the "Agents") in the soliciting of offers to purchase Units. As consideration for their services, the Agents will receive a cash commission of 6% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, excepting that portion of the Offering which is the subject of a "president's list" (the "President's List"), in respect of which a cash fee equal to 2% shall be payable, subject to a minimum aggregate cash commission payable of $200,000. In addition, the Agents shall receive compensation options of the Issuer (the "Compensation Options"), exercisable for a period of 18 months following the closing date, to acquire in aggregate that number of Common Shares which is equal to 6% of the number of Units sold under the Offering, excepting that portion of the offering which is the subject of the President's List in respect of which no Compensation Options will be issued, at an exercise price equal to $0.37 per Common Share.

DO THE AGENTS HAVE A CONFLICT OF INTEREST?

To the knowledge of the Issuer, it is not a "related issuer" or "connected issuer" of or to the Agents, as such terms are defined in National Instrument 33-105 - Underwriting Conflicts.

PURCHASERS' RIGHTS RIGHTS OF ACTION IN THE EVENT OF A MISREPRESENTATION

If there is a misrepresentation in this offering document, you have a right

a) to rescind your purchase of these securities with the Issuer, or

b) to damages against the Issuer and may, in certain jurisdictions, have a statutory right to damages from other persons.

These rights are available to you whether or not you relied on the misrepresentation. However, there are various circumstances that limit your rights. In particular, your rights might be limited if you knew of the misrepresentation when you purchased the securities.

If you intend to rely on the rights described in paragraph (a) or (b) above, you must do so within strict time limitations.

You should refer to any applicable provisions of the securities legislation of your province or territory for the particulars of these rights or consult with a legal adviser.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION WHERE CAN YOU FIND MORE INFORMATION ABOUT US?

Security holders can access the Issuer's continuous disclosure filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the Issuer's profile.

For further information regarding the Issuer, visit our website at www.heliostarmetals.com.

Please refer to Appendix "A" - "Acknowledgements, Covenants, Representations and Warranties of the Investor" and Appendix "B" - "Indirect Collection of Personal Information" attached hereto.

Investors should read this offering document and consult their own professional advisors to assess the income tax, legal, risk factors and other aspects of their investment of Units.

SCIENTIFIC AND TECHNICAL INFORMATION

The scientific and technical information contained in this Offering Document has been reviewed and approved by Stewart Harris, P.Geo., a Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

DATE AND CERTIFICATE

Dated: June 30, 2023

This Offering Document, together with any document filed under Canadian securities legislation on or after June 30, 2022, contains disclosure of all material facts about the securities being distributed and does not contain a misrepresentation.

Charles Funk

Chief Executive Officer

Mahesh Liyanage

Chief Financial Officer

