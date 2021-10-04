Heliostar Metals Announces $2 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 4, 2021) - Heliostar Metals Limited (TSXV: HSTR) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of a non-brokered private placement of up to 2,857,143 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.70 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the Company (each a "Common Share") and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall be exercisable for one Common Share at an exercise price of $1.20 for a period of 24 months following the closing date.

Heliostar may pay finders' fees in connection with the Offering, and all securities issued in the Offering will be subject to a statutory Canadian hold period expiring four months and one day after closing and, where applicable, additional resale restrictions imposed by other selling jurisdictions. Completion of the Offering is subject to a number of conditions, including receipt of regulatory approvals, if required, and the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The company intends to use the net proceeds to advance exploration of its projects in Mexico and Alaska, as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes. The company intends to initially focus on undertaking a maiden drill program at its new Verde discovery at the Cumaro project in Mexico.

About Heliostar Metals Ltd.

Heliostar is a well-financed junior exploration and development company with a portfolio of high-grade gold projects in Alaska and Mexico.

The company's flagship asset is the 100% controlled Unga Gold Project on Unga and Popof Islands in Alaska. The project hosts an intermediate sulfidation epithermal gold deposit, located within the district-scale property that encompasses 240 km2 across the two islands. Additional targets on the property include porphyry copper-gold targets, high sulphidation targets and intermediate sulphidation epithermal veins.

On Unga Island, priority targets include: the SH-1 and Aquila, both on the Shumagin Trend, the former Apollo-Sitka mine, which was Alaska's first underground gold mine, and the Zachary Bay porphyry gold-copper prospect.

Gold mineralization at the Centennial Zone is located on neighbouring Popof Island within four kilometres of infrastructure and services at Sand Point.

In Mexico, the company owns 100% of three early-stage epithermal projects in Sonora that are highly prospective for gold and silver. Cumaro forms part of the El Picacho district, while the Oso Negro and La Lola projects are early-stage projects considered prospective for epithermal gold-silver mineralization.

For additional information please contact:

Charles Funk

Chief Executive Officer

Heliostar Metals Limited

Email: charles.funk@heliostarmetals.com

Rob Grey

Investor Relations Manager

Heliostar Metals Limited

Phone: +1 778 357 1313

Email: rob.grey@heliostarmetals.com

