    HSTR   CA42328Y1025

HELIOSTAR METALS LTD.

(HSTR)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bourse de Toronto - 09/03 02:43:18 pm
0.86 CAD   +3.61%
02:12pHELIOSTAR METALS : Corporate Presentation
PU
08/11Heliostar Metals Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
CI
07/29Heliostar Metals Announces Stock Option Grant
NE
Heliostar Metals : Corporate Presentation

09/03/2021 | 02:12pm EDT
TSX.V: HSTR

OTCQX: HSTXF

www.heliostarmetals.com

THE BUSINESS OF EXPLORATION

September 2021 Corporate Presentation

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

This presentation contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this presentation, other than statements of historical fact, that address future operations, resource potential, exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward looking statements.

Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans" "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Information inferred from the interpretation of drilling results and information concerning mineral resource estimates may also be deemed to be forward looking statements, as it constitutes a prediction of what might be found to be present when and if a project is actually developed.

Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.

Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change, except as may be required by applicable law.

The Company's disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Stewart Harris, P.Geo., Exploration Manager for the Company. Mr. Harris is a Qualified Person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

2

HELIOSTAR IN YOUR PORTFOLIO

HELIOSTAR IS LEVERAGED TO AN INVESTMENT IN GOLD AND SILVER

  • Discovery provides out-weighted returns compared to producers

BACKSTOPPED BY A HIGH-GRADE GOLD RESOURCE

  • 384,000 Ounce inferred gold resource grading 13.8 g/t with open intersections

FRONTIER POTENTIAL WITH ONLINE SHOPPING DELIVERY

  • The upside potential that Alaska is famous for, with surprising accessibility

A 250KM2 DISTRICT NORMALLY IN A MAJOR'S PORTFOLIO

  • An almost unexplored high-grade gold district twice the size of Manhattan Island

TSXV: HSTR OTCQX: HSTXF

3

HELIOSTAR LEADERSHIP

Charles Funk

CEO & Director

Leader of multiple discoveries including at Panuco for Vizsla Silver in 2020. A geologist with 15 years of worldwide experience focussed on Business Development and Exploration for companies including Newcrest Mining. Contributed to over $200M in capital raisings

Sam Anderson

VP Exploration

20 years experience with 17 at Newmont in roles including Mine Geology Supt. and Senior Manager of Exploration BD

Mahesh Liyanage

CFO

CA, CPA with 20 years experience including roles as CFO or Vizsla Silver, Orogen Royalties and Mirasol Resources

Joy Huntington

Community Relations

Founder of Uqaqti Consulting the leading communications, networking and community outreach team in Alaska

Stewart Harris

Exploration Manager

30 years of experience on projects ranging from greenfields exploration to discovery & deposit delineation

Jacques Vaillancourt Chairman

Investment Banker with 30 years experience. 20 years with BMO. Helped raise $30B for natural resource sector

William Lamb

Director

Mine Builder with 25 years experience. Built seven mines including Lacara Diamond Corp's Karawe mine as CEO

George Ireland

Director

Founder, CEO and CIO of Boston based Geologic Resource Partners LLC. Financier with over 40 years industry experience

Dr. Alan Wilson

Director

PHD Economic Geologist with 30 years experience working for Rio Tinto, Billiton, Newcrest, Anglo American and Antofagasta

Rob Grey

Investor Relations Manager

Ken Booth

Director

15 years experience in Senior Communications positions with

CEO and Geologist with wide-ranging experience in company

Extorre Gold Mines Ltd & Exeter Resources Corporation

management and investment banking with Scotia, BMO & RBC

4

4

CORPORATE STRUCTURE

Board and

Capital Structure

Management

(14%)

37.1 M

Shares on Issue

Options Outstanding

2.4 M

Warrants (Broker)

3.2 M

Fully Diluted

42.7 M

Cash

$2.5 M

Eric Sprott (5%)

Analyst Coverage

Institutions (14%)

Retail (58%)

Michael Gray

5

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Heliostar Metals Ltd. published this content on 03 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2021 18:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -8,26 M -6,59 M -6,59 M
Net cash 2021 2,90 M 2,32 M 2,32 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,77x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 31,0 M 24,7 M 24,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,3%
Chart HELIOSTAR METALS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Heliostar Metals Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Charles Walter Funk Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mahesh Nalinda Liyanage Chief Financial Officer
Cyril Charles Jacques Vaillancourt Executive Chairman
George Ring Ireland Independent Director
William Lamb Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HELIOSTAR METALS LTD.-38.52%25
NEWMONT CORPORATION-1.97%46 985
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-14.03%35 417
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-12.64%24 677
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.6.17%20 274
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-4.65%14 920