  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Heliostar Metals Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HSTR   CA42328Y1025

HELIOSTAR METALS LTD.

(HSTR)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:59 2022-12-02 pm EST
0.2400 CAD    0.00%
05:32pHeliostar Metals : Corporate Presentation
PU
05:01pArgonaut Gold Agrees to Sell its Ana Paula Gold Project for up to US$25 Million; Options its San Antonio Project
MT
03:00pHeliostar to Acquire a 1.4M Ounce, Permitted Gold Deposit and Option Another 1.7M Ounce Gold Deposit in Mexico
NE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Heliostar Metals : Corporate Presentation

12/05/2022 | 05:32pm EST
TSX.V: HSTR | OTCQX: HSTXF

heliostarmetals.com

TRANSFORMATIVE MEXICAN GOLD

PORTFOLIO ACQUISITION

DECEMBER 2022

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

This presentation contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this presentation, other than statements of historical fact, that address future operations, resource potential, exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward looking statements.

Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans" "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Information inferred from the interpretation of drilling results and information concerning mineral resource estimates may also be deemed to be forward looking statements, as it constitutes a prediction of what might be found to be present when and if a project is actually developed.

Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.

Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change, except as may be required by applicable law.

The Company's disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Stewart Harris, P.Geo., Exploration Manager for the Company. Mr. Harris is a Qualified Person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

TSX.V: HSTR | OTCQX: HSTXF

heliostarmetals.com

HELIOSTAR LEADERSHIP

Charles Funk - CEO & Director

Led the Panuco discovery for Vizsla Silver in 2020.

Over 15 years in exploration for companies including Newcrest Mining

Sam Anderson - VP Exploration

20 years experience with 17 at Newmont in roles including Mine Geology Supt. and Senior Manager of Exploration BD

Mahesh Liyanage - CFO

CA, CPA with 20 years experience including roles as CFO of

Vizsla Silver, Orogen Royalties and Mirasol Resources

Rob Grey - Investor Relations Manager

15 years experience in Senior Communications positions with Extorre Gold Mines Ltd & Exeter Resources Corporation

Jacques Vaillancourt - Chairman

Investment Banker with 30 years experience. 20 years with BMO. Helped raise $30B for natural resource sector

Dr. Alan Wilson - Director

PHD Economic Geologist with 30 years experience working for Rio Tinto, Billiton, Newcrest, Anglo American and Antofagasta

Ken Booth - Director

CEO and Geologist with wide-ranging experience in company management and investment banking with Scotia, BMO & RBC

George Ireland - Director

Founder, CEO and CIO of Boston based Geologic Resource Partners LLC. Financier with over 40 years industry experience

3

A TRANSFORMATIVE ACQUISITION

THE DEAL

  • Heliostar will acquire a gold portfolio of advanced gold deposits from Argonaut Gold. Key deposits include:
    • 100% of Ana Paula project for US$30M ($10M cash upfront, $20M deferred ($10M shares, $10M cash) until milestones achieved)
    • An option to acquire 100% of the San Antonio gold deposit

THE VISION

  • Heliostar will emerge as a mid-tier gold producer
  • Upon deal completion will have a resource base of 3.2 Moz in the M&I category and 0.5 Moz in the Inferred category
  • Corporate aim of growing to a 500,000 ounce per year gold producer

THE DEPOSITS

  • Ana Paula 1.4Moz of gold (M&I) at 2.17 g/t gold
  • PFS completed with post tax 34% IRR and $233M NPV at $1,250 per ounce gold price1
  • Fully permitted for an Open Pit Mine
  • San Antonio 1.7Moz of gold (M&I) at 0.83 g/t gold

THE STRATEGY

  • Complete a Feasibility Study on Ana Paula within 18 months and commence construction
  • Grow resource at Unga to greater than 1Moz of gold
  • Permit San Antonio within three years to trigger option and procced through feasibility study to construction

TSX.V: HSTR | OTCQX: HSTXF

1: Ana Paula Project NI 43-101 Technical Amended Preliminary Feasibility Study for Alio Gold Inc. dated May 16, 2017

heliostarmetals.com

4

THE BUSINESS CASE

AN ACCRETIVE DEAL

  • Upon closing Heliostar will have an EV of $25M and a peer implied valuation (EV/MI&I) of $103M
  • Heliostar intends to spend $10M within 18 months to complete a Feasibility Study ("FS") on Ana Paula and reach a construction decision
  • Heliostar can deliver a FS on Ana Paula for as little as $20 M within 18 months (including upfront acquisition capital)
  • Heliostar plans to utilize equity, sale of royalties and/or convertible notes to fund the acquisition and Feasibility Study

SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE

  • Ana Paula is a high margin deposit with an All In Sustaining Cost ("AISC") of $524 per ounce gold in the 2017 PFS
  • Deposit is open for expansion within a large 50,516-hectare land package
  • Potential for both open pit and high grade underground development
  • San Antonio is a very low cost option for three years to acquire a development permit
  • Argonaut acquired Pediment Gold in 2010 for
    C$137 M principally for the San Antonio Deposit
  • Unga is an extremely high grade deposit (384,000 inferred ounces at 13.8 g/t gold) with significant exploration upside

TSX.V: HSTR | OTCQX: HSTXF

heliostarmetals.com

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Heliostar Metals Ltd. published this content on 05 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2022 22:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
